Rubber Match: Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee SEC Quarterfinal Quick Preview

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Date: March 13, 2026

Time: 2:00pm CST

TV: ESPN

Radio: 94.9 FM

Spread: Vandy -1.5 O/U 145.5

AP Rank

Tennessee – 24

Vandy – 22

Kenpom Rank

Tennessee -14

Vandy – 13

Net Rank

Tennessee – 91

Vandy -17

Analytics

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency:

UT: 121.2

Vanderbilt: 125.6

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency:

UT: 94.8

Vanderbilt: 99.2

Adjusted Tempo:

UT: 65.1

Vanderbilt: 69.5

Average Possession Length:

UT: 17.9

Vanderbilt: 16.3

Effective FG%:

UT: 51.9%

Vanderbilt: 55.6%

Leading Scorers

Ten: Ja’Kobi Gillespie (17.9 ppg), Nate Ament (17.7 ppg)

Vanderbilt: Tyler Tanner (18.5 ppg), Tyler Nickel (14.1 ppg)

What to Expect:

We know the opponent very well, there’s not much more I can say that hasn’t been said going into this rubber match.

This is as close to a true pick’em as you’ll find in the SEC Tournament, and I’m not going to pretend there’s massive edge here. But when I’m forced to pick between two evenly matched teams, I’m taking the one that shoots 78% from the free throw line over the one that shoots 70%. I’m taking the team with the better Quadrant 1 record and the better offensive efficiency rating. And I’m taking the team that’s covered 7 of the last 9 meetings in this series.

The risk is obvious: Tennessee’s rebounding dominance could create enough second-chance points to swing a low-possession game. If the Vols control the glass the way they’re capable of, they win this game outright. But I’m betting on execution over physicality in a neutral-site tournament setting.

Chef Miller’s Predicted Score: Vandy 70 Tennessee 64

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