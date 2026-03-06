SEC Tournament Round 3: Vanderbilt Seeks Revenge Against Ole Miss

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic

Date: March 6, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM CST

TV: SECN

AP Rank

Ole Miss – 24

Vanderbilt – 5

Net Rank

Ole Miss- 20

Vanderbilt – 7

Statistics

Record:

Ole Miss: 22-10

Vanderbilt: 27-3

Strength of Schedule:

Ole Miss: 16

Vanderbilt: 15

Points Per Game:

Ole Miss: 75.3

Vanderbilt: 84.9 (9th in Nation)

Opponent Points Per Game:

Ole Miss: 60.9

Vanderbilt: 64.7

Effective FG%:

Ole Miss: 47.1%

Vanderbilt: 53.6%

Top Players:

Ole Miss: Cotie McMahon : 19.8 PPG; 5.5 RPG; 2.9 APG; 1.2 SPG Christeen Iwuala : 12.9 PPG; 8.5 RPG; 1.3 APG; 1.3 SPG Latasha Lattimore : 10.4 PPG; 6.5 RPG; 2.2 BPG Sira Thienou : 9.3 PPG; 5.6 RPG; 2.4 APG; 1.6 SPG

Vanderbilt: Mikayla Blakes : 27.1 PPG; 3.9 RPG; 4.6 APG; 2.9 SPG; 0.3 BPG Aubrey Galvan : 12.9 PPG; 3.3 RPG; 5.9 APG; 2.7 SPG; 0.1 BPG Justine Pissott : 11.4 PPG; 4.6 RPG; 2.4 APG; 0.4 SPG; 0.8 BPG Sacha Washington : 10.4 PPG; 7.6 RPG; 1.8 APG; 1.1 SPG; 0.7 BPG Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda : 7.0 PPG; 3.1 RPG; 1.0 APG; 1.0 SPG; 0.4 BPG Aiyana Mitchell : 6.1 PPG; 4.4 RPG; 0.9 APG; 0.9 SPG; 0.9 BPG



Analysis:

After an impressive win in Knoxville, Vanderbilt now turns its attention to postseason play in Greenville, where the Commodores will face Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament. The Rebels arrive after defeating Auburn to advance to this matchup, giving them a bit of momentum after a difficult stretch to close the regular season. Prior to the tournament, Ole Miss had dropped five of its last six games and struggled offensively during that span, shooting just 35% from the field with a 39% effective field goal percentage. Vanderbilt, meanwhile, has been trending in the opposite direction. The Commodores have won seven of their last eight games while averaging over 85 points per game with a 54% effective field goal percentage.

Despite the recent struggles, Ole Miss still has plenty of talent and physicality, particularly in the frontcourt. It starts with Cotie McMahon, one of the most versatile forwards in the conference and potential top 5 pick in the upcoming draft. McMahon leads the Rebels with 19.8 points per game while also contributing across the stat sheet with rebounds and playmaking. She is capable of creating her own shot and attacking downhill, which makes her the focal point of the Ole Miss offense.

Alongside McMahon, Christeen Iwuala provides a major presence on the glass. Averaging 12.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting over 60% from the floor, she gives Ole Miss efficient interior scoring and second-chance opportunities. Latasha Lattimore adds another layer of size and rim protection with 2.2 blocks per game, making it difficult for teams to finish consistently in the paint. In the backcourt, Sira Thienou brings versatility and defensive activity, averaging 9.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.

These teams are also very familiar with each other. In their previous meeting earlier this season, Ole Miss defeated Vanderbilt 83–75 in a game that swung dramatically in the first half. The Rebels built a 44–25 halftime lead behind a strong performance from Cotie McMahon and Christeen Iwuala, forcing turnovers and holding Vanderbilt to just 10 points in the second quarter. The Commodores fought back in the second half and briefly took the lead in the fourth quarter, but Ole Miss responded with a late run to close out the win.

That game provides a clear blueprint for both teams heading into this matchup. Ole Miss will look to replicate the physical defense and early momentum that put Vanderbilt on its heels the first time around. For Vanderbilt, avoiding the type of slow start that allowed the Rebels to build that large early lead will be critical.

For the Commodores, everything still begins with Mikayla Blakes. The sophomore sensation continues to perform at a National Player of the Year level, averaging 27.1 points per game while controlling the pace of Vanderbilt’s offense. Blakes has consistently shown the ability to take over games when needed, but Vanderbilt is at its best when the offensive load is balanced and the team can avoid relying solely on her scoring.

Aubrey Galvan plays an equally important role in making that happen. As the primary facilitator, Galvan averages nearly six assists per game and serves as the stabilizing force in Vanderbilt’s backcourt. Her ability to control tempo and limit turnovers becomes especially important against a physical Ole Miss defense that thrives on disrupting offensive rhythm.

With the postseason now underway, managing minutes also becomes an important factor. Ideally, Vanderbilt would like to avoid needing 35-plus minutes from both Blakes and Galvan in this game. When the Commodores are able to build separation early and allow their bench to contribute meaningful minutes, it keeps their two most important guards fresher for the deeper rounds of the tournament.

That means continued contributions from players like Justine Pissott, Sacha Washington, Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda, and Aiyana Mitchell will be essential. If Vanderbilt can get balanced scoring and control the glass against Ole Miss’ physical frontcourt, it will not only improve their chances of advancing, but also help preserve the legs of their backcourt leaders as the SEC Tournament continues, not to mention the impending NCAA tournament.

Vanderbilt is in a good spot overall. The Commodores have essentially locked up a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but a strong run in the SEC Tournament could push them into contention for the final No. 1 seed. Even so, keeping Blakes and Galvan healthy and fresh for March is ultimately more important than chasing that top line.

Watch the Dores tomorrow! I’ll be watching from The Hawk on my phone, so no excuses — stream the Dores!

Off to Greenville ✈️ pic.twitter.com/b1kwLIoYFE — Vanderbilt WBB (@VandyWBB) March 4, 2026

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic

TDR Hats BACK IN STOCK

Click Here to go to TDR’s all new store

TDR Collabs

NIL Store

Visit Nil.Store/DOREREPORT15 and use code DOREREPORT15 at checkout for 15% off your order

Great NIL gear from your favorite Vanderbilt athletes

Rhoback

Click Here to shop for Vanderbilt gear on Rhoback.com

Use Code VAN20 for 20% off your first order