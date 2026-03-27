Sweet 16 Preview: Blakes vs. Hidalgo as No. 2 Vanderbilt Faces No. 6 Notre Dame

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Date: March 27, 2026

Time: 1:30 PM CST

TV: ESPN

AP Rank

Notre Dame – 22

Vanderbilt – 6

Net Rank

Notre Dame – 21

Vanderbilt – 7

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 58.7% in favor of Vanderbilt

Statistics

Record:

Notre Dame: 24-10

Vanderbilt: 29-4

Strength of Schedule:

Notre Dame: 24

Vanderbilt: 16

Points Per Game:

Notre Dame: 78.1

Vanderbilt: 84.9

Opponent Points Per Game:

Notre Dame: 65.0

Vanderbilt: 65.1

Effective FG%:

Notre Dame: 51.6%

Vanderbilt: 54.2%

Player Statistics:

Notre Dame: Hannah Hidalgo: 25.2 PPG; 6.7 RPG; 5.2 APG; 5.6 SPG; 0.3 BPG 47.5% FG; 53.1% 2P; 25.5% 3P; 83.7% FT Vanessa de Jesus: 8.6 PPG; 2.7 RPG; 2.9 APG; 1.9 SPG; 0.2 BPG 40.4% FG; 41.3% 2P; 39.5% 3P; 89.5% FT Cassandre Prosper: 13.9 PPG; 6.7 RPG; 1.7 APG; 1.6 SPG; 1.1 BPG 49.5% FG; 52.7% 2P; 31.6% 3P; 74.6% FT Iyana Moore: 12.2 PPG; 3.5 RPG; 1.3 APG; 1.3 SPG; 0.3 BPG 40.1% FG; 40.7% 2P; 39.8% 3P; 88.1% FT Malaya Cowles: 8.0 PPG; 5.5 RPG; 1.5 APG; 1.7 SPG; 0.8 BPG 52.3% FG; 52.3% 2P; — 3P; 61.0% FT KK Bransford: 7.5 PPG; 4.2 RPG; 1.3 APG; 1.1 SPG; 0.4 BPG 47.2% FG; 51.2% 2P; 23.8% 3P; 63.4% FT Gisela Sanchez: 6.0 PPG; 3.6 RPG; 0.9 APG; 0.6 SPG; 0.4 BPG 51.9% FG; 52.2% 2P; 51.1% 3P; 75.0% FT

Vanderbilt: Mikayla Blakes: 27.0 PPG; 4.0 RPG; 4.6 APG; 2.9 SPG; 0.2 BPG 46.4% FG; 52.7% 2P; 36.6% 3P; 85.8% FT Aubrey Galvan: 13.2 PPG; 3.3 RPG; 5.8 APG; 2.7 SPG; 0.1 BPG 42.2% FG; 49.8% 2P; 32.6% 3P; 78.6% FT Justine Pissott: 11.4 PPG; 4.5 RPG; 2.3 APG; 0.4 SPG; 0.8 BPG 44.2% FG; 48.8% 2P; 42.6% 3P; 76.5% FT Sacha Washington: 10.4 PPG; 7.8 RPG; 1.8 APG; 1.0 SPG; 0.8 BPG 57.0% FG; 57.0% 2P; — 3P; 69.1% FT Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda: 7.0 PPG; 3.5 RPG; 1.0 APG; 1.0 SPG; 0.4 BPG 46.9% FG; 57.3% 2P; 29.2% 3P; 81.7% FT Aiyana Mitchell: 5.9 PPG; 4.6 RPG; 0.8 APG; 0.9 SPG; 1.0 BPG 60.0% FG; 60.0% 2P; — 3P; 60.0% FT Jada Brown: 3.2 PPG; 1.0 RPG; 1.3 APG; 1.0 SPG; 0.1 BPG 35.4% FG; 39.4% 2P; 33.3% 3P; 86.7% FT Ava Black: 2.9 PPG; 2.3 RPG; 0.6 APG; 0.8 SPG; 0.1 BPG 52.2% FG; 65.9% 2P; 26.1% 3P; 70.0% FT Aga Makurat: 3.2 PPG; 1.5 RPG; 0.5 APG; 0.3 SPG; 0.2 BPG 42.7% FG; 52.4% 2P; 39.3% 3P; 100.0% FT



Analysis

Vanderbilt has made it to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2009, an incredible accomplishment for Shea Ralph and this program. There is still work to be done, however, as Vanderbilt will now face No. 6 Notre Dame in Fort Worth, Texas. Notre Dame presents a fascinating matchup for two reasons: they have a player of similar caliber to Mikayla Blakes, and Vanderbilt will be facing former Commodore and graduate Iyana Moore.

This is a really strong Fighting Irish team, led by superstar Hannah Hidalgo. Hidalgo is an elite scorer and one of the best defenders in the country. As tough as that matchup is, Vanderbilt has a superstar of its own in Mikayla Blakes. Watching those two go head-to-head will be must-see, and while they may largely cancel each other out, I give a slight edge to Blakes.

This game will likely come down to the supporting casts. Notre Dame has Cassandre Prosper, a 6’3 wing averaging nearly 14 points and over six rebounds per game. Then there is Iyana Moore, who Vanderbilt fans know well. Much like she was on West End, she has been a very impactful player for Notre Dame.

Vanderbilt, of course, counters with Aubrey Galvan, the freshman point guard sensation. She will likely spend much of the game matched up with Moore or Vanessa de Jesus, and that battle will be key. Vanderbilt also brings size on the perimeter with Justine Pissott, a 6’4 shooter who has really improved her rebounding and defense as the season has progressed.

Blakes and Galvan will get their production, but this feels like an opportunity for Pissott to make a major impact. With the draft approaching, a strong performance on this stage could elevate her stock even further.

Ultimately, this game may be decided in the paint. Sacha Washington was phenomenal in the first round, and Aiyana Mitchell made a huge defensive impact in the second. If Vanderbilt can get that same level of production again, it gives them a great chance to advance.

People often say guard play rules March on the men’s side, but in the women’s game, it often comes down to forwards. When you think about deep runs, names like Breanna Stewart, Angel Reese, Aliyah Boston, and even Sarah Strong last year come to mind. There are exceptions, of course, like Caitlin Clark, but more often than not, a forward stepping up makes the difference.

Does Vanderbilt have someone who can do that? We will find out soon. The Sweet 16 is here, and it is a massive opportunity. If you get the chance, tune in and support the Dores.

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