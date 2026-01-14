Road Test: Vanderbilt at Texas Quick Preview

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a free year of The Athletic

Date: January 14, 2026

Time: 8:00pm CST

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 102.5 FM

Spread: Vandy -5.5 | O/U 166.5

AP Rank

Texas – NA

Vandy – 10

Kenpom Rank

Texas – 45

Vandy – 5

Net Rank:

Texas – 50

Vandy – 5

Analytics

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency:

Texas: 122.6

Vanderbilt: 125.7

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency:

Texas: 106.4

Vanderbilt: 95.2

Adjusted Tempo:

Texas: 68.6

Vanderbilt: 71.6

Average Possession Length:

Texas: 17.0

Vanderbilt: 15.6

Effective FG%:

Texas: 53.9%

Vanderbilt: 58.7%

Leading Scorers

Texas: Dailyn Swain (15.8ppg), Matas Vokietatis (14.8 ppg), Jordan Pope (13.1 ppg)

Vanderbilt: Tyler Tanner (17.3 ppg), Duke Miles (17.2 ppg)

What to Expect:

A new week is upon the Commodores after a massive first full week of SEC play where the ‘Dores knocked off Alabama and LSU at home. Now for the second time in SEC play, second year coach Mark Byington is taking his squad on the road. Starting the conference season in Columbia, South Carolina the Dores hosted two games before this trip to Austin, TX to face the Longhorns. Texas started out the season 9-4 in the non-conference with their only win of any magnitude being against NC State. After dropping the first two conference games, Texas bounced back with a massive win against Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. This is a Longhorn team who loves to crash the boards on offense, where they snag 38% of their misses. After a long game against Alabama with an SEC record for free throws attempted in regulation, it’s not going to be music to Commodore fans ears to hear that Texas gets 25% of their points from the free throw stripe, ranking 16th in the country. Any conference road game is going to be tough no matter the opponent and this one will be no different. I believe as long as the Commodores stay out of foul trouble they take care of business to break the school record for best start in program history.

Chef Miller’s Predicted Score: Vandy 87 LSU 80

