Series Preview: VandyBoys Host No. 13 LSU for SEC Opening Weekend

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic

The VandyBoys return to Hawkins Field this weekend for a three-game series against the LSU Tigers. The matchup marks SEC opening weekend, the beginning of what many consider the true start of the season as conference play gets underway. Here is your preview, and a bookmark to reference, as you watch Corbin’s club this weekend.

Team Record RPI Strength of Schedule Vanderbilt 11–7 221 257 #13 LSU 13-5 128 197

Friday (3/13)

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: 102.5 The Game

102.5 The Game Time: 6:00 pm

6:00 pm Weather: 64°, Sunny

64°, Sunny Location: Hawkins Field

Hawkins Field Pitching Matchup: Connor Fennell vs. Casan Evans

Connor Fennell vs. Casan Evans Opponent Pitcher Profile: Casan Evans 📌 Baseball-Reference: https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=evans-00cas Throws: R Class: So. Starts: 4 Record: 1–0 ERA: 4.66 WHIP: 1.09 Innings: 19.1 Strikeouts: 30 Walks: 7 Snapshot: Evans has quickly become an important arm for LSU Tigers baseball after a strong freshman season in 2025. As a freshman he primarily worked out of the bullpen, posting a 2.05 ERA across 52.2 innings while striking out 71 batters and collecting seven saves. His ability to miss bats immediately stood out, as he averaged over 12 strikeouts per nine innings while holding opponents to a .228 average. In 2026, LSU has transitioned Evans into a starting role. Through four starts he owns a 4.66 ERA over 19.1 innings with 30 strikeouts, giving him an elite 14.0 K/9. Don’t let the high ERA fool you, Evans is a real Friday night arm, owning a 2.45 FIP (fielding independent pitching), lower than his freshman mark. Opponents are hitting just .189 against him, showing that his swing-and-miss stuff has continued to play in longer outings. The key question for Evans as a starter will be maintaining efficiency deeper into games. His strikeout ability is clearly a weapon, but with LSU stretching him into a rotation role this season, pitch counts and run prevention over multiple trips through the order will be something to watch.



Saturday (3/14)

TV: SECN

SECN Radio: 102.5 The Game

102.5 The Game Time: 7:00 pm

7:00 pm Weather: 70°, Sunny

70°, Sunny Location: Hawkins Field

Hawkins Field Pitching Matchup: Wyatt Nadeau vs. Cooper Moore

Wyatt Nadeau vs. Cooper Moore Opponent Pitcher Profile: Cooper Moore 📌 Baseball-Reference: https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=moore-00coo Throws: R Class: Jr. Starts: 4 Record: 3–1 ERA: 2.25 WHIP: 1.00 Innings: 24.0 Strikeouts: 31 Walks: 5 Snapshot: Moore joined LSU this season after spending the first two years of his career at Kansas. At Kansas he developed from a bullpen arm in 2024 into a full-time starter in 2025, logging 88.2 innings with a 3.96 ERA and 85 strikeouts while making 14 starts. Since transferring to LSU in 2026, Moore has been one of the Tigers’ most effective starters early in the season. Through four starts he owns a 2.25 ERA over 24 innings with 31 strikeouts, good for an 11.6 K/9, while limiting opponents to a .213 batting average. His command has also been strong, issuing just five walks so far. Moore’s experience as a high-volume starter at Kansas appears to have translated well into LSU’s rotation. If the early results hold, he gives the Tigers a steady arm capable of missing bats while working deeper into games than some of their younger power arms.



Sunday (3/15)

TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Radio: 102.5 The Game

102.5 The Game Time: 3:00 pm

3:00 pm Weather: 72°, Chance of Rain

72°, Chance of Rain Location: Hawkins Field

Hawkins Field Pitching Matchup: Nate Taylor vs. William Schmidt

Nate Taylor vs. William Schmidt Opponent Pitcher Profile: William Schmidt 📌 Baseball-Reference: https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=schmid-00wil Throws: R Class: So. Starts: 4 Record: 3–1 ERA: 2.45 WHIP: 0.82 Innings: 22.0 Strikeouts: 33 Walks: 4 Snapshot: Schmidt has quickly developed into one of the most electric arms for LSU after arriving with high expectations. As a freshman in 2025, he appeared in 17 games with six starts, posting a 4.73 ERA across 32.1 innings while striking out 41 batters. While the results were inconsistent at times, the strikeout numbers highlighted his ability to miss bats. In 2026, Schmidt has taken a significant step forward in LSU’s rotation. Through four starts he owns a 2.45 ERA over 22 innings with 33 strikeouts, good for a 13.5 K/9, while opponents are hitting just .177 against him. The biggest improvement has been command. After walking 22 batters in 32.1 innings last season, Schmidt has issued just four walks so far in 2026. With his swing-and-miss stuff now paired with better control, he has emerged as one of LSU’s most dangerous early-season starters.



