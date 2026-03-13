Skip to main content
Vanderbilt
Join Now

Series Preview: VandyBoys Host No. 13 LSU for SEC Opening Weekend

by: Colin Bryant14 minutes agoPeterPorker714

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic

The VandyBoys return to Hawkins Field this weekend for a three-game series against the LSU Tigers. The matchup marks SEC opening weekend, the beginning of what many consider the true start of the season as conference play gets underway. Here is your preview, and a bookmark to reference, as you watch Corbin’s club this weekend.

TeamRecordRPIStrength of Schedule
Vanderbilt11–7221257
#13 LSU13-5128197

Friday (3/13)

  • TV: ESPN+
  • Radio: 102.5 The Game
  • Time: 6:00 pm
  • Weather: 64°, Sunny
  • Location: Hawkins Field
  • Pitching Matchup: Connor Fennell vs. Casan Evans
  • Opponent Pitcher Profile: Casan Evans
    • 📌 Baseball-Reference:
    • Throws: R
    • Class: So.
    • Starts: 4
    • Record: 1–0
    • ERA: 4.66
    • WHIP: 1.09
    • Innings: 19.1
    • Strikeouts: 30
    • Walks: 7
    • Snapshot:
      • Evans has quickly become an important arm for LSU Tigers baseball after a strong freshman season in 2025. As a freshman he primarily worked out of the bullpen, posting a 2.05 ERA across 52.2 innings while striking out 71 batters and collecting seven saves. His ability to miss bats immediately stood out, as he averaged over 12 strikeouts per nine innings while holding opponents to a .228 average.
      • In 2026, LSU has transitioned Evans into a starting role. Through four starts he owns a 4.66 ERA over 19.1 innings with 30 strikeouts, giving him an elite 14.0 K/9. Don’t let the high ERA fool you, Evans is a real Friday night arm, owning a 2.45 FIP (fielding independent pitching), lower than his freshman mark. Opponents are hitting just .189 against him, showing that his swing-and-miss stuff has continued to play in longer outings.
      • The key question for Evans as a starter will be maintaining efficiency deeper into games. His strikeout ability is clearly a weapon, but with LSU stretching him into a rotation role this season, pitch counts and run prevention over multiple trips through the order will be something to watch.

Saturday (3/14)

  • TV: SECN
  • Radio: 102.5 The Game
  • Time: 7:00 pm
  • Weather: 70°, Sunny
  • Location: Hawkins Field
  • Pitching Matchup: Wyatt Nadeau vs. Cooper Moore
  • Opponent Pitcher Profile: Cooper Moore
    • 📌 Baseball-Reference:
    • Throws: R
    • Class: Jr.
    • Starts: 4
    • Record: 3–1
    • ERA: 2.25
    • WHIP: 1.00
    • Innings: 24.0
    • Strikeouts: 31
    • Walks: 5
    • Snapshot:
      • Moore joined LSU this season after spending the first two years of his career at Kansas. At Kansas he developed from a bullpen arm in 2024 into a full-time starter in 2025, logging 88.2 innings with a 3.96 ERA and 85 strikeouts while making 14 starts.
      • Since transferring to LSU in 2026, Moore has been one of the Tigers’ most effective starters early in the season. Through four starts he owns a 2.25 ERA over 24 innings with 31 strikeouts, good for an 11.6 K/9, while limiting opponents to a .213 batting average. His command has also been strong, issuing just five walks so far.
      • Moore’s experience as a high-volume starter at Kansas appears to have translated well into LSU’s rotation. If the early results hold, he gives the Tigers a steady arm capable of missing bats while working deeper into games than some of their younger power arms.

