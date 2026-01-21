Time to Press the Panic Button? Vanderbilt Dominated by Arkansas, Third Straight Loss

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic

One week ago today, the Vanderbilt Commodores were undefeated, riding a 16-game winning streak, and sitting in the top 10. Tonight, Vanderbilt is 16-3 and has suffered double-digit losses in two of their last three games.

This game recap won’t be a detailed play-by-play. In all honesty, this game was a bit of a snoozer. Arkansas jumped out to an 18-4 lead less than 8 minutes into the contest and never looked back. An AK Okereke layup cut the Razorback lead to 10 points with 42 seconds left in the first half. Malique Ewin was fouled by Okereke and went 1 of 2 from the line. AK Okereke missed a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left on the clock and Vanderbilt trailed 46-35 headed into halftime. That is the tightest margin we saw the remainder of the game. Arkansas shot 7-13 from behind the arc and outrebounded Vanderbilt 23-13 in the first half.

The second half was more of the same. Vanderbilt continued to trail and Arkansas continued to dominate the paint. I lost track of how many alley-oops and dunks this Arkansas team executed against this Commodore defense. By the 11 minute mark of the second half, the game was essentially over with Arkansas leading 68-47. Vanderbilt lost to Arkansas by a final score of 93-68 in a game that ended with both teams emptying their bench.

The last 3 games have been reality checks for the Commodores. Vanderbilt was outrebounded 42-24 against Texas, 40-26 against Florida, and 39-27 tonight against Arkansas. Size and athleticism are still severely lacking on this Commodore roster. Points in the paint have also heavily skewed toward Vanderbilt’s last three opponents, tonight being the worst of the three. Against Texas, Vanderbilt was outscored 30-14 in the paint, 40-36 against Florida, and a staggering 50-22 tonight against the Razorbacks. Trevor and I will break down this 3 game Commodore losing streak tomorrow night on episode 350 of The Dore Report (releasing Thursday morning).

Box Score

Basically everyone except Tyler Nickel had an off night. Vanderbilt shot just 38% from the field as a team vs Arkansas’s 58%. Vanderbilt also shot just 32% from behind the arc while Arkansas shot 41%. Overall, domination on the court and in the box score.

Vanderbilt travels to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the Bulldogs this Saturday at 5pm CST. The Commodores desperately need a victory to get back on track and stop a 3-game slide.