Keys to the Series:

1. Limiting Free Passes

Vanderbilt pitchers have shown the ability to miss bats this season, but walks have occasionally created trouble. Against a talented LSU lineup that features several hitters with strong on-base numbers, limiting walks and hit-by-pitches will be critical to avoiding big innings.

2. Winning the Power Battle

Both teams feature several hitters capable of changing a game with one swing. Vanderbilt’s Braden Holcomb and Brodie Johnston lead a lineup that has produced plenty of home run power, while LSU’s Jake Brown has been one of the most dangerous hitters in the country early this season. Whichever team controls the long ball could have the edge.

3. Bullpen Effectiveness

With both teams capable of putting pressure on opposing pitching staffs, relief pitching could play a major role in this series. Vanderbilt has shown good depth out of the bullpen (though inconsistent), and strong outings from relievers could help the Commodores navigate the middle and late innings against a dangerous LSU lineup.

VandyBoys Season Overview

Vanderbilt enters the weekend at 11–7 overall as the Commodores prepare to open SEC play. The VandyBoys opened the year at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown in Arlington, where they went 1–2, defeating Texas Tech but falling to TCU and Oklahoma State.

Back in Nashville, Vanderbilt built momentum with a strong homestand. The Commodores swept Marist and picked up midweek victories over Eastern Michigan and Evansville, with the offense erupting with multiple double-digit run games during a five-game winning streak.

Vanderbilt then traveled to Las Vegas for the Live Like Lou Classic, where they faced another difficult slate and dropped games to UC Irvine, Arizona, and Oregon. The Commodores returned home but were narrowly defeated by Central Arkansas before bouncing back with a 4–1 win over Troy at Hawkins Field.

Since then, Vanderbilt has begun to regain momentum. The Commodores took two of three from North Dakota State before adding a 14–6 midweek victory over Indiana State, continuing a trend of strong offensive production.

The start to the season has not been without adversity. Vanderbilt has dealt with several pitching injuries, and the loss of starting catcher Colin Barczi has also been difficult to overcome early in the year. The Commodores will also be without Austin Nye for the foreseeable future, who will not pitch this weekend due to injury. Additionally, Vanderbilt has struggled against Power Conference competition so far, something they will look to improve as SEC play begins.

Despite those challenges, Vanderbilt has shown explosive offensive potential and solid (but inconsistent) pitching depth, giving the VandyBoys a solid foundation as they enter the most demanding portion of their schedule.

VandyBoys Players to Watch

Brodie Johnston (3B)

Johnston has been one of the most dangerous hitters in Vanderbilt’s lineup early this season, hitting .382 with 7 home runs and a 1.257 OPS, giving the Commodores a major power threat in the middle of the order.

Braden Holcomb (CF)

Holcomb leads the team with 10 home runs and 31 RBIs while hitting .353 with a 1.278 OPS, making him Vanderbilt’s most consistent run producer so far this season.

Chris Maldonado (1B)

Maldonado has provided power in the middle of the lineup, hitting .300 with a .650 slugging percentage and three home runs, giving Vanderbilt another bat capable of driving in runs. Chris has a chance to solidify himself as the everyday first baseman with a good weekend.

LSU Season Overview

LSU enters the weekend with a 13–5 record after a strong but somewhat uneven start to the 2026 season. The Tigers opened the year by sweeping Milwaukee at home before adding additional wins over Kent State and Nicholls in Baton Rouge.

LSU then traveled to Jacksonville for a neutral-site weekend and continued its strong start, defeating Indiana, Notre Dame, and UCF to move to 8–0 on the season. The Tigers’ first loss came in a 7–6 midweek defeat to McNeese, but they responded with wins over Dartmouth and Northeastern in the following weekend series.

However, LSU later dropped the second game of that series against Northeastern, which started a stretch of more inconsistent results. The Tigers also fell on the road to Louisiana before returning home and losing two of three to Sacramento State at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU did rebound with an 8–4 midweek win over Creighton in its most recent outing. Overall, the Tigers have shown the offensive firepower expected from the program—scoring 10 or more runs seven times—while the pitching staff has demonstrated strong strikeout ability but occasional inconsistency early in the season.

