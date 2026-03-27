Rivalry Series Preview: VandyBoys Host Elander’s Tennessee for the First Time

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The VandyBoys host Tennessee in Week 3 of SEC play in what should be one of the biggest series of the early conference slate. Of course, it also happens to fall right in the middle of the Sweet 16 for both the men’s and women’s tournaments; great timing, NCAA.

Vanderbilt welcomes Tennessee to Hawkins Field for the first time in the post–Tony Vitello era, after Vitello left Knoxville for the San Francisco Giants. That adds another layer of intrigue to an already heated rivalry.

This series comes at a tough time for the VandyBoys, who recently lost ace Austin Nye for the season and still have five other pitchers sidelined with injuries. While the timing may not be ideal from a national attention standpoint, it could be pivotal for both teams. With SEC play heating up, a strong showing this weekend in rivalry week could provide the kind of momentum that carries a team into postseason contention.

Team Record (SEC) RPI Strength of Schedule Vanderbilt 14–12 (2-4) 170 167 Tennessee 18-7 (3-3) 25 24

Friday (3/27)

TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Radio: 102.5 The Game

102.5 The Game Time: 7:00 pm

7:00 pm Weather: 69°, Chance of Rain

69°, Chance of Rain Location: Hawkins Field

Hawkins Field Pitching Matchup: Connor Fennell vs. Brandon Arvidson

Connor Fennell vs. Brandon Arvidson Opponent Pitcher Profile: Brandon Arvidson 📌 Baseball-Reference: https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=arvids000bra Throws: L Class: Jr. Starts: 0 Record: 1–0 ERA: 3.52 WHIP: 1.11 Innings: 15.1 Strikeouts: 21 Walks: 5 Snapshot: Brandon Arvidson has been a key bullpen arm for Tennessee after primarily working in relief during the 2025 season. He showed strong swing-and-miss ability, striking out 70 batters in 38.2 innings while holding opponents to a .196 average. In 2026, he’s continued to be an effective option out of the bullpen, posting a 3.52 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 15.1 innings. His ability to generate strikeouts has remained consistent, and with improved control, he’s become a reliable arm in high-leverage situations. He will make his first start of the season on Friday.

Brandon Arvidson

Saturday (3/28)

TV: SECN

SECN Radio: 102.5 The Game

102.5 The Game Time: 1:00 pm

1:00 pm Weather: 59°, Sunny

59°, Sunny Location: Hawkins Field

Hawkins Field Pitching Matchup: Wyatt Nadeau vs. Landon Mack

Wyatt Nadeau vs. Landon Mack Opponent Pitcher Profile: Landon Mack 📌 Baseball-Reference: https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=mack–000lan Throws: R Class: So. Starts: 6 Record: 3–2 ERA: 3.38 WHIP: 1.53 Innings: 32.0 Strikeouts: 39 Walks: 16 Snapshot: Landon Mack has quickly become a key piece in Tennessee’s rotation after transferring in from Rutgers. As a freshman in 2025, he made 15 starts and logged over 80 innings, showing durability while striking out 70 batters. In 2026, he’s taken a step forward against SEC competition, posting a 3.38 ERA through six starts with 39 strikeouts in 32 innings. His ability to generate swings and misses has translated well, though limiting walks will be key as he continues to develop into a reliable weekend starter.



Sunday (3/29)

TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Radio: 102.5 The Game

102.5 The Game Time: 11:00 am

11:00 am Weather: 71°, Sunny

71°, Sunny Location: Hawkins Field

Hawkins Field Pitching Matchup: TBD vs. Evan Blanco

TBD vs. Evan Blanco Opponent Pitcher Profile: Evan Blanco 📌 Baseball-Reference: https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=blanco000eva Throws: L Class: Sr. Starts: 6 Record: 2–2 ERA: 2.73 WHIP: 1.03 Innings: 33.0 Strikeouts: 44 Walks: 15 Snapshot: Evan Blanco has been a major addition to Tennessee’s rotation after transferring from Virginia, where he had an up-and-down career that included both high-volume starting experience and some struggles in 2025. In 2026, he’s put it all together, emerging as one of Tennessee’s most reliable starters. Through six starts, Blanco has posted a 2.73 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 33 innings while holding opponents to a .165 average. His ability to miss bats from the left side has been a major strength, and he’s given Tennessee a steady presence at the top of the rotation.



