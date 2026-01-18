Top 10 Matchup: Vanderbilt and Michigan Clash in Coretta Scott King Classic

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR 50% OFF + a complimentary year of The Athletic

Date: January 19, 2026

Time: 1:30 PM CST

TV: Fox

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 68.3% in favor of Michigan

AP Rank

Michigan – 8

Vanderbilt – 5

Net Rank

Michigan – 6

Vanderbilt – 8

Statistics:

Strength of Schedule:

Michigan: 12

Vanderbilt: 46

Points Per Game:

Michigan: 88.6 (5th in Nation)

Vanderbilt: 86.9 (9th in Nation)

Opponent Points Per Game:

Michigan: 58.4

Vanderbilt: 57.6

Effective FG%:

Michigan: 52.3%

Vanderbilt: 55.7%

Top Players:

Michigan: Olivia Olson: 18.1 PPG; 5.5 RPG; 2.1 APG; 1.7 SPG Syla Swords: 13.7 PPG; 4.6 RPG; 2.5 APG; 1.7 SPG Mila Holloway: 12.8 PPG; 3.9 RPG; 4.4 APG; 1.7 SPG Te’yala Delfosee: 11.5 PPG; 5.9 RPG; 1.0 APG; 0.8 SPG Ashley Sofikanich: 9.1 PPG; 3.5 RPG; 0.6 APG; 0.9 SPG; 0.9 BPG Brooke Quarles Daniels: 6.1 PPG; 5.4 RPG; 3.1 APG; 2.2 SPG

Vanderbilt: Mikayla Blakes: 25.6 PPG; 3.7 RPG; 4.4 APG; 3.4 SPG Aubrey Galvan: 11.1 PPG; 3.3 RPG; 6.4 APG; 3.1 SPG Sacha Washington: 9.6 PPG; 7.8 RPG; 1.4 APG; 1.3 SPG; 0.9 BPG Justine Pissott: 11.7 PPG; 4.3 RPG; 2.7 APG; 0.5 SPG Aiyana Mitchell: 7.9 PPG; 5.4 RPG; 0.9 APG; 1.1 SPG; 1.3 BPG Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda: 7.8 PPG; 2.9 RPG; 0.9 APG; 0.9 SPG



Analysis

New Jersey natives Mikayla Blakes and Justine Pissott have carved out their own path as the top two scorers for Vanderbilt, and now they’ll get the chance to play in their home state in the Coretta Scott King Classic tomorrow afternoon. Standing in their way is a fellow top-10 team in the Michigan Wolverines. I’ve only had the opportunity to watch Michigan once this season, a 72–69 loss to the No. 1 team in the country UConn back in November, but even in defeat it was clear this Michigan team is the real deal. The Wolverines come in at 15–2, with their only blemishes being that UConn loss and a road conference loss to a solid Washington team. Outside of that, they’ve handled just about everyone they’ve faced, often in convincing fashion.

The most intriguing aspect of this matchup is how Mikayla Blakes is defended, or more realistically, how Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball attempts to contain her. In conference play, Vanderbilt has played just two games decided by five points or fewer: at home against No. 5 LSU and most recently on the road at Mississippi State. In both contests, Blakes took complete control, scoring 32 and 38 points respectively.

The challenge for Vanderbilt is that Michigan features excellent guard play, which allows the Wolverines to switch aggressively on ball screens and potentially slow Blakes’ downhill momentum. Because of that, Aubrey Galvan and Justine Pissott will need to attack the rim more consistently to keep Michigan from overloading on Blakes. Additionally, Galvan, Pissott, and Jada Brown will have to knock down shots from the perimeter if Vanderbilt wants to come out on top tomorrow.

One thing to watch tomorrow is Ava Black potentially earning a few extra minutes. While Black’s role has diminished during SEC play, this matchup could call for her presence due to Michigan’s quick, attacking guards and, frankly, the willingness to foul. Yes, I expect Vanderbilt to be aggressive with fouls on drives, because Michigan currently ranks 291st nationally in free-throw percentage. Those two losses mentioned earlier highlight why this matters: Michigan shot just 62.5% from the line against UConn and an even more concerning 52.9% in their loss to Washington. Primarily because of those struggles, the Wolverines have drawn the third-most fouls in the country so far this season. Michigan also doesn’t rely heavily on the three-point shot, ranking 103rd nationally in three-point percentage. That’s an area where Vanderbilt holds a clear edge, sitting 20th in the same category, another potential swing factor in this matchup.

This should be a really great game. Vanderbilt will face its first ranked opponent of the season away from home.

The Jersey girls are back home 🖤💛