LSU Players to Watch

Jake Brown (RF)

Brown has been the centerpiece of LSU’s offense early in the season, hitting .413 with 9 home runs, 28 RBIs, and a 1.336 OPS.

Zach Yorke (1B)

Yorke has been a key on-base presence for the Tigers, posting a .463 OBP with four home runs while consistently working deep counts. This is definitely a guy to watch, you can’t miss him.

William Schmidt (RHP)

Schmidt has been one of LSU’s most effective arms so far, recording a 2.45 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 22 innings, giving the Tigers a major swing-and-miss option in the rotation. Schmidt lines up with VandyBoys freshman Wyatt Nadeau, who is throwing in the place of the injured Austin Nye, a tough matchup for Vandy.

By The Numbers:

VandyBoys

Team Hitting Stats:

Stat Vanderbilt Opponents AVG .318 .217 GP-GS 18 18 AB 575 526 R 155 72 H 183 114 2B 36 15 3B 4 3 HR 44 14 RBI 148 65 TB 359 177 SLG% .624 .337 BB 107 72 HP 17 26 SO 146 180 GDP 8 19 OB% .433 .338 SF 3 8 SH 10 4 SB-ATT 20-25 8-14 PO 439 416 A 150 130 E 13 14 FLD% .978 .975

Team Pitching Stats:

Stat Vanderbilt Opponents ERA 3.94 9.35 W-L 11–7 7–11 APP 18 18 GS 18 18 CG 0 0 SHO 1/1 0/0 SV 2 3 IP 146.1 138.2 H 114 183 R 72 155 ER 64 144 BB 72 107 SO 180 146 2B 15 36 3B 3 4 HR 14 44 B/AVG .217 .318 WP 14 22 HP 26 17 BK 4 3 SFA 8 3 SHA 4 10

Individual Hitting Stats:

Player POS BA OBP SLG OPS GP HR RBI SB Ryker Waite SS .396 .560 .642 1.202 18 2 14 5 Brodie Johnston 3B .382 .463 .794 1.257 17 7 16 0 Braden Holcomb CF .353 .425 .853 1.278 18 10 31 1 Logan Johnstone RF .333 .487 .633 1.121 17 5 13 3 Rustan Rigdon 2B .271 .364 .417 .780 14 1 5 3 Will Hampton LF .667 .750 .667 1.417 3 0 0 0 Aukai Kea C .667 .667 2.667 3.333 3 2 5 0 Korbin Reynolds C .364 .467 .636 1.103 12 2 10 1 Mack Whitcomb DH .324 .490 .541 1.031 13 1 6 0 Mike Mancini LF .311 .418 .622 1.040 13 4 14 4 Chris Maldonado 1B .300 .378 .650 1.028 13 3 10 0 Colin Barczi C .286 .348 .714 1.062 5 3 5 0 Max Jensen 1B .250 .464 .500 .964 9 1 2 0 Tommy Goodin DH .219 .306 .531 .837 12 3 13 0 Collin Brightwell CF .182 .250 .182 .432 4 0 2 1 Carter Johnstone 2B .156 .263 .188 .451 10 0 2 1 Cade Sears RF .000 .000 .000 .000 1 0 0 1

Individual Pitching Stats:

Pitcher ERA APP GS IP H ER BB K Opp BA Connor Fennell 3.80 4 4 21.1 16 9 3 30 .195 Nate Taylor 4.91 4 4 18.1 16 10 12 24 .242 Adria Casoliba 0.00 3 0 5.1 1 0 3 4 .067 Wyatt Nadeau 0.00 4 1 11.0 6 0 6 15 .158 Nate Schlote 0.00 3 0 3.0 0 0 2 5 .000 Austin Nye 0.00 3 3 10.0 6 0 2 13 .167 Luke Guth 1.08 7 0 8.1 9 1 2 11 .281 Jakob Schulz 1.29 6 0 7.0 3 1 3 12 .130 Tristan Bristow 2.25 5 0 4.0 5 1 0 6 .313 Brennan Seiber 3.48 5 0 10.1 11 4 7 7 .297 Connor Hamilton 4.70 5 2 7.2 4 4 6 7 .160 Nate Teague 5.40 2 0 1.2 0 1 2 2 .000 Hudson Barton 5.40 3 0 1.2 3 1 2 3 .333 Tyler Baird 5.40 5 2 11.2 11 7 8 13 .256 Jacob Faulkner 7.36 5 0 7.1 4 6 5 7 .167 Alex Kranzler 9.49 6 2 12.1 12 13 7 15 .273 England Bryan 10.12 3 0 5.1 7 6 2 6 .304

