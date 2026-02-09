Top-15 Showdown: Freshman of the Year Favorites Go Head-to-Head in Memorial

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic

Date: February 9, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM CST

TV: ESPN2

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 53.1% in favor of Vanderbilt

AP Rank

Oklahoma – 11

Vanderbilt – 7

Net Rank

Oklahoma – 12

Vanderbilt – 8

Statistics

Strength of Schedule:

Oklahoma: 13

Vanderbilt: 20

Points Per Game:

Oklahoma: 88.0 (3 rd in Nation)

in Nation) Vanderbilt: 84.8 (11th in Nation)

Opponent Points Per Game:

Oklahoma: 63.9

Vanderbilt: 61.1

Effective FG%:

Oklahoma: 50.7%

Vanderbilt: 55.0%

Top Players:

Oklahoma: Aaliyah Chavez: 18.5 PPG; 3.6 RPG; 4.1 APG; 1.5 SPG Raegan Beers: 16.0 PPG; 10.7 RPG; 2.2 APG; 0.7 SPG; 1.1 BPG Sahara Williams: 12.3 PPG; 7.9 RPG; 4.0 APG; 1.1 SPG; 0.7 BPG Payton Verhulst: 11.6 PPG; 5.5 RPG; 3.1 APG; 1.5 SPG; 0.8 BPG Zya Vann: 10.6 PPG; 4.3 RPG; 2.3 APG; 2.4 SPG

Vanderbilt: Mikayla Blakes: 25.6 PPG; 3.8 RPG; 4.6 APG; 3.1 SPG Aubrey Galvan: 11.8 PPG; 3.0 RPG; 6.2 APG; 2.9 SPG Sacha Washington: 10.1 PPG; 7.4 RPG; 1.5 APG; 1.1 SPG; 0.8 BPG Justine Pissott: 11.3 PPG; 4.6 RPG; 2.6 APG; 0.5 SPG Aiyana Mitchell: 6.9 PPG; 4.8 RPG; 1.0 APG; 1.0 SPG; 1.0 BPG Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda: 7.3 PPG; 3.0 RPG; 1.0 APG; 1.0 SPG



Analysis

Vanderbilt got back on track last week against Florida and then, this past Thursday, picked up another ranked win with a road victory over #16 Kentucky, marking yet another impressive performance for this group. Mikayla Blakes was spectacular, finishing with 37 points, 4 assists, 4 steals, and 2 rebounds. Galvan and Washington also scored in double figures as Vanderbilt secured its best road win of the season so far, with Washington being great finishing 7-7 from the field and Galvan finishing 7-7 from the charity stripe hitting critical free throws down the stretch.

Now, the #11 Oklahoma Sooners come to Memorial Gymnasium for a massive showdown between two strong SEC programs. Oklahoma is led by senior forward Raegan Beers and freshman-of-the-year frontrunner Aaliyah Chavez. I’ve had the chance to watch this Oklahoma team several times this season, and Beers and Chavez are one of the most dynamic duos in the country. Chavez was sensational in an overtime victory over South Carolