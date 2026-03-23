Round of 32 Preview: No. 2 Vanderbilt Hosts Dangerous No. 7 Illinois

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Date: March 23, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM CST

TV: ESPN2

AP Rank

Illinois – N/A

Vanderbilt – 6

Net Rank

Illinois – 30

Vanderbilt – 7

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 81.4% in favor of Vanderbilt

Statistics

Record:

Illinois: 22-11

Vanderbilt: 28-4

Strength of Schedule:

Illinois: 59

Vanderbilt: 16

Points Per Game:

Illinois: 77.1

Vanderbilt: 85.2

Opponent Points Per Game:

Illinois: 65.8

Vanderbilt: 65.4

Effective FG%:

Illinois: 50.7%

Vanderbilt: 54.2%

Top Players:

Illinois: Berry Wallace: 18.4 PPG; 6.2 RPG; 1.8 APG; 0.6 SPG; 0.4 BPG Destiny Jackson: 10.1 PPG; 4.2 RPG; 5.2 APG; 1.5 SPG; 0.2 BPG Gretchen Dolan: 12.9 PPG; 3.4 RPG; 2.8 APG; 1.2 SPG; 0.4 BPG Cearah Parchment: 13.7 PPG; 8.4 RPG; 1.5 APG; 1.7 SPG; 0.5 BPG Maddie Webber: 10.9 PPG; 2.5 RPG; 1.5 APG; 0.6 SPG; 0.3 BPG

Vanderbilt: Mikayla Blakes: 27.1 PPG; 3.8 RPG; 4.4 APG; 2.8 SPG; 0.3 BPG Aubrey Galvan: 13.2 PPG; 3.3 RPG; 5.9 APG; 2.7 SPG; 0.1 BPG Justine Pissott: 11.2 PPG; 4.5 RPG; 2.3 APG; 0.4 SPG; 0.8 BPG Sacha Washington: 10.6 PPG; 7.9 RPG; 1.9 APG; 1.0 SPG; 0.7 BPG Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda: 7.1 PPG; 3.4 RPG; 1.0 APG; 1.1 SPG; 0.4 BPG Aiyana Mitchell: 6.0 PPG; 4.5 RPG; 0.9 APG; 0.9 SPG; 0.9 BPG



Analysis

Vanderbilt now turns its attention to a much more complete and dangerous opponent in Illinois, a team that presents a very different challenge than High Point. Illinois is one of the best shooting teams in the country, ranking 17th nationally in three-point percentage and 2nd in free throw percentage, which immediately puts pressure on Vanderbilt’s perimeter defense and discipline.

Looking at their most recent game, Illinois didn’t rely heavily on the three-point shot (just 4-14), but that can be misleading. This is a team that can beat you from deep at any time. Instead, they showed how dangerous they are inside, shooting nearly 49% from two-point range and getting extremely efficient performances from their top players.

It starts with Cearah Parchment and Berry Wallace, who completely controlled the game. Parchment went for 21 points on 80% shooting, while Wallace added 18 on 57%, both scoring efficiently and playing within the offense. When those two are clicking, Illinois becomes very difficult to guard because they don’t waste possessions.

Destiny Jackson is the engine that makes everything go. Even on an inefficient shooting night (5-15), she still posted 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists, impacting the game in every way. She’s the type of player Vanderbilt has to account for on every possession.

But while Illinois is extremely solid, Vanderbilt comes into this matchup playing some of its best basketball of the season, and doing it with depth.

In their last game, 11 of 12 players scored, which speaks to just how balanced this team can be when everything is clicking. Of course, it starts with Mikayla Blakes, who was sensational with 30 points on 68.8% shooting, completely controlling the game offensively. Aubrey Galvan added 17 points and 6 assists, continuing to be the steady playmaker that keeps everything organized.

Inside, Sacha Washington dominated the glass with 17 rebounds, while Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda (11 rebounds) and Aiyana Mitchell (7 rebounds in just 11 minutes) showed just how impactful Vanderbilt’s frontcourt can be. That kind of rebounding presence could be a real factor against an Illinois team that wants to be efficient inside.

Vanderbilt also got strong contributions across the board. Ava Black was incredibly efficient with 12 points on 5-6 shooting, Makurat and Pissott provided spacing, and Jada Brown added defensive activity with multiple steals. This is a team that doesn’t rely on just one or two players, they can beat you in a variety of ways.

That balance is what makes this matchup so interesting.

Illinois is incredibly efficient and disciplined, but Vanderbilt has more top-end talent and is coming off a game where nearly the entire roster contributed. If the Dores can replicate that kind of production, while letting Blakes and Galvan control the game, they’ll be in a strong position.

This won’t be as simple as the first round. Illinois doesn’t have a glaring weakness, and their shooting ability means they’re never out of a game.

But Vanderbilt has something Illinois hasn’t seen yet this tournament:

elite guard play combined with real depth and frontcourt production.

If that continues, the Dores will have a great chance to keep their run going in Memorial.

This is the last chance to see this Vanderbilt team in Memorial this season. This team deserves support, tickets are still available, get to Memorial!

One last ride in Memorial tomorrow night 🥹



⏰ 6 p.m. CT

📺 ESPN2

🎟️ https://t.co/dCA1AVFmjZ pic.twitter.com/uFn0toRPJs — Vanderbilt WBB (@VandyWBB) March 23, 2026

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