Sunday (3/15)

  • TV: ESPN2
  • Radio: 102.5 The Game
  • Time: 3:00 pm
  • Weather: 72°, Chance of Rain
  • Location: Hawkins Field
  • Pitching Matchup: Nate Taylor vs. William Schmidt
  • Opponent Pitcher Profile: William Schmidt
    • 📌 Baseball-Reference:
    • Throws: R
    • Class: So.
    • Starts: 4
    • Record: 3–1
    • ERA: 2.45
    • WHIP: 0.82
    • Innings: 22.0
    • Strikeouts: 33
    • Walks: 4
    • Snapshot:
      • Schmidt has quickly developed into one of the most electric arms for LSU after arriving with high expectations. As a freshman in 2025, he appeared in 17 games with six starts, posting a 4.73 ERA across 32.1 innings while striking out 41 batters. While the results were inconsistent at times, the strikeout numbers highlighted his ability to miss bats.
      • In 2026, Schmidt has taken a significant step forward in LSU’s rotation. Through four starts he owns a 2.45 ERA over 22 innings with 33 strikeouts, good for a 13.5 K/9, while opponents are hitting just .177 against him.
      • The biggest improvement has been command. After walking 22 batters in 32.1 innings last season, Schmidt has issued just four walks so far in 2026. With his swing-and-miss stuff now paired with better control, he has emerged as one of LSU’s most dangerous early-season starters.

Keys to the Series:

1. Limiting Free Passes
Vanderbilt pitchers have shown the ability to miss bats this season, but walks have occasionally created trouble. Against a talented LSU lineup that features several hitters with strong on-base numbers, limiting walks and hit-by-pitches will be critical to avoiding big innings.

2. Winning the Power Battle
Both teams feature several hitters capable of changing a game with one swing. Vanderbilt’s Braden Holcomb and Brodie Johnston lead a lineup that has produced plenty of home run power, while LSU’s Jake Brown has been one of the most dangerous hitters in the country early this season. Whichever team controls the long ball could have the edge.

3. Bullpen Effectiveness
With both teams capable of putting pressure on opposing pitching staffs, relief pitching could play a major role in this series. Vanderbilt has shown good depth out of the bullpen (though inconsistent), and strong outings from relievers could help the Commodores navigate the middle and late innings against a dangerous LSU lineup.

VandyBoys Season Overview

Vanderbilt enters the weekend at 11–7 overall as the Commodores prepare to open SEC play. The VandyBoys opened the year at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown in Arlington, where they went 1–2, defeating Texas Tech but falling to TCU and Oklahoma State.

Back in Nashville, Vanderbilt built momentum with a strong homestand. The Commodores swept Marist and picked up midweek victories over Eastern Michigan and Evansville, with the offense erupting with multiple double-digit run games during a five-game winning streak.

Vanderbilt then traveled to Las Vegas for the Live Like Lou Classic, where they faced another difficult slate and dropped games to UC Irvine, Arizona, and Oregon. The Commodores returned home but were narrowly defeated by Central Arkansas before bouncing back with a 4–1 win over Troy at Hawkins Field.

Since then, Vanderbilt has begun to regain momentum. The Commodores took two of three from North Dakota State before adding a 14–6 midweek victory over Indiana State, continuing a trend of strong offensive production.

The start to the season has not been without adversity. Vanderbilt has dealt with several pitching injuries, and the loss of starting catcher Colin Barczi has also been difficult to overcome early in the year. The Commodores will also be without Austin Nye for the foreseeable future, who will not pitch this weekend due to injury. Additionally, Vanderbilt has struggled against Power Conference competition so far, something they will look to improve as SEC play begins.

Despite those challenges, Vanderbilt has shown explosive offensive potential and solid (but inconsistent) pitching depth, giving the VandyBoys a solid foundation as they enter the most demanding portion of their schedule.

VandyBoys Players to Watch

Brodie Johnston (3B)
Johnston has been one of the most dangerous hitters in Vanderbilt’s lineup early this season, hitting .382 with 7 home runs and a 1.257 OPS, giving the Commodores a major power threat in the middle of the order.

Braden Holcomb (CF)
Holcomb leads the team with 10 home runs and 31 RBIs while hitting .353 with a 1.278 OPS, making him Vanderbilt’s most consistent run producer so far this season.

