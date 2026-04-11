TDR EXCLUSIVE: Vanderbilt OL Cade McConnell Talks New OL Room, QBs & WWE Tag Team Partner

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After another intense day of spring 11-on-11 action inside FirstBank Stadium, The Dore Report caught up with veteran Vanderbilt offensive lineman Cade McConnell to discuss the latest developments from practice.

McConnell shared his thoughts on the evolving offensive line room, the impact of OL coach Chris Klenakis, and early impressions of quarterbacks Jared Curtis and Blaze Berlowitz. He also touched on team chemistry as the Commodores continue to build continuity heading into the 2026 season – including who he’d choose as his “WWE tag team partner.”

TDR EXCLUSIVE: OL Cade McConnell

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