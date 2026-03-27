Rivalry Series Preview: VandyBoys Host Elander’s Tennessee for the First Time
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The VandyBoys host Tennessee in Week 3 of SEC play in what should be one of the biggest series of the early conference slate. Of course, it also happens to fall right in the middle of the Sweet 16 for both the men’s and women’s tournaments; great timing, NCAA.
Vanderbilt welcomes Tennessee to Hawkins Field for the first time in the post–Tony Vitello era, after Vitello left Knoxville for the San Francisco Giants. That adds another layer of intrigue to an already heated rivalry.
This series comes at a tough time for the VandyBoys, who recently lost ace Austin Nye for the season and still have five other pitchers sidelined with injuries. While the timing may not be ideal from a national attention standpoint, it could be pivotal for both teams. With SEC play heating up, a strong showing this weekend in rivalry week could provide the kind of momentum that carries a team into postseason contention.
|Team
|Record (SEC)
|RPI
|Strength of Schedule
|Vanderbilt
|14–12 (2-4)
|170
|167
|Tennessee
|18-7 (3-3)
|25
|24
Friday (3/27)
- TV: ESPNU
- Radio: 102.5 The Game
- Time: 7:00 pm
- Weather: 69°, Chance of Rain
- Location: Hawkins Field
- Pitching Matchup: Connor Fennell vs. Brandon Arvidson
- Opponent Pitcher Profile: Brandon Arvidson
- 📌 Baseball-Reference:
- https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=arvids000bra
- Throws: L
- Class: Jr.
- Starts: 0
- Record: 1–0
- ERA: 3.52
- WHIP: 1.11
- Innings: 15.1
- Strikeouts: 21
- Walks: 5
- Snapshot:
- Brandon Arvidson has been a key bullpen arm for Tennessee after primarily working in relief during the 2025 season. He showed strong swing-and-miss ability, striking out 70 batters in 38.2 innings while holding opponents to a .196 average.
- In 2026, he’s continued to be an effective option out of the bullpen, posting a 3.52 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 15.1 innings. His ability to generate strikeouts has remained consistent, and with improved control, he’s become a reliable arm in high-leverage situations. He will make his first start of the season on Friday.
- 📌 Baseball-Reference:
Saturday (3/28)
- TV: SECN
- Radio: 102.5 The Game
- Time: 1:00 pm
- Weather: 59°, Sunny
- Location: Hawkins Field
- Pitching Matchup: Wyatt Nadeau vs. Landon Mack
- Opponent Pitcher Profile: Landon Mack
- 📌 Baseball-Reference:
- https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=mack–000lan
- Throws: R
- Class: So.
- Starts: 6
- Record: 3–2
- ERA: 3.38
- WHIP: 1.53
- Innings: 32.0
- Strikeouts: 39
- Walks: 16
- Snapshot:
- Landon Mack has quickly become a key piece in Tennessee’s rotation after transferring in from Rutgers. As a freshman in 2025, he made 15 starts and logged over 80 innings, showing durability while striking out 70 batters.
- In 2026, he’s taken a step forward against SEC competition, posting a 3.38 ERA through six starts with 39 strikeouts in 32 innings. His ability to generate swings and misses has translated well, though limiting walks will be key as he continues to develop into a reliable weekend starter.
- 📌 Baseball-Reference:
Sunday (3/29)
- TV: ESPN2
- Radio: 102.5 The Game
- Time: 11:00 am
- Weather: 71°, Sunny
- Location: Hawkins Field
- Pitching Matchup: TBD vs. Evan Blanco
- Opponent Pitcher Profile: Evan Blanco
- 📌 Baseball-Reference:
- https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=blanco000eva
- Throws: L
- Class: Sr.
- Starts: 6
- Record: 2–2
- ERA: 2.73
- WHIP: 1.03
- Innings: 33.0
- Strikeouts: 44
- Walks: 15
- Snapshot:
- Evan Blanco has been a major addition to Tennessee’s rotation after transferring from Virginia, where he had an up-and-down career that included both high-volume starting experience and some struggles in 2025.
- In 2026, he’s put it all together, emerging as one of Tennessee’s most reliable starters. Through six starts, Blanco has posted a 2.73 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 33 innings while holding opponents to a .165 average. His ability to miss bats from the left side has been a major strength, and he’s given Tennessee a steady presence at the top of the rotation.
- 📌 Baseball-Reference:
Keys to the Series:
1. Pitching
It all starts on the mound for Vanderbilt. With injuries continuing to pile up, the VandyBoys need to find a way to piece together quality innings from both starters and relievers. Limiting damage, avoiding big innings, and keeping Tennessee’s offense from getting comfortable will be critical all weekend.