Chris Maldonado (1B)
Maldonado has provided power in the middle of the lineup, hitting .300 with a .650 slugging percentage and three home runs, giving Vanderbilt another bat capable of driving in runs. Chris has a chance to solidify himself as the everyday first baseman with a good weekend.

LSU Season Overview

LSU enters the weekend with a 13–5 record after a strong but somewhat uneven start to the 2026 season. The Tigers opened the year by sweeping Milwaukee at home before adding additional wins over Kent State and Nicholls in Baton Rouge.

LSU then traveled to Jacksonville for a neutral-site weekend and continued its strong start, defeating Indiana, Notre Dame, and UCF to move to 8–0 on the season. The Tigers’ first loss came in a 7–6 midweek defeat to McNeese, but they responded with wins over Dartmouth and Northeastern in the following weekend series.

However, LSU later dropped the second game of that series against Northeastern, which started a stretch of more inconsistent results. The Tigers also fell on the road to Louisiana before returning home and losing two of three to Sacramento State at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU did rebound with an 8–4 midweek win over Creighton in its most recent outing. Overall, the Tigers have shown the offensive firepower expected from the program—scoring 10 or more runs seven times—while the pitching staff has demonstrated strong strikeout ability but occasional inconsistency early in the season.

LSU Players to Watch

Jake Brown (RF)
Brown has been the centerpiece of LSU’s offense early in the season, hitting .413 with 9 home runs, 28 RBIs, and a 1.336 OPS.

Zach Yorke (1B)
Yorke has been a key on-base presence for the Tigers, posting a .463 OBP with four home runs while consistently working deep counts. This is definitely a guy to watch, you can’t miss him.

William Schmidt (RHP)
Schmidt has been one of LSU’s most effective arms so far, recording a 2.45 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 22 innings, giving the Tigers a major swing-and-miss option in the rotation. Schmidt lines up with VandyBoys freshman Wyatt Nadeau, who is throwing in the place of the injured Austin Nye, a tough matchup for Vandy.

By The Numbers:

VandyBoys

Team Hitting Stats:

StatVanderbiltOpponents
AVG.318.217
GP-GS1818
AB575526
R15572
H183114
2B3615
3B43
HR4414
RBI14865
TB359177
SLG%.624.337
BB10772
HP1726
SO146180
GDP819
OB%.433.338
SF38
SH104
SB-ATT20-258-14
PO439416
A150130
E1314
FLD%.978.975

Team Pitching Stats:

StatVanderbiltOpponents
ERA3.949.35
W-L11–77–11
APP1818
GS1818
CG00
SHO1/10/0
SV23
IP146.1138.2
H114183
R72155
ER64144
BB72107
SO180146
2B1536
3B34
HR1444
B/AVG.217.318
WP1422
HP2617
BK43
SFA83
SHA410

Individual Hitting Stats:

PlayerPOSBAOBPSLGOPSGPHRRBISB
Ryker WaiteSS.396.560.6421.202182145
Brodie Johnston3B.382.463.7941.257177160
Braden HolcombCF.353.425.8531.2781810311
Logan JohnstoneRF.333.487.6331.121175133
Rustan Rigdon2B.271.364.417.78014153
Will HamptonLF.667.750.6671.4173000
Aukai KeaC.667.6672.6673.3333250
Korbin ReynoldsC.364.467.6361.103122101
Mack WhitcombDH.324.490.5411.03113160
Mike ManciniLF.311.418.6221.040134144
Chris Maldonado1B.300.378.6501.028133100
Colin BarcziC.286.348.7141.0625350
Max Jensen1B.250.464.500.9649120
Tommy GoodinDH.219.306.531.837123130
Collin BrightwellCF.182.250.182.4324021
Carter Johnstone2B.156.263.188.45110021
Cade SearsRF.000.000.000.0001001

Individual Pitching Stats:

