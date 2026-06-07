Thank You, Sara Wojdelko: The Keeper Who Changed Vanderbilt Soccer

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I did not grow up watching soccer, and full transparency, I still don’t understand it all that well.

That is not a knock on the sport. It is just the truth. I did not spend my childhood breaking down formations, understanding buildup play, or knowing exactly what separated a good goalkeeper from a great one.

But even as someone still learning the sport, I understood the most basic job pretty quickly.

Do not let the other team score.

Because of that, I picked a pretty incredible time to start paying closer attention to Vanderbilt soccer. Over the last two seasons, Sara Wojdelko made the goalkeeper position impossible to miss.

You did not need to understand every tactical adjustment to appreciate what she was doing. You did not need to know why one formation worked better than another, or how Vanderbilt wanted to press, or what the back line was trying to force opponents into doing.

You just had to watch the ball head toward Vanderbilt’s goal and see how often Wojdelko kept it out.

Sometimes it was a diving save. Sometimes it was a perfectly timed decision to come off her line. Sometimes it was the way she organized the defense before the danger ever fully arrived. Sometimes it was simply the calm she brought to a match that felt like it was one mistake away from turning.

For Vanderbilt, Wojdelko became that presence.

Her career did not begin with immediate stardom. She did not compete as a freshman in 2021. In 2022, she started to build her place in the program, appearing in 11 matches and starting 10. She went 5-3-2 in goal, recorded 32 saves, allowed only eight goals, and finished with an .800 save percentage.

She also gave Vanderbilt an early look at what she could become.

She made her collegiate debut with a shutout at Evansville. She followed with a shutout in her SEC debut against Kentucky and another clean sheet at Missouri. In the SEC Tournament quarterfinal against No. 9 Arkansas, she totaled six saves, including a game-winning penalty kick save. Later that season, she recorded six more saves in a clean sheet NCAA Tournament win at No. 25 Clemson.

Those were not just early appearances. They were pressure moments, and Wojdelko handled them.

In 2023, her role was smaller. She appeared in four games and contributed to two combined shutouts. For a player who would later become the captain and backbone of the best stretch in program history, that part of the story is worth remembering. Her Vanderbilt career was not immediate or automatic. It was built across seasons, opportunities, and the patience required to stay ready.

Then came 2024.

As a senior, Wojdelko became one of Vanderbilt’s most important players. She posted a 10-2-4 record, recorded seven clean sheets, and finished with a 0.83 goals-against average, the seventh-best single-season mark in program history.

Her defining moment came in the NCAA Tournament.

Against top-seeded Florida State in the second round, Wojdelko made 14 saves, the most by a Vanderbilt goalkeeper in a single game since 1992. Vanderbilt advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.

It is hard to overstate that kind of performance without making it sound exaggerated. Fourteen saves against a top seed in the NCAA Tournament. A program-first Sweet 16 berth. A goalkeeper standing in the middle of all of it, giving Vanderbilt chance after chance to survive and advance.

Then 2025 pushed the story even further.

As a graduate captain, Wojdelko helped lead Vanderbilt to its first-ever Elite Eight appearance. She posted a 17-3-2 record with 13 clean sheets, tying the program record for most clean sheets in a single season. Her 0.57 goals-against average was the fifth-best single-season mark in Vanderbilt history. She finished with 58 saves and moved into the program’s top 10 in all-time saves.

Vanderbilt’s defense produced 14 shutouts, the most for the program since 2005. The Commodores allowed only 14 goals all season, the fewest since 2019. Wojdelko preserved a clean sheet against No. 4 Tennessee with a six-save performance. She also tallied a season-high nine saves in a shutout win over No. 16 Georgetown.

BIG TIME WOJ 🧤 pic.twitter.com/pZV3vlsuCS — Vanderbilt Soccer (@VandySoccer) October 19, 2025

The awards followed.

In 2025, Wojdelko was named SEC Goalkeeper of the Year, First Team All-SEC, United Soccer Coaches All-Region First Team, United Soccer Coaches All-American Second Team, CSC Academic All-American First Team, United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American First Team, and TopDrawer Soccer Best XI Third Team. She was also ranked No. 27 in TopDrawer Soccer’s Postseason Top 100 Players.

That list is almost overwhelming, but it fits the season. Wojdelko was excellent on the field, respected nationally, and accomplished academically. Vanderbilt did not just have one of the best goalkeepers in the SEC. It had one of the best players in the country.

What stands out most to me is the path.

She did not play as a freshman. She showed real promise in 2022. She played a limited role in 2023. Then she became the goalkeeper behind Vanderbilt’s first Sweet 16 run in 2024 and the captain of its first Elite Eight team in 2025.

That is a rare career arc. Not every great college career looks like immediate dominance. Some are built more slowly, and that can make the final version even more impressive. Wojdelko’s career became a reminder that development is not always linear, and opportunity does not always arrive when outsiders expect it to.

When it did arrive, she was ready.

Before this run, Vanderbilt had never been to a Sweet 16. Wojdelko helped take the Commodores there in 2024. One year later, Vanderbilt had never been to an Elite Eight. Wojdelko captained the team there in 2025.

She leaves Vanderbilt as a team captain, SEC Goalkeeper of the Year, All-American, Academic All-American, Scholar All-American, and one of the most important players in program history.

For someone still learning the sport, Wojdelko made soccer easier to understand.

The other team wanted to score.

Sara Wojdelko usually had other plans.

What Comes Next

Wojdelko’s Vanderbilt career is over, but her soccer career is not.

She now begins her professional career with the Washington Spirit, giving Vanderbilt fans another reason to keep following her. After everything she gave the Commodores, from the saves and shutouts to the postseason moments and belief she helped build around the program, she leaves with plenty of people still cheering for her.

Her next chapter will come in a new jersey, but the support from Vanderbilt fans should follow her there.

We will always wish Sara Wojdelko nothing but the best.

A Thank You

This article is really just a thank you.

I did not grow up watching soccer, and for a long time, I never gave the sport the attention it deserved. I started coming to matches because I wanted to support Vanderbilt and support my school. Somewhere along the way, I stopped just showing up and started caring.

Sara Wojdelko is a huge reason why.

Her play made the sport easier for me to understand, but more than that, it made Vanderbilt soccer easy to love. The saves, the shutouts, the postseason runs, the calm in front of goal; all of it pulled me in.

I showed up as someone trying to support Vanderbilt.

Because of players like Sara Wojdelko, I left as a Vanderbilt soccer fan for life.

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