Ep. 366: Is the Streak Over? VandyBoys’ At-Large Hopes Collapse at Missouri (feat. Alex Kurbegov)

On episode 366 of The Dore Report, the fellas are joined once again by Alex Kurbegov to break down one of the most damaging weekends Vanderbilt baseball has had in ,amy years.

After dropping a series to last-place Missouri, the Tigers’ first home SEC series win in over two years, the VandyBoys’ at-large NCAA Tournament hopes appear all but dead. Will, Trevor, and Alex discuss the disastrous weekend in Columbia, including FogGate, bullpen collapses, questionable late-game decisions, and why Vanderbilt now likely needs to win the SEC Tournament in Hoover to keep the program’s NCAA Tournament streak alive.

The crew also dives into Alex’s “three bullets” on what is wrong with Vanderbilt baseball right now and what needs to change moving forward.

Before baseball talk, the guys discuss Tyler Tanner’s NBA Draft outlook after his NBA Combine measurements began circulating online, plus the latest NIL valuation conversation surrounding Vanderbilt football that has been making waves on social media.

The episode closes out with premium message board questions.

Let’s have ourselves a Tuesday

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🚨 EP. 366 IS HERE 🚨



Is the Streak Over? VandyBoys’ At-Large Hopes Collapse at Missouri (feat. @AlexKurbegov)



-Tyler Tanner NBA Draft Buzz

-FogGate Fallout

-Fixing Vandy Baseball

-Hoover or Bust?

-NIL Valuation Discussion



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🟢 Spotify… pic.twitter.com/E9IgN9V3Hi — The Dore Report (@TheDoreReport) May 12, 2026

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