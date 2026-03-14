Taking on the Favorite: Vanderbilt vs Florida SEC Semifinal Preview

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Date: March 14, 2026

Time: 12:00pm CST

TV: ESPN

Radio: 94.9 FM

Spread

Florida -8.5 | O/U 159.5

AP Rank

Florida – 24

Vandy – 22

Kenpom Rank

Florida – 4

Vandy – 12

Net Rank

Florida – 4

Vandy – 15

Analytics

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency:

UF: 125.6

Vanderbilt: 125.6

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency:

UF: 90.4

Vanderbilt: 99.2

Adjusted Tempo:

UF: 71.0

Vanderbilt: 69.5

Average Possession Length:

UF: 16.4

Vanderbilt: 16.3

Effective FG%:

UF: 53.7%

Vanderbilt: 55.6%

Leading Scorers

Florida: Thomas Haugh (17 ppg), Alex Condon (15 ppg)

Vanderbilt: Tyler Tanner (19.2 ppg), Duke Miles (16.5 ppg)

What to Expect:

Vanderbilt took Florida to the wire the last time these two met in Nashville, with Florida pulling out a tough four-point win.

The Gators dominated the boards and will again have a massive frontcourt and physicality advantage. But the Commodores went bucket-for-bucket on the other end, with Duke Miles and Tyler Tanner dominating in ball-screen actions, Florida’s three-big lineup can be vulnerable against elite dribble orchestrators.

I expect a similar result on Saturday. I wouldn’t be surprised if Vandy pulled off the upset, given ShotQuality graded that first matchup as a four-point Commodore win based on the “quality” of shots taken by both teams.

With all of that being said Florida is playing the best basketball in the country and I still expect them to get to the Championship tomorrow

Chef Miller’s Predicted Score: Vandy 76 Florida 82

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