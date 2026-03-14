Taking on the Favorite: Vanderbilt vs Florida SEC Semifinal Preview
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Date: March 14, 2026
Time: 12:00pm CST
TV: ESPN
Radio: 94.9 FM
Spread
Florida -8.5 | O/U 159.5
AP Rank
Florida – 24
Vandy – 22
Kenpom Rank
Florida – 4
Vandy – 12
Net Rank
Florida – 4
Vandy – 15
Analytics
Adjusted Offensive Efficiency:
- UF: 125.6
- Vanderbilt: 125.6
Adjusted Defensive Efficiency:
- UF: 90.4
- Vanderbilt: 99.2
Adjusted Tempo:
- UF: 71.0
- Vanderbilt: 69.5
Average Possession Length:
- UF: 16.4
- Vanderbilt: 16.3
Effective FG%:
- UF: 53.7%
- Vanderbilt: 55.6%
Leading Scorers
- Florida: Thomas Haugh (17 ppg), Alex Condon (15 ppg)
- Vanderbilt: Tyler Tanner (19.2 ppg), Duke Miles (16.5 ppg)
What to Expect:
Vanderbilt took Florida to the wire the last time these two met in Nashville, with Florida pulling out a tough four-point win.
The Gators dominated the boards and will again have a massive frontcourt and physicality advantage. But the Commodores went bucket-for-bucket on the other end, with Duke Miles and Tyler Tanner dominating in ball-screen actions, Florida’s three-big lineup can be vulnerable against elite dribble orchestrators.
I expect a similar result on Saturday. I wouldn’t be surprised if Vandy pulled off the upset, given ShotQuality graded that first matchup as a four-point Commodore win based on the “quality” of shots taken by both teams.
With all of that being said Florida is playing the best basketball in the country and I still expect them to get to the Championship tomorrow
Chef Miller’s Predicted Score: Vandy 76 Florida 82
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