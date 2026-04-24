The VandyBoys’ Toughest Test Awaits Against No. 4 Texas

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR 50% OFF + a complimentary year of The Athletic

In desperate need of a series win last weekend, the VandyBoys got the job done thanks to an unlikely hero in Will Hampton. After a tough walk off loss on Friday night, Vanderbilt bounced back to take the series, winning the two games not started by Connor Fennell. While that weekend provided a much needed boost in confidence, the challenge only gets tougher with No. 4 Texas coming to Hawkins Field. One of the most well rounded teams in the SEC, the Longhorns present a major test for Tim Corbin and his squad. How will the Commodores respond to their toughest matchup yet?

Team Record (SEC) RPI Strength of Schedule Vanderbilt 22–16 (9-9) 72 61 Texas 30-8 (11-6) 3 6

Friday (4/24)

TV: SECN+

SECN+ Radio: 102.5 The Game

102.5 The Game Time: 6:00 pm

6:00 pm Weather: 76°, 30% Chance of Rain

76°, 30% Chance of Rain Location: Hawkins Field

Hawkins Field Pitching Matchup: Connor Fennell vs. Dylan Volantis

Connor Fennell vs. Dylan Volantis Opponent Pitcher Profile: Dylan Volantis Throws: L Class: So. Starts: 9 Record: 5-0 ERA: 2.13 WHIP: 1.05 Innings: 50.2 Strikeouts: 69 Walks: 16 Snapshot: Dylan Volantis has quickly emerged as one of the most dominant arms on Texas’ staff in 2026 after serving primarily in a bullpen role as a freshman. The 6’6″ left-hander was highly effective in 2025, posting a 1.94 ERA with 74 strikeouts across 51 innings, and has carried that momentum into a full-time starting role this season. Now firmly established as a Friday night starter after previously working on Sundays, Volantis looks every bit the part of a true ace and is likely a top five pitcher in the SEC. Through nine starts, he owns a 2.13 ERA and has been nearly untouchable at times, striking out 69 batters in 50.2 innings while holding opponents to a .196 average. His combination of size, left-handed angle, and swing-and-miss stuff makes him a difficult matchup, particularly for lineups that struggle against velocity and extension. While his walk numbers are slightly higher than elite command arms, his ability to miss bats and limit hard contact has made him one of the toughest pitchers Vanderbilt will face this season.



Saturday (4/25)

TV: SECN

SECN Radio: 102.5 The Game

102.5 The Game Time: 7:00 pm

7:00 pm Weather: 79°, Chance of Rain in the Evening

79°, Chance of Rain in the Evening Location: Hawkins Field

Hawkins Field Pitching Matchup: TBA vs. Ruger Riojas

TBA vs. Ruger Riojas Opponent Pitcher Profile: Ruger Riojas Throws: R Class: Sr. Starts: 10 Record: 5-1 ERA: 3.25 WHIP: 1.04 Innings: 52.2 Strikeouts: 83 Walks: 12 Snapshot: Ruger Riojas brings a wealth of experience to the Texas rotation, with a long track record dating back to his time at UTSA before transferring to Austin. After an up and down first season with Texas in 2025, he has taken a clear step forward in 2026, emerging as one of the more reliable arms on the staff. Originally serving as Texas’ Friday night starter, Riojas has recently been moved to Saturday as the Longhorns reshaped their weekend rotation. Despite the shift, he still profiles as a high level SEC arm, combining strong strikeout ability with improved command. Through 10 starts, he owns a 3.25 ERA with an impressive 83 strikeouts in 52.2 innings while holding opponents to a .217 average. Riojas attacks hitters with a power arsenal and has shown the ability to miss bats at a high rate, making him a difficult matchup when he is locating. While not quite as dominant as Volantis, his experience and swing and miss stuff give Texas another dangerous option on the weekend and present a serious challenge for Vanderbilt’s lineup.



