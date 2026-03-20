Series Preview: VandyBoys on the Road Against No. 6 Mississippi State

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The VandyBoys hit the road this weekend for a three-game SEC series against Mississippi State in Starkville. Vanderbilt is coming off a 2-1 series win over LSU and now faces its first true road test in conference play at Dudy Noble Field. Here is your preview, and a bookmark to reference, as you watch Corbin’s club this weekend.

Team Record RPI Strength of Schedule Vanderbilt 13–9 203 221 #6 Mississippi State 17-4 17 64

Friday (3/20)

TV: SECN

SECN Radio: 102.5 The Game

102.5 The Game Time: 7:00 pm

7:00 pm Weather: 84°, Mostly Sunny

84°, Mostly Sunny Location: Dudy Noble Field

Dudy Noble Field Pitching Matchup: Connor Fennell vs. Ryan McPherson

Connor Fennell vs. Ryan McPherson Opponent Pitcher Profile: Ryan McPherson 📌 Baseball-Reference: https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=mcpher000rya Throws : R Class: So. Starts : 5 Record: 2–0 ERA: 2.48 WHIP: 1.00 Innings: 29.0 Strikeouts: 36 Walks: 5 Snapshot: Ryan McPherson has emerged as a key arm for Mississippi State after working mostly out of the bullpen as a freshman in 2025. He showed strong swing-and-miss ability early, striking out 56 batters in 39.1 innings while holding opponents to a .190 average. In 2026, he’s made a smooth transition into the rotation, posting a 2.48 ERA through five starts with 36 strikeouts and just five walks. The improved command has been the biggest difference, allowing him to work deeper into games.



Saturday (3/21)

TV: SECN+

SECN+ Radio: 102.5 The Game

102.5 The Game Time: 6:00 pm

6:00 pm Weather: 86°, Sunny

86°, Sunny Location: Dudy Noble Field

Dudy Noble Field Pitching Matchup: Wyatt Nadeau vs. Tomas Valincius

Wyatt Nadeau vs. Tomas Valincius Opponent Pitcher Profile: Tomas Valincius 📌 Baseball-Reference: https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=valinc000tom Throws: L Class: So. Starts: 5 Record: 4–0 ERA: 1.30 WHIP: 0.98 Innings: 27.2 Strikeouts: 33 Walks: 8 Snapshot: Tomas Valincius has been one of the most effective arms in the SEC early in 2026 after transferring in from Virginia. As a freshman in 2025, he showed solid production in a starting role, striking out 70 batters over 64.2 innings. Since arriving at Mississippi State, he’s taken a major leap. Through five starts, Valincius owns a dominant 1.30 ERA with 33 strikeouts across 27.2 innings while holding opponents to a .194 average.



Sunday (3/22)

TV: SECN+

SECN+ Radio: 94.9 The Fan

94.9 The Fan Time: 1:00 pm

1:00 pm Weather: 89°, Sunny

89°, Sunny Location: Dudy Noble Field

Dudy Noble Field Pitching Matchup: TBD vs. Duke Stone

TBD vs. Duke Stone Opponent Pitcher Profile: Duke Stone 📌 Baseball-Reference: https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=stone-000duk Throws: R Class: So. Starts: 4 Record: 3–0 ERA: 3.63 WHIP: 0.85 Innings: 22.1 Strikeouts: 33 Walks: 4 Snapshot: Duke Stone has taken a big step forward for Mississippi State after a limited freshman season in 2025. Last year, he made just five relief appearances, but showed flashes of swing-and-miss ability in a small sample. In 2026, Stone has emerged as a key arm, making four starts and posting a 3.63 ERA over 22.1 innings. His stuff has clearly played, as he’s struck out 33 batters while holding opponents to just a .192 average.



Keys to the Series:

1. Starters Must Go Deep

With pitching injuries continuing to thin out the staff, Vanderbilt desperately needs length from its starters this weekend. Bullpen overuse has already been a concern, and asking relievers to cover multiple innings on the road in SEC play is a tough formula to win with. If the starters can consistently get into the 6th or 7th inning, it stabilizes everything else.

2. Competitive At-Bats

After a poor offensive showing against Indiana, the biggest focus has to be quality at-bats. That means working counts, avoiding quick outs, and putting pressure on Mississippi State’s starters. Vanderbilt hopefully doesn’t need to score 10 runs, but they do need to make opposing pitchers work and create traffic consistently.