Keys to the Series:

1. Pitching

It all starts on the mound for Vanderbilt. With injuries continuing to pile up, the VandyBoys need to find a way to piece together quality innings from both starters and relievers. Limiting damage, avoiding big innings, and keeping Tennessee’s offense from getting comfortable will be critical all weekend.

2. Hitting with Runners in Scoring Position

Opportunities will be there, Vanderbilt just has to capitalize. We saw it last weekend against Mississippi State; Game 1 was there for the taking if the VandyBoys could have come through with more timely hitting with runners on. In SEC play, those missed chances add up quickly, and Vanderbilt has to convert when those moments come.

3. Pitching (Again)

Yes, it’s that important. Whether it’s starters finding a way to go a little deeper or the bullpen holding things together late, Vanderbilt’s pitching will decide this series. Throwing strikes, limiting walks, and forcing Tennessee to earn everything will be the difference between competing and getting swept.

VandyBoys Season Overview

Through two weekends of SEC play, Vanderbilt has already experienced just about everything the conference can throw at you.

It started about as well as you could’ve hoped.

The VandyBoys opened SEC play by taking two of three from LSU, powered by an offense that exploded for 24 runs across the first two games. It was a statement series, one that showed Vanderbilt could hang with, and beat, one of the top teams in the league when things are clicking.

But the follow-up weekend in Starkville told a very different story.

Vanderbilt was swept by Mississippi State, and while the final game got out of hand, the bigger takeaway came from the first two. The VandyBoys had chances, especially in Game 1, but couldn’t deliver the big hit with runners on base. In SEC play, those missed opportunities don’t just linger, they usually cost you the game.

That’s been the biggest separator so far.

Against LSU, Vanderbilt capitalized on its chances and let the offense carry the weekend. Against Mississippi State, those same opportunities didn’t turn into runs, and the pressure shifted back onto a pitching staff that’s already dealing with significant injuries.

And that’s where the biggest concern lies.

Right now, Vanderbilt’s pitching staff ranks near the bottom of the SEC in several key categories and has looked like the weakest unit on the field by a large margin. Losing Austin Nye for the season, along with several other arms still sidelined, has only made things more difficult. There just isn’t much margin for error when you’re trying to piece together innings against SEC lineups.

Through two SEC series, the formula has been pretty clear: when Vanderbilt hits, they can beat anyone. When they don’t, and when the pitching staff can’t hold things in check, it’s tough to win games in this league.

Now entering Week 3, the focus shifts to consistency.

The VandyBoys have already shown they can win a series against a top-tier SEC opponent (or so we thought LSU would be). Now the challenge is proving they can sustain that level week-to-week, especially against a rival like Tennessee.

VandyBoys Players to Watch

Braden Holcomb (CF)

The power bat. Holcomb is slugging .700 with 11 home runs and 34 RBIs, making him one of the most dangerous hitters in the SEC right now. He’s the guy that can flip a game instantly, and if he’s seeing the ball well, Tennessee’s pitching staff is in trouble.

Mike Mancini (LF)

The all-around threat. Hitting .348 with a .473 OBP, Mancini has been one of Vanderbilt’s most consistent hitters. He sprays the ball all over the field and sets the tone for the offense. When he’s on base, things tend to get rolling for the VandyBoys.

Connor Fennell (RHP)

The X-factor. The numbers aren’t perfect, but Fennell has shown he can miss bats with 43 strikeouts in 31.1 innings. With Vanderbilt’s pitching depth stretched thin, they need him to step up and give them length. If he can go deep into a game, it changes everything for this staff.

Tennessee Season Overview

Tennessee enters this series as a team that’s taken care of business for the most part, but hasn’t been completely dominant.

The Vols got off to a strong start, stacking wins against non-conference opponents and building momentum early in the season. Outside of a couple of series hiccups, most notably dropping two of three to Kent State and a loss to UCLA, Tennessee has handled the teams it’s supposed to beat. The offense has been productive, and the pitching staff has consistently kept games under control.

SEC play has been a bit more mixed.

Tennessee opened conference play on the road at Georgia and dropped two of three in a competitive series, including a tough one-run loss in the finale. They followed that up by hosting Missouri and bouncing back with a series win, taking two of three and showing some resilience after a Game 1 loss.