Sunday (4/26)

TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Radio: 102.5 The Game

102.5 The Game Time: 12:00 pm

12:00 pm Weather: 82°, Partly Cloudy

82°, Partly Cloudy Location: Hawkins Field

Hawkins Field Pitching Matchup: Wyatt Nadeau vs. Luke Harrison

Wyatt Nadeau vs. Luke Harrison Opponent Pitcher Profile: Luke Harrison Throws: L Class: Gr. Starts: 10 Record: 4-2 ERA: 4.09 WHIP: 1.34 Innings: 50.2 Strikeouts: 54 Walks: 22 Snapshot: Luke Harrison is a veteran presence in the Texas rotation, bringing years of experience in a variety of roles. After working primarily out of the bullpen earlier in his career, he stepped into a full-time starting role in 2025 and delivered a strong season with a 3.06 ERA across 15 starts. In 2026, Harrison has continued to provide stability at the back end of the weekend rotation, though with slightly more inconsistency. Through 10 starts, he owns a 4.09 ERA with 54 strikeouts in 50.2 innings while holding opponents to a .242 average. As a left-hander, he gives Texas a different look compared to the rest of the staff, relying more on pitchability and sequencing than overpowering stuff. While he may not have the same swing-and-miss upside as Volantis or Riojas, Harrison’s experience and ability to navigate lineups make him a solid Sunday option. If Vanderbilt can stay disciplined and capitalize on scoring opportunities, this could be the most favorable matchup of the weekend.



Keys to the Series

🔑 1. Limit the Free Passes

Texas is too talented offensively to give extra opportunities. They can hit for power and pressure defenses with their ability to steal bases, which makes walks even more dangerous. Vanderbilt pitchers have to attack the zone, stay ahead in counts, and avoid turning innings into big ones with free baserunners.

🔑 2. Win the Home Run Battle

This is a fascinating matchup. Vanderbilt has been one of the top home run hitting teams in the country, while Texas has allowed the fewest home runs in the SEC. Something has to give. The Commodores need to elevate the baseball and take advantage of any mistakes they get, because that power could be the difference in a tight, low scoring series.

🔑 3. Get a Quality Start, Especially from Nadeau

Vanderbilt needs length from its starters this weekend, and that starts with bouncing back from last week. Nadeau being pulled in the second inning against Kentucky put the team in a tough spot early. That cannot happen again. Getting a quality start, especially in his outing, will be critical to keeping games under control and giving the offense a chance to compete.

VandyBoys Season Overview

Vanderbilt’s season continues to be one of the toughest to figure out in the SEC. On one hand, this may be the most explosive offense of the NIL era in Nashville, capable of putting up runs against anyone in the country. On the other, the pitching staff has struggled to find consistency all year and currently owns the worst ERA in the SEC by a wide margin. That contrast has defined nearly every weekend.

Conference play started with promise as the Commodores took a home series from LSU, showing early that their offense could carry them against elite competition. That momentum quickly disappeared with a road sweep at Mississippi State, where familiar pitching issues and struggles away from home resurfaced.

The response was one of the high points of the season. Vanderbilt returned to Hawkins Field and swept Tennessee in dramatic fashion, winning all three games via walk-off. It was a weekend that showed this team’s ceiling when the offense clicks and the bullpen holds together just enough in big moments.

Since then, the same pattern has continued. A series loss at Texas A&M followed, where Vanderbilt grabbed the opener before dropping both games of a doubleheader. They then returned home and lost a competitive series to Oklahoma, with both losses coming in tight, high scoring games where pitching again proved to be the difference.

Last weekend, the Commodores finally broke through on the road, taking two of three at Kentucky. It was a much needed series win that showed resilience after a tough Friday night loss, but it also followed the same script. The offense delivered when it needed to, and the pitching did just enough.

Now sitting at 9–9 in SEC play, Vanderbilt remains a team searching for balance. The lineup is good enough to win any series, but until the pitching staff finds more consistency, it will be difficult to string together complete weekends. That makes this stretch even more critical as the postseason picture continues to take shape.

VandyBoys Players to Watch

Brodie Johnston, 3B

Johnston has been one of Vanderbilt’s most reliable bats in SEC play, hitting .333 with a .981 OPS. He leads the way as a middle of the order presence and brings both contact and power with five home runs in conference action. Against a staff that limits damage, his consistency will be critical.

Mike Mancini, LF

Mancini has been the most dangerous hitter in SEC play for Vanderbilt. He is slashing .297/.461/.703 with a 1.164 OPS and eight home runs, showing elite on base ability and power. If Vanderbilt is going to win the home run battle this weekend, Mancini is likely at the center of it.

Tommy Goodin, 1B

Goodin has quietly (yet loudly) been one of the most productive hitters in conference play, hitting .310 with a .714 slugging percentage and five home runs in just 15 games. He brings serious power to the lineup and can change a game quickly with one swing.