2. Hitting with Runners in Scoring Position
Opportunities will be there, Vanderbilt just has to capitalize. We saw it last weekend against Mississippi State; Game 1 was there for the taking if the VandyBoys could have come through with more timely hitting with runners on. In SEC play, those missed chances add up quickly, and Vanderbilt has to convert when those moments come.
3. Pitching (Again)
Yes, it’s that important. Whether it’s starters finding a way to go a little deeper or the bullpen holding things together late, Vanderbilt’s pitching will decide this series. Throwing strikes, limiting walks, and forcing Tennessee to earn everything will be the difference between competing and getting swept.
VandyBoys Season Overview
Through two weekends of SEC play, Vanderbilt has already experienced just about everything the conference can throw at you.
It started about as well as you could’ve hoped.
The VandyBoys opened SEC play by taking two of three from LSU, powered by an offense that exploded for 24 runs across the first two games. It was a statement series, one that showed Vanderbilt could hang with, and beat, one of the top teams in the league when things are clicking.
But the follow-up weekend in Starkville told a very different story.
Vanderbilt was swept by Mississippi State, and while the final game got out of hand, the bigger takeaway came from the first two. The VandyBoys had chances, especially in Game 1, but couldn’t deliver the big hit with runners on base. In SEC play, those missed opportunities don’t just linger, they usually cost you the game.
That’s been the biggest separator so far.
Against LSU, Vanderbilt capitalized on its chances and let the offense carry the weekend. Against Mississippi State, those same opportunities didn’t turn into runs, and the pressure shifted back onto a pitching staff that’s already dealing with significant injuries.
And that’s where the biggest concern lies.
Right now, Vanderbilt’s pitching staff ranks near the bottom of the SEC in several key categories and has looked like the weakest unit on the field by a large margin. Losing Austin Nye for the season, along with several other arms still sidelined, has only made things more difficult. There just isn’t much margin for error when you’re trying to piece together innings against SEC lineups.
Through two SEC series, the formula has been pretty clear: when Vanderbilt hits, they can beat anyone. When they don’t, and when the pitching staff can’t hold things in check, it’s tough to win games in this league.
Now entering Week 3, the focus shifts to consistency.
The VandyBoys have already shown they can win a series against a top-tier SEC opponent (or so we thought LSU would be). Now the challenge is proving they can sustain that level week-to-week, especially against a rival like Tennessee.
VandyBoys Players to Watch
Braden Holcomb (CF)
The power bat. Holcomb is slugging .700 with 11 home runs and 34 RBIs, making him one of the most dangerous hitters in the SEC right now. He’s the guy that can flip a game instantly, and if he’s seeing the ball well, Tennessee’s pitching staff is in trouble.
Mike Mancini (LF)
The all-around threat. Hitting .348 with a .473 OBP, Mancini has been one of Vanderbilt’s most consistent hitters. He sprays the ball all over the field and sets the tone for the offense. When he’s on base, things tend to get rolling for the VandyBoys.
Connor Fennell (RHP)
The X-factor. The numbers aren’t perfect, but Fennell has shown he can miss bats with 43 strikeouts in 31.1 innings. With Vanderbilt’s pitching depth stretched thin, they need him to step up and give them length. If he can go deep into a game, it changes everything for this staff.
Tennessee Season Overview
Tennessee enters this series as a team that’s taken care of business for the most part, but hasn’t been completely dominant.
The Vols got off to a strong start, stacking wins against non-conference opponents and building momentum early in the season. Outside of a couple of series hiccups, most notably dropping two of three to Kent State and a loss to UCLA, Tennessee has handled the teams it’s supposed to beat. The offense has been productive, and the pitching staff has consistently kept games under control.
SEC play has been a bit more mixed.
Tennessee opened conference play on the road at Georgia and dropped two of three in a competitive series, including a tough one-run loss in the finale. They followed that up by hosting Missouri and bouncing back with a series win, taking two of three and showing some resilience after a Game 1 loss.
That’s really been the theme so far; solid, but not overwhelming.
This is a well-balanced team with a strong pitching staff and enough offense to win games, but they haven’t quite had that signature dominant stretch yet against top-tier competition. Still, they’ve found ways to win series, which is ultimately what matters in SEC play.
Now heading into Week 3, Tennessee comes in playing good baseball and looking to build on that Missouri series win.
Tennessee Players to Watch
Henry Ford (3B)
The centerpiece. Hitting .344 with 8 home runs and a 1.046 OPS, Ford is the bat Vanderbilt has to account for every time he comes up. He’s the kind of hitter that can take over a game if you make mistakes.
Blaine Brown (LF)
The run producer. Brown brings serious pop with 7 home runs and 22 RBIs while slugging .585. He’s another middle-of-the-order bat that thrives on driving in runs, especially if guys like Ford and Chapman are getting on in front of him.