That’s really been the theme so far; solid, but not overwhelming.

This is a well-balanced team with a strong pitching staff and enough offense to win games, but they haven’t quite had that signature dominant stretch yet against top-tier competition. Still, they’ve found ways to win series, which is ultimately what matters in SEC play.

Now heading into Week 3, Tennessee comes in playing good baseball and looking to build on that Missouri series win.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Henry Ford (3B)

The centerpiece. Hitting .344 with 8 home runs and a 1.046 OPS, Ford is the bat Vanderbilt has to account for every time he comes up. He’s the kind of hitter that can take over a game if you make mistakes.

Blaine Brown (LF)

The run producer. Brown brings serious pop with 7 home runs and 22 RBIs while slugging .585. He’s another middle-of-the-order bat that thrives on driving in runs, especially if guys like Ford and Chapman are getting on in front of him.

Evan Blanco (LHP)

The ace. A 2.73 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 33 innings while holding opponents to a .165 average—he’s been dominant. If Blanco is on his game, Vanderbilt’s offense will have to earn everything.

By the Numbers:

VandyBoys

Team Hitting Stats:

Stat Vanderbilt Opponents AVG .301 .246 GP 26 26 AB 843 794 R 215 141 H 254 195 2B 56 36 3B 6 4 HR 56 26 RBI 206 128 TB 490 317 SLG% .581 .399 BB 157 122 HBP 25 38 SO 232 249 GDP 11 24 OB% .419 .367 SF 15 12 SH 4 8 SB-ATT 30-36 14-21 PO 639 617 A 215 181 E 19 22 FLD% .978 .973

Team Pitching Stats:

Stat Vanderbilt Opponents ERA 5.54 8.58 W-L 14-12 12-14 APP 26 26 GS 26 26 CG 0 0 SHO 1 0 SV 2 4 IP 213.0 205.2 H 195 254 R 141 215 ER 131 196 BB 122 157 SO 249 232 2B 36 56 3B 4 6 HR 26 56 BAA .246 .301 GDP 24 30 HBP 38 25 SH 12 15 SF 8 4

Individual Hitting Stats:

Player POS BA OBP SLG OPS GP HR RBI SB Mike Mancini LF .348 .473 .696 1.168 21 6 24 7 Brodie Johnston 3B .347 .433 .663 1.097 25 7 22 3 Ryker Waite SS .329 .495 .582 1.078 26 3 19 5 Braden Holcomb CF .300 .390 .700 1.090 26 11 34 1 Chris Maldonado 1B .294 .368 .574 .942 21 4 17 0 Logan Johnstone RF .293 .444 .576 1.021 25 7 21 4 Rustan Rigdon 2B .263 .387 .395 .782 22 2 9 6 Will Hampton LF .667 .800 .667 1.467 4 0 0 0 Cade Sears RF .500 .500 .500 1.000 2 0 1 1 Aukai Kea C .333 .333 1.333 1.667 4 2 5 0 Mack Whitcomb DH .326 .492 .581 1.073 17 2 12 0 Colin Barczi DH .314 .400 .600 1.000 9 3 7 0 Korbin Reynolds C .286 .394 .500 .894 19 2 12 1 Tommy Goodin DH .283 .353 .696 1.049 17 6 16 0 Max Jensen 1B .261 .452 .522 .973 11 1 3 0 Collin Brightwell CF .182 .250 .182 .432 4 0 2 1 Carter Johnstone 2B .152 .256 .182 .438 11 0 2 1

Individual Pitching Stats:

Pitcher ERA APP GS IP H ER BB K Opp BA Connor Fennell 5.74 6 6 31.1 31 20 8 43 .248 Adria Casoliba 0.00 3 0 5.1 1 0 3 4 .067 Nate Schlote 0.00 7 0 8.0 3 0 7 12 .125 Austin Nye 0.00 3 3 10.0 6 0 2 13 .167 Wyatt Nadeau 3.27 6 3 22.0 17 8 13 29 .215 Nate Teague 3.38 3 0 2.2 0 1 2 3 .000 Brennan Seiber 3.44 7 0 18.1 15 7 9 11 .238 Luke Guth 3.60 10 0 15.0 15 6 9 13 .263 Tristan Bristow 4.50 8 0 6.0 7 3 5 9 .292 Hudson Barton 5.40 4 0 1.2 3 1 3 3 .333 Connor Hamilton 5.65 7 3 14.1 15 9 10 15 .268 Tyler Baird 6.89 9 3 15.2 15 12 12 18 .254 Nate Taylor 7.91 6 5 19.1 19 17 15 24 .268 Jacob Faulkner 8.74 7 0 11.1 11 11 8 10 .262 Jakob Schulz 9.35 9 0 8.2 11 9 5 15 .306 England Bryan 10.12 3 0 5.1 7 6 2 6 .304 Alex Kranzler 10.50 8 3 18.0 19 21 9 21 .284