PitcherERAAPPGSIPHERBBKOpp BA
Connor Fennell3.804421.1169330.195
Nate Taylor4.914418.116101224.242
Adria Casoliba0.00305.11034.067
Wyatt Nadeau0.004111.060615.158
Nate Schlote0.00303.00025.000
Austin Nye0.003310.060213.167
Luke Guth1.08708.191211.281
Jakob Schulz1.29607.031312.130
Tristan Bristow2.25504.05106.313
Brennan Seiber3.485010.111477.297
Connor Hamilton4.70527.24467.160
Nate Teague5.40201.20122.000
Hudson Barton5.40301.23123.333
Tyler Baird5.405211.2117813.256
Jacob Faulkner7.36507.14657.167
Alex Kranzler9.496212.11213715.273
England Bryan10.12305.17626.304

LSU

Team Hitting Stats:

StatLSUOpponents
AVG.291.209
GP-GS1818
AB591570
R15483
H172119
2B3421
3B31
HR2910
RBI13575
TB299172
SLG%.506.302
BB10767
HP3026
SO123224
GDP93
OB%.420.317
SF45
SH72
SB-ATT12-159-14
PO459431
A116134
E2130
FLD%.965.950

Team Pitching Stats:

StatLSUOpponents
ERA4.298.14
W-L13–55–13
APP1818
GS1818
CG00
SHO2/20/0
SV65
IP153.0143.2
H119172
R83154
ER73130
BB67107
SO224123
2B2134
3B13
HR1029
B/AVG.209.291
WP2329
HP2630
BK03
SFA57
SHA24

Individual Hitting Stats:

PlayerPOSBAOBPSLGOPSGPHRRBISB
Jake BrownRF.413.482.8531.336189285
Derek CurielCF.329.412.443.855181142
Zach Yorke1B.288.463.525.989184100
Mason BraunDH.268.400.366.76617170
Cade ArrambideC.259.375.537.912164100
Trent Caraway3B.255.328.451.779172150
Steven MilamSS.250.429.391.819181122
Seth Dardar2B.239.446.478.924182120
Edward Yamin IVC.500.6251.0001.6255120
William PatrickLF.500.667.5001.1672001
Ethan ClaussSS.500.5001.5002.0002000
John PearsonDH.333.444.7331.17810240
Brayden SimpsonLF.318.464.409.87312050
Chris StanfieldLF.250.333.375.7083000
Jack Ruckert2B.250.400.333.7339010
Tanner ReavesLF.240.387.280.66711042
Omar Serna Jr.C.222.364.370.73412190
Daniel HardenDH.167.375.417.7928120

Individual Pitching Stats:

PitcherERAAPPGSIPHERBBKOpp BA
Cooper Moore2.254424.0196531.213
William Schmidt2.454422.0146433.177
Casan Evans4.664419.11410730.189
Mavrick Rizy1.648011.042714.111
Zion Theophilus2.70303.12134.167
Gavin Guidry2.706113.174420.152
Deven Sheerin3.00709.023517.071
Ethan Plog3.68607.14359.167
Reagan Ricken4.05416.26337.231
Santi Garcia5.06605.143310.211
Grant Fontenot5.40503.19224.500
Jaden Noot6.35515.24437.200
Danny Lachenmayer6.75301.10121.000
Cooper Williams7.11616.17529.259
Dax Dathe8.10603.12317.167
Marcos Paz11.12415.27779.304
DJ Primeaux13.50201.10223.000
Zac Cowan13.50414.011628.423
Connor Benge27.00300.22201.500

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic

TDR Hats BACK IN STOCK

Click Here to go to TDR’s all new store

TDR Collabs

NIL Store

Visit Nil.Store/DOREREPORT15 and use code DOREREPORT15 at checkout for 15% off your order

Great NIL gear from your favorite Vanderbilt athletes

Rhoback

Click Here to shop for Vanderbilt gear on Rhoback.com

Use Code VAN20 for 20% off your first order

You may also like