LSU

Team Hitting Stats:

Stat LSU Opponents AVG .291 .209 GP-GS 18 18 AB 591 570 R 154 83 H 172 119 2B 34 21 3B 3 1 HR 29 10 RBI 135 75 TB 299 172 SLG% .506 .302 BB 107 67 HP 30 26 SO 123 224 GDP 9 3 OB% .420 .317 SF 4 5 SH 7 2 SB-ATT 12-15 9-14 PO 459 431 A 116 134 E 21 30 FLD% .965 .950

Team Pitching Stats:

Stat LSU Opponents ERA 4.29 8.14 W-L 13–5 5–13 APP 18 18 GS 18 18 CG 0 0 SHO 2/2 0/0 SV 6 5 IP 153.0 143.2 H 119 172 R 83 154 ER 73 130 BB 67 107 SO 224 123 2B 21 34 3B 1 3 HR 10 29 B/AVG .209 .291 WP 23 29 HP 26 30 BK 0 3 SFA 5 7 SHA 2 4

Individual Hitting Stats:

Player POS BA OBP SLG OPS GP HR RBI SB Jake Brown RF .413 .482 .853 1.336 18 9 28 5 Derek Curiel CF .329 .412 .443 .855 18 1 14 2 Zach Yorke 1B .288 .463 .525 .989 18 4 10 0 Mason Braun DH .268 .400 .366 .766 17 1 7 0 Cade Arrambide C .259 .375 .537 .912 16 4 10 0 Trent Caraway 3B .255 .328 .451 .779 17 2 15 0 Steven Milam SS .250 .429 .391 .819 18 1 12 2 Seth Dardar 2B .239 .446 .478 .924 18 2 12 0 Edward Yamin IV C .500 .625 1.000 1.625 5 1 2 0 William Patrick LF .500 .667 .500 1.167 2 0 0 1 Ethan Clauss SS .500 .500 1.500 2.000 2 0 0 0 John Pearson DH .333 .444 .733 1.178 10 2 4 0 Brayden Simpson LF .318 .464 .409 .873 12 0 5 0 Chris Stanfield LF .250 .333 .375 .708 3 0 0 0 Jack Ruckert 2B .250 .400 .333 .733 9 0 1 0 Tanner Reaves LF .240 .387 .280 .667 11 0 4 2 Omar Serna Jr. C .222 .364 .370 .734 12 1 9 0 Daniel Harden DH .167 .375 .417 .792 8 1 2 0

Individual Pitching Stats:

Pitcher ERA APP GS IP H ER BB K Opp BA Cooper Moore 2.25 4 4 24.0 19 6 5 31 .213 William Schmidt 2.45 4 4 22.0 14 6 4 33 .177 Casan Evans 4.66 4 4 19.1 14 10 7 30 .189 Mavrick Rizy 1.64 8 0 11.0 4 2 7 14 .111 Zion Theophilus 2.70 3 0 3.1 2 1 3 4 .167 Gavin Guidry 2.70 6 1 13.1 7 4 4 20 .152 Deven Sheerin 3.00 7 0 9.0 2 3 5 17 .071 Ethan Plog 3.68 6 0 7.1 4 3 5 9 .167 Reagan Ricken 4.05 4 1 6.2 6 3 3 7 .231 Santi Garcia 5.06 6 0 5.1 4 3 3 10 .211 Grant Fontenot 5.40 5 0 3.1 9 2 2 4 .500 Jaden Noot 6.35 5 1 5.2 4 4 3 7 .200 Danny Lachenmayer 6.75 3 0 1.1 0 1 2 1 .000 Cooper Williams 7.11 6 1 6.1 7 5 2 9 .259 Dax Dathe 8.10 6 0 3.1 2 3 1 7 .167 Marcos Paz 11.12 4 1 5.2 7 7 7 9 .304 DJ Primeaux 13.50 2 0 1.1 0 2 2 3 .000 Zac Cowan 13.50 4 1 4.0 11 6 2 8 .423 Connor Benge 27.00 3 0 0.2 2 2 0 1 .500

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic

TDR Hats BACK IN STOCK

Click Here to go to TDR’s all new store

TDR Collabs

NIL Store

Visit Nil.Store/DOREREPORT15 and use code DOREREPORT15 at checkout for 15% off your order

Great NIL gear from your favorite Vanderbilt athletes

Rhoback

Click Here to shop for Vanderbilt gear on Rhoback.com

Use Code VAN20 for 20% off your first order