Evan Blanco (LHP)
The ace. A 2.73 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 33 innings while holding opponents to a .165 average—he’s been dominant. If Blanco is on his game, Vanderbilt’s offense will have to earn everything.
By the Numbers:
VandyBoys
Team Hitting Stats:
|Stat
|Vanderbilt
|Opponents
|AVG
|.301
|.246
|GP
|26
|26
|AB
|843
|794
|R
|215
|141
|H
|254
|195
|2B
|56
|36
|3B
|6
|4
|HR
|56
|26
|RBI
|206
|128
|TB
|490
|317
|SLG%
|.581
|.399
|BB
|157
|122
|HBP
|25
|38
|SO
|232
|249
|GDP
|11
|24
|OB%
|.419
|.367
|SF
|15
|12
|SH
|4
|8
|SB-ATT
|30-36
|14-21
|PO
|639
|617
|A
|215
|181
|E
|19
|22
|FLD%
|.978
|.973
Team Pitching Stats:
|Stat
|Vanderbilt
|Opponents
|ERA
|5.54
|8.58
|W-L
|14-12
|12-14
|APP
|26
|26
|GS
|26
|26
|CG
|0
|0
|SHO
|1
|0
|SV
|2
|4
|IP
|213.0
|205.2
|H
|195
|254
|R
|141
|215
|ER
|131
|196
|BB
|122
|157
|SO
|249
|232
|2B
|36
|56
|3B
|4
|6
|HR
|26
|56
|BAA
|.246
|.301
|GDP
|24
|30
|HBP
|38
|25
|SH
|12
|15
|SF
|8
|4
Individual Hitting Stats:
|Player
|POS
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|GP
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|Mike Mancini
|LF
|.348
|.473
|.696
|1.168
|21
|6
|24
|7
|Brodie Johnston
|3B
|.347
|.433
|.663
|1.097
|25
|7
|22
|3
|Ryker Waite
|SS
|.329
|.495
|.582
|1.078
|26
|3
|19
|5
|Braden Holcomb
|CF
|.300
|.390
|.700
|1.090
|26
|11
|34
|1
|Chris Maldonado
|1B
|.294
|.368
|.574
|.942
|21
|4
|17
|0
|Logan Johnstone
|RF
|.293
|.444
|.576
|1.021
|25
|7
|21
|4
|Rustan Rigdon
|2B
|.263
|.387
|.395
|.782
|22
|2
|9
|6
|Will Hampton
|LF
|.667
|.800
|.667
|1.467
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cade Sears
|RF
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Aukai Kea
|C
|.333
|.333
|1.333
|1.667
|4
|2
|5
|0
|Mack Whitcomb
|DH
|.326
|.492
|.581
|1.073
|17
|2
|12
|0
|Colin Barczi
|DH
|.314
|.400
|.600
|1.000
|9
|3
|7
|0
|Korbin Reynolds
|C
|.286
|.394
|.500
|.894
|19
|2
|12
|1
|Tommy Goodin
|DH
|.283
|.353
|.696
|1.049
|17
|6
|16
|0
|Max Jensen
|1B
|.261
|.452
|.522
|.973
|11
|1
|3
|0
|Collin Brightwell
|CF
|.182
|.250
|.182
|.432
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Carter Johnstone
|2B
|.152
|.256
|.182
|.438
|11
|0
|2
|1
Individual Pitching Stats:
|Pitcher
|ERA
|APP
|GS
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Opp BA
|Connor Fennell
|5.74
|6
|6
|31.1
|31
|20
|8
|43
|.248
|Adria Casoliba
|0.00
|3
|0
|5.1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|.067
|Nate Schlote
|0.00
|7
|0
|8.0
|3
|0
|7
|12
|.125
|Austin Nye
|0.00
|3
|3
|10.0
|6
|0
|2
|13
|.167
|Wyatt Nadeau
|3.27
|6
|3
|22.0
|17
|8
|13
|29
|.215
|Nate Teague
|3.38
|3
|0
|2.2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|.000
|Brennan Seiber
|3.44
|7
|0
|18.1
|15
|7
|9
|11
|.238
|Luke Guth
|3.60
|10
|0
|15.0
|15
|6
|9
|13
|.263
|Tristan Bristow
|4.50
|8
|0
|6.0
|7
|3
|5
|9
|.292
|Hudson Barton
|5.40
|4
|0
|1.2
|3
|1
|3
|3
|.333
|Connor Hamilton
|5.65
|7
|3
|14.1
|15
|9
|10
|15
|.268
|Tyler Baird
|6.89
|9
|3
|15.2
|15
|12
|12
|18
|.254
|Nate Taylor
|7.91
|6
|5
|19.1
|19
|17
|15
|24
|.268
|Jacob Faulkner
|8.74
|7
|0
|11.1
|11
|11
|8
|10
|.262