3. Throw Strikes

This one is simple but critical: Vanderbilt is issuing too many walks. Free passes on the road, especially in SEC play, will get punished quickly. Limiting walks and forcing Mississippi State to earn their way on base will be key to keeping games under control.

VandyBoys Season Overview

The VandyBoys 2026 season has been anything but boring so far; plenty of offense, some ups and downs, and a team that feels like it’s still figuring out exactly what it can be.

Vanderbilt opened the year with a tough trip to Arlington, splitting results against quality competition, before settling in back home and doing what it was supposed to do, taking care of business. The Dores rattled off a strong stretch against mid-major opponents, stacking wins and putting up big offensive numbers along the way. At that point, things felt pretty comfortable.

Then came the reality checks.

The trip to Las Vegas slowed the momentum, and a midweek slip against Central Arkansas showed that this team still had some inconsistency to iron out. Even during a solid series win over North Dakota State, there were signs that Vanderbilt wasn’t quite clicking on all cylinders yet.

But everything shifted with LSU.

That series felt like the version of this team fans had been waiting to see. Vanderbilt took two of three from a premier SEC opponent, and they did it with offense (and lots of it). The opener was a 13-12 thriller that showed both the firepower and the resilience of this lineup. They followed it up with an 11-3 statement win, controlling the game from start to finish. Even in the finale loss, there was no shortage of fight in a wild, high-scoring series.

Simply put: the bats showed up in a big way. That LSU weekend proved this lineup can hang with anyone when it’s rolling.

Which made the Indiana game a bit of a reality check.

Coming off such an emotional and explosive series, Vanderbilt fell flat in a 5-1 loss. The offense that had just erupted against LSU cooled off, and it was a reminder of the inconsistency that’s been present throughout the season. It’s not a disastrous loss, but it does reinforce that this team is still searching for that week-to-week steadiness.

Overall, Vanderbilt sits in an interesting spot. There’s clear potential, especially offensively, and the LSU series showed just how dangerous this group can be. But the Indiana result is a reminder that there’s still work to do if they want to sustain that level.

There is a lot of discussion online about the pitching staff, and while I have my concerns with this staff as well, a lot of their issues could be ironed out with guys getting healthy. Vandy currently has 6 pitchers who are out or questionable, making life very difficult for Corbin and Brown. I’m not out on this pitching staff yet, but they have to start getting arms back soon.

Regardless, If they can find a way to bottle what they did against LSU and bring it more consistently, this is a team that could get really interesting as the season rolls on.

VandyBoys Players to Watch

Tommy Goodin (DH)

Goodin has been a key power bat for Vanderbilt, hitting .289 with 6 home runs and a strong 1.071 OPS. His .711 slugging percentage highlights his ability to drive the ball, and his power could make a huge difference this weekend like it did against LSU. I love him in the bottom of the order, where his power gives Vanderbilt dangerous depth and the ability to flip the lineup quickly.

Mike Mancini (LF)

Mancini has been one of Vanderbilt’s most consistent bats, hitting .333 with 5 home runs and a 1.082 OPS. He’s been driving the ball well all over the field lately, showing the ability to impact games in multiple ways. If he can keep that up, he’ll continue to be a key piece at the top of the lineup and a tough out for opposing pitchers.

Connor Fennell (RHP)

Fennell has been a key piece in Vanderbilt’s rotation, posting a 5.47 ERA with 38 strikeouts over 26.1 innings. He’s shown the ability to miss bats, but is coming off a tough outing where he allowed seven runs.

Vanderbilt will need a bounce-back performance from him this weekend, especially with the current pitching injuries. Getting deep into the game will be critical to preserving the bullpen, and if Fennell can settle in early, he has the stuff to deliver a strong start.

Mississippi State Season Overview

Mississippi State comes into this series looking exactly like… Mississippi State.

They’ve taken care of business against the teams they’re supposed to beat, stacking a ton of wins early with an offense that can absolutely explode (26 runs against Lipscomb, 17 against Jackson State). This is a lineup that doesn’t really take nights off, if Vanderbilt’s pitching is shaky, State will make them pay.

What stands out, though, is how they’ve looked against better competition. They went 2-1 in Arlington with wins over Arizona State and Virginia Tech, and then played a tight, competitive series at Arkansas, taking one and being in all three games. That tells you this is a legit SEC-caliber team, not just one padding stats against weaker opponents.