Connor Fennell, RHP

Fennell has been Vanderbilt’s most dependable starter in SEC play, posting a 5.30 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 35.2 innings. While the ERA does not jump off the page, his ability to miss bats and give length has been important for a staff that has struggled with consistency.

Wyatt Nadeau, RHP

Nadeau has electric stuff but has had a tough time in SEC play, carrying a 7.57 ERA across six starts. He has struck out 36 in 27.1 innings, but the 26 walks have been a major issue. His outing this weekend is a key swing factor, especially after being pulled early last week.

Texas Season Overview

Texas has been one of the most consistent teams in the SEC this season, especially once conference play began. After running through a relatively manageable non conference schedule with only a couple of midweek stumbles, the Longhorns entered SEC play with momentum and have largely carried that forward.

Conference action started with a strong home series win over Ole Miss, where Texas bounced back from a tight Game 1 loss to take the final two games convincingly. They followed that up with a road series win at Auburn, showing the ability to win in a tough environment, and then made a statement by sweeping Oklahoma at home in a series that included multiple close, well played games.

Texas continued to build its SEC resume with another road series win at South Carolina, again dropping the opener before responding with back to back wins. The only real stumble in conference play came at Texas A&M, where they dropped the first two games of the series before the finale was canceled.

Most recently, Texas returned home and took two of three from Alabama, continuing a trend of winning series even when not playing their best in every game.

Overall, Texas has shown an ability to win in a variety of ways. Their pitching staff has been one of the best in the SEC, limiting damage and keeping games under control, while the offense has done enough to capitalize on opportunities. They may not always dominate from start to finish, but they consistently find ways to take series, which is why they come into this weekend as one of the top teams in the conference.

Texas Players to Watch

Aiden Robbins, CF

Robbins has been one of the most explosive bats in SEC play, hitting .362 with a 1.193 OPS and eight home runs. He brings a dangerous mix of power and athleticism, and can impact the game both at the plate and on the bases.

Carson Tinney, C

Tinney is another major threat in the middle of the lineup, slashing .354/.463/.738 with seven home runs in conference play. He combines power with patience, making him one of the toughest outs on the roster and a key run producer.

Anthony Pack Jr., LF

The freshman has been outstanding in SEC play, hitting .413 with a 1.132 OPS. Pack sets the tone at the top of the lineup with his ability to get on base and create pressure, and his consistency has been a huge boost for Texas.

Dylan Volantis, LHP

The Friday night starter and one of the top pitchers in the SEC. Volantis owns a 2.63 ERA in conference play with 40 strikeouts in 27.1 innings, and his size and left handed angle make him extremely difficult to square up. He sets the tone for the entire weekend.

Sam Cozart, RHP

Cozart has been a key bullpen weapon for Texas, posting a 1.15 ERA with 26 strikeouts in just 15.2 innings. Opponents are hitting just .075 against him, and he has been dominant in high leverage situations, giving Texas a reliable late inning option.

The Bottom Line

This sets up as a true measuring stick series for Vanderbilt against one of the most complete teams in the SEC. Texas brings elite pitching, a balanced lineup, and a proven ability to win series week after week. Vanderbilt, on the other hand, remains one of the most unpredictable teams in the league, capable of beating anyone but just as capable of letting games slip away.

The contrast in strengths could not be clearer. Vanderbilt’s offense has the power to change games quickly, while Texas has done as good a job as anyone in the SEC at limiting home runs and controlling damage. On the mound, Texas holds a clear edge in consistency, meaning the Commodores will have to be sharp, limit walks, and take advantage of the few opportunities they get.

For Vanderbilt, this is more than just another series. After getting back to .500 in SEC play with a road series win at Kentucky, this is a chance to prove that progress is real. Winning at home against a top five team like Texas would be a statement and could completely shift the trajectory of the season.

The margin for error will be small. If Vanderbilt can control the strike zone, get quality starts, and win the power battle, they have a real shot. If not, Texas has the depth and consistency to take over the weekend.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR 50% OFF + a complimentary year of The Athletic

TDR Hats BACK IN STOCK

Click Here to go to TDR’s all new store

TDR Collabs

NIL Store

Visit Nil.Store/DOREREPORT15 and use code DOREREPORT15 at checkout for 15% off your order

Great NIL gear from your favorite Vanderbilt athletes

Rhoback

Click Here to shop for Vanderbilt gear on Rhoback.com

Use Code VAN20 for 20% off your first order