|Jakob Schulz
|9.35
|9
|0
|8.2
|11
|9
|5
|15
|.306
|England Bryan
|10.12
|3
|0
|5.1
|7
|6
|2
|6
|.304
|Alex Kranzler
|10.50
|8
|3
|18.0
|19
|21
|9
|21
|.284
Tennessee
Team Hitting Stats:
|Stat
|Tennessee
|Opponents
|AVG
|.275
|.214
|OPS
|.875
|.638
|AB
|807
|807
|R
|160
|89
|H
|222
|170
|RBI
|152
|84
|2B
|57
|28
|3B
|3
|0
|HR
|39
|21
|SLG%
|.498
|.329
|BB
|109
|78
|TB
|402
|261
|SB-ATT
|18-24
|24-33
Team Pitching Stats:
|Stat
|Tennessee
|Opponents
|WHIP
|1.14
|1.62
|W-L
|18-7
|7-18
|IP
|218.0
|204.2
|H
|170
|222
|R
|89
|160
|ER
|82
|144
|BB
|78
|109
|SO
|276
|178
|2B
|28
|57
|3B
|0
|3
|HR
|21
|39
|PO
|654
|614
|A
|204
|200
|E
|13
|18
|FLD%
|.985
|.978
|DP
|57
|28
Individual Hitting Stats:
|Player
|POS
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|GP
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|Henry Ford
|3B
|.344
|.400
|.646
|1.046
|23
|8
|25
|3
|Manny Marin
|SS
|.329
|.342
|.557
|.900
|21
|4
|15
|2
|Reese Chapman
|RF
|.316
|.441
|.526
|.967
|24
|2
|15
|4
|Blaine Brown
|LF
|.287
|.358
|.585
|.944
|25
|7
|22
|3
|Stone Lawless
|C
|.281
|.425
|.561
|.986
|19
|4
|10
|1
|Tyler Myatt
|DH
|.255
|.367
|.451
|.818
|21
|2
|10
|0
|Jay Abernathy
|CF
|.237
|.370
|.368
|.738
|23
|1
|8
|3
|Levi Clark
|1B
|.185
|.337
|.338
|.676
|20
|2
|12
|0
|Finley Bates
|2B
|.500
|.600
|.875
|1.475
|6
|1
|1
|0
|Trent Grindlinger
|C
|.450
|.522
|.600
|1.122
|8
|0
|4
|0
|Garrett Wright
|LF
|.298
|.400
|.532
|.932
|13
|2
|5
|0
|Blake Grimmer
|1B
|.250
|.400
|.523
|.923
|13
|3
|6
|1
|Ariel Antigua
|2B
|.206
|.326
|.382
|.708
|15
|1
|7
|1
|Nate Eisfelder
|RF
|.200
|.429
|.800
|1.229
|5
|1
|5
|0
|Chris Newstrom
|2B
|.184
|.281
|.327
|.607
|18
|1
|6
|0
|Hunter High
|1B
|.143
|.222
|.143
|.365
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Evan Hankins
|1B
|.000
|.143
|.000
|.143
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor Tracey
|P
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
Individual Pitching Stats:
|Pitcher
|ERA
|APP
|GS
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Opp BA
|Evan Blanco
|2.73
|6
|6
|33.0
|19
|10
|15
|44
|.165
|Landon Mack
|3.38
|6
|6
|32.0
|33
|12
|16
|39
|.273
|Tegan Kuhns
|4.35
|6
|6
|31.0
|29
|15
|5
|40
|.240
|Nic Abraham
|0.71
|7
|0
|12.2
|10
|1
|2
|8
|.222
|Cam Appenzeller
|1.77
|8
|0
|20.1
|12
|4
|4
|25
|.176
|Bo Rhudy
|1.86
|9
|0
|9.2
|7
|2
|1
|14
|.194
|Taylor Tracey
|2.19
|7
|4
|12.1
|6
|3
|6
|19
|.140
|Sawyer Deering
|2.25
|5
|0
|4.0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|.077
|Brady Frederick
|3.32
|12
|0
|19.0
|15
|7
|5
|22
|.231
|Brandon Arvidson
|3.52
|6
|0
|15.1
|12
|6
|5
|21
|.218
|Blaine Brown
|4.50
|3
|3
|2.0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|.143
|Mark Hindy
|4.50
|7
|0
|6.0
|4
|3
|1
|5
|.182
|Brayden Krenzel
|5.73
|9
|0
|11.0
|7
|7
|5
|20
|.175
|Jax Bishop
|6.75
|2
|0
|1.1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Ethan Baiotto
|7.20
|5
|0
|5.0
|6
|4
|3
|4
|.286
|Will Haas
|10.80
|3
|0
|1.2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|.286
|Chandler Day
|16.20
|3
|0
|1.2
|4
|3
|1
|1
|.500
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