Tennessee

Team Hitting Stats:

Stat Tennessee Opponents AVG .275 .214 OPS .875 .638 AB 807 807 R 160 89 H 222 170 RBI 152 84 2B 57 28 3B 3 0 HR 39 21 SLG% .498 .329 BB 109 78 TB 402 261 SB-ATT 18-24 24-33

Team Pitching Stats:

Stat Tennessee Opponents WHIP 1.14 1.62 W-L 18-7 7-18 IP 218.0 204.2 H 170 222 R 89 160 ER 82 144 BB 78 109 SO 276 178 2B 28 57 3B 0 3 HR 21 39 PO 654 614 A 204 200 E 13 18 FLD% .985 .978 DP 57 28

Individual Hitting Stats:

Player POS BA OBP SLG OPS GP HR RBI SB Henry Ford 3B .344 .400 .646 1.046 23 8 25 3 Manny Marin SS .329 .342 .557 .900 21 4 15 2 Reese Chapman RF .316 .441 .526 .967 24 2 15 4 Blaine Brown LF .287 .358 .585 .944 25 7 22 3 Stone Lawless C .281 .425 .561 .986 19 4 10 1 Tyler Myatt DH .255 .367 .451 .818 21 2 10 0 Jay Abernathy CF .237 .370 .368 .738 23 1 8 3 Levi Clark 1B .185 .337 .338 .676 20 2 12 0 Finley Bates 2B .500 .600 .875 1.475 6 1 1 0 Trent Grindlinger C .450 .522 .600 1.122 8 0 4 0 Garrett Wright LF .298 .400 .532 .932 13 2 5 0 Blake Grimmer 1B .250 .400 .523 .923 13 3 6 1 Ariel Antigua 2B .206 .326 .382 .708 15 1 7 1 Nate Eisfelder RF .200 .429 .800 1.229 5 1 5 0 Chris Newstrom 2B .184 .281 .327 .607 18 1 6 0 Hunter High 1B .143 .222 .143 .365 4 0 1 0 Evan Hankins 1B .000 .143 .000 .143 4 0 0 0 Taylor Tracey P .000 .000 .000 .000 1 0 0 0

Individual Pitching Stats:

Pitcher ERA APP GS IP H ER BB K Opp BA Evan Blanco 2.73 6 6 33.0 19 10 15 44 .165 Landon Mack 3.38 6 6 32.0 33 12 16 39 .273 Tegan Kuhns 4.35 6 6 31.0 29 15 5 40 .240 Nic Abraham 0.71 7 0 12.2 10 1 2 8 .222 Cam Appenzeller 1.77 8 0 20.1 12 4 4 25 .176 Bo Rhudy 1.86 9 0 9.2 7 2 1 14 .194 Taylor Tracey 2.19 7 4 12.1 6 3 6 19 .140 Sawyer Deering 2.25 5 0 4.0 1 1 3 4 .077 Brady Frederick 3.32 12 0 19.0 15 7 5 22 .231 Brandon Arvidson 3.52 6 0 15.1 12 6 5 21 .218 Blaine Brown 4.50 3 3 2.0 1 1 3 5 .143 Mark Hindy 4.50 7 0 6.0 4 3 1 5 .182 Brayden Krenzel 5.73 9 0 11.0 7 7 5 20 .175 Jax Bishop 6.75 2 0 1.1 2 1 1 1 .333 Ethan Baiotto 7.20 5 0 5.0 6 4 3 4 .286 Will Haas 10.80 3 0 1.2 2 2 2 4 .286 Chandler Day 16.20 3 0 1.2 4 3 1 1 .500

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