It should be noted that the Bulldogs failed to score 5 runs for the first time last weekend against Arkansas, and the Razorbacks managed to do it twice. So maybe this Mississippi State offense isn’t unstoppable? I wouldn’t count on that happening two weekends in a row, especially in their own ballpark.

They’re not unbeatable, but they’re consistent, and they can score in a hurry.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Ace Reese (3B)

He’s the guy everything runs through. Hitting .370 with 6 home runs and 31 RBIs, Reese brings legit middle-of-the-order power and can change a game with one swing. If Vanderbilt pitches around him poorly, it can get ugly fast.

Bryce Chance (LF)

The table-setter. A .431 average and .541 OBP is ridiculous, and he’s already scored 23 runs. He gets on, creates chaos with his speed, and puts constant pressure on the defense. Keeping him off base is huge for Vandy.

Tomas Valincius (RHP)

The ace. A 1.30 ERA over 5 starts with 33 strikeouts in 27.2 innings—he’s been dominant. If he’s on, Vanderbilt’s offense will be tested in a big way.

By The Numbers:

VandyBoys

Team Hitting Stats:

Stat Vanderbilt Opponents AVG .308 .228 GP 22 22 AB 717 663 R 189 108 H 221 151 2B 47 25 3B 4 4 HR 52 18 RBI 181 96 TB 432 238 SLG% .603 .359 BB 136 99 HBP 20 32 SO 196 223 GDP 9 22 OB% .426 .352 SF 6 8 SH 13 8 SB-ATT 26-31 12-19 PO 547 520 A 189 154 E 16 19 FLD% .979 .973

Team Pitching Stats:

Stat Vanderbilt Opponents ERA 4.89 9.14 W-L 13-9 9-13 APP 22 22 GS 22 22 CG 0 0 SV 1 0 IP 182.1 173.1 H 151 221 R 108 189 ER 99 176 BB 99 136 K 223 196 2B Allowed 25 47 3B Allowed 4 4 HR Allowed 18 52 Opp BA .228 .308 HBP 32 20 BK 5 3 WP 8 13

Individual Hitting Stats:

Player POS BA OBP SLG OPS GP HR RBI SB Brodie Johnston 3B .393 .475 .774 1.249 21 7 21 1 Ryker Waite SS .333 .521 .530 1.052 22 2 16 5 Mike Mancini LF .333 .432 .650 1.082 17 5 19 5 Braden Holcomb CF .333 .420 .786 1.206 22 11 33 1 Chris Maldonado 1B .304 .371 .625 .996 17 4 16 0 Logan Johnstone RF .299 .455 .597 1.052 21 6 16 4 Rustan Rigdon 2B .258 .382 .371 .753 18 1 6 6 Will Hampton LF .667 .750 .667 1.417 3 0 0 0 Aukai Kea C .333 .333 1.333 1.667 4 2 5 0 Mack Whitcomb DH .317 .491 .585 1.077 15 2 11 0 Tommy Goodin DH .289 .360 .711 1.071 16 6 16 0 Korbin Reynolds C .289 .397 .489 .885 15 2 10 1 Colin Barczi C .286 .348 .714 1.062 5 3 5 0 Max Jensen 1B .273 .467 .545 1.012 10 1 3 0 Collin Brightwell CF .182 .250 .182 .432 4 0 2 1 Carter Johnstone 2B .152 .256 .182 .438 11 0 2 1 Cade Sears RF .000 .000 .000 .000 1 0 0 1

Individual Pitching Stats:

Pitcher ERA APP GS IP H ER BB K Opp BA Connor Fennell 5.47 5 5 26.1 25 16 6 38 .240 Adria Casoliba 0.00 3 0 5.1 1 0 3 4 .067 Nate Schlote 0.00 6 0 6.2 2 0 5 11 .100 Austin Nye 0.00 3 3 10.0 6 0 2 13 .167 Wyatt Nadeau 1.50 5 2 18.0 10 3 8 25 .161 Luke Guth 3.27 9 0 11.0 13 4 6 13 .302 Brennan Seiber 4.11 6 0 15.1 13 7 8 11 .245 Connor Hamilton 4.22 6 2 10.2 9 5 7 11 .231 Tyler Baird 4.30 7 2 14.2 12 7 11 16 .226 Nate Teague 5.40 2 0 1.2 0 1 2 2 .000 Hudson Barton 5.40 3 0 1.2 3 1 2 3 .333 Tristan Bristow 5.40 7 0 5.0 6 3 4 8 .300 Nate Taylor 7.45 5 5 19.1 18 16 14 24 .257 Jacob Faulkner 8.31 6 0 8.2 5 8 6 7 .179 Jakob Schulz 8.59 8 0 7.1 7 7 5 13 .250 Alex Kranzler 8.80 7 3 15.1 14 15 8 18 .255 England Bryan 10.12 3 0 5.1 7 6 2 6 .304

