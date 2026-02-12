Texas vs. Vanderbilt Preview: Booker vs. Blakes in Top-5 Showdown
Date: February 12, 2026
Time: 6:30 PM CST
TV: SECN+
ESPN Matchup Predictor: 79.4% in favor of Texas
AP Rank
Texas – 4
Vanderbilt – 5
Net Rank
Texas – 4
Vanderbilt – 7
Statistics
Strength of Schedule:
- Texas: 2
- Vanderbilt: 20
Points Per Game:
- Texas: 77.8
- Vanderbilt: 83.3 (7th in Nation)
Opponent Points Per Game:
- Texas: 56.2 (20th in Nation)
- Vanderbilt: 69.1
Effective FG%:
- Texas: 53.5%
- Vanderbilt: 54.9%
Top Players:
- Texas:
- Madison Booker: 18.6 PPG; 6.6 RPG; 4.0 APG; 2.4 SPG; 0.7 BPG
- Jordan Lee: 13.4 PPG; 2.3 RPG; 2.4 APG; 1.6 SPG
- Rori Harmon: 9.0 PPG; 3.5 RPG; 6.6 APG; 3.0 SPG
- Kyla Oldacre: 11.1 PPG; 6.8 RPG; 0.6 APG; 1.2 SPG; 1.2 BPG
- Aaliyah Crump: 12.0 PPG; 2.8 RPG; 1.8 APG; 1.2 SPG
- Justice Carlton: 9.5 PPG; 4.3 RPG; 0.9 APG; 1.2 SPG
- Breya Cunningham: 8.4 PPG; 5.4 RPG; 0.2 APG; 1.1 SPG; 1.1 BPG
- Vanderbilt:
- Mikayla Blakes: 25.9 PPG; 3.8 RPG; 4.6 APG; 3.1 SPG
- Aubrey Galvan: 12.6 PPG; 3.1 RPG; 6.0 APG; 2.9 SPG
- Sacha Washington: 10.0 PPG; 7.3 RPG; 1.5 APG; 1.1 SPG; 0.7 BPG
- Justine Pissott: 11.5 PPG; 4.5 RPG; 2.5 APG; 0.5 SPG
- Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda: 7.6 PPG; 3.2 RPG; 1.0 APG; 1.1 SPG
- Aiyana Mitchell: 6.6 PPG; 4.6 RPG; 1.1 APG; 1.0 SPG; 1.0 BPG
Analysis
Vanderbilt is coming off a top-10 win against a very good Oklahoma Sooners team this past Monday. In the win, Blakes and Galvan combined for 64 points, and the starting five accounted for all 102 points scored. It was a statement victory that showed exactly what this Vanderbilt team is capable of.
Now, however, the challenge gets even tougher as the Commodores welcome the No. 4 Texas Longhorns to Memorial in what may be their most difficult home matchup of the season.
Texas is led by SEC Player of the Year hopeful Madison Booker. Booker is as complete a player as you’ll find in the country, though she has struggled in her last two outings, but she’s far from alone. She’s surrounded by a deep, talented roster, including elite facilitator Rori Harmon. As a group, this may be the best defensive team in the nation.
Defense is Texas’ identity. The Longhorns apply relentless pressure on ball handlers for 40 minutes and thrive on forcing tough, contested shots. They lead the conference in points allowed per game, so generating clean looks for Pissott, Blakes, Galvan, and Makurat will be critical if Vanderbilt wants to keep its home undefeated streak alive.
Offensively, Texas isn’t flashy. They rank 10th in the SEC in three-point percentage and 11th in two-point percentage, and they attempt and make the fewest threes in the conference. Their game plan is simple: attack the basket, score inside, and crash the glass. They’re second in the SEC in offensive rebounds, which fits perfectly with their physical, downhill style.
Vanderbilt was heavily outrebounded against Oklahoma on Monday, but elite shooting from the Commodores combined with Oklahoma’s struggles from deep made it a relatively stress-free win. It’s unrealistic to expect Vandy to shoot at that level again, which makes cleaning up the rebounding margin absolutely essential. If they can hold their own on the glass and handle Texas’ defensive pressure, another massive home win is well within reach. That’s easier said than done against this Texas team, which brings elite size and length on both ends of the floor.
So the question becomes: are Blakes and Galvan ready to do it again against one of the best defensive teams in the country? Can Batman 1 and Batman 2 get another key victory for the Dores? When this team finds its rhythm, it doesn’t just win, it overwhelms. And when they start rolling, they can beat anyone in the country.
See you in Memorial for this big time game!