Mississippi State

Team Hitting Stats:

Stat Mississippi State Opponents AVG .341 .216 OPS 1.004 .643 AB 704 704 R 214 82 H 240 142 RBI 196 73 2B 57 23 3B 2 4 HR 30 17 SLG% .555 .340 BB 125 65 TB 391 224 SB-ATT 37-46 19-25

Team Pitching Stats:

Stat Mississippi State Opponents WHIP 1.16 2.20 W-L 17-4 4-17 IP 178.0 166.0 H Allowed 142 240 R 82 214 ER 73 187 BB 65 125 K 237 157 2B Allowed 23 57 3B Allowed 4 2 HR Allowed 17 30

Individual Hitting Stats:

Player POS BA OBP SLG OPS GP HR RBI SB Bryce Chance LF .431 .541 .552 1.092 21 0 13 7 Reed Stallman 1B .375 .484 .646 1.130 16 3 22 2 Ace Reese 3B .370 .453 .728 1.181 21 6 31 1 Aidan Teel CF .354 .508 .521 1.029 16 2 14 4 Gehrig Frei 2B .344 .417 .578 .995 19 2 14 4 Noah Sullivan DH .333 .481 .667 1.147 17 5 20 6 Ryder Woodson SS .276 .341 .461 .802 20 2 13 0 James Nunnallee RF .227 .370 .386 .757 17 1 4 2 Vytas Valincius LF .433 .538 .467 1.005 12 0 9 1 Blake Bevis 1B .400 .529 .720 1.249 12 2 9 1 Drew Wyers 2B .400 .511 .629 1.140 14 2 11 1 Chone James C .387 .457 .516 .973 12 1 11 3 Jacob Parker RF .353 .378 .706 1.084 11 3 13 3 Andrew Raymond C .343 .452 .429 .881 12 0 4 0 Peter Mershon DH .222 .308 .222 .530 7 0 5 1 Kevin Milewski C .188 .278 .375 .653 5 1 3 0 Gatlin Sanders 2B .000 .308 .000 .308 5 0 0 1 Jackson Owen — .000 .429 .000 .429 4 0 0 0

Individual Pitching Stats:

Pitcher ERA APP GS IP H ER BB K Opp BA Tomas Valincius 1.30 5 5 27.2 19 4 8 33 .194 Ryan McPherson 2.48 5 5 29.0 24 8 5 36 .218 Duke Stone 3.63 6 4 22.1 15 9 4 33 .192 Jackson Logar 0.00 1 0 1.0 0 0 1 3 .000 Dane Burns 0.00 9 0 5.1 0 0 4 7 .000 Parker Rhodes 1.42 5 0 6.1 1 1 4 4 .050 Jack Gleason 2.25 9 0 12.0 7 3 2 23 .163 Maddox Webb 2.35 8 0 7.2 9 2 1 10 .310 Tyler Pitzer 2.70 6 1 6.2 3 2 3 9 .130 William Kirk 4.76 3 1 5.2 6 3 2 5 .300 Charlie Foster 5.06 7 3 10.2 12 6 11 15 .279 Ben Davis 5.25 6 0 12.0 9 7 1 15 .205 Brendan Sweeney 5.73 7 1 11.0 10 7 3 12 .244 Maddox Miller 6.23 7 1 8.2 8 6 2 17 .242 Chris Billingsley Jr. 6.75 7 0 6.2 8 5 8 4 .276 Tanner Beliveau 10.80 2 0 1.2 2 2 2 4 .286 Braden Booth 16.20 3 0 1.2 3 3 0 1 .375 Jack Bauer 22.50 3 0 2.0 6 5 4 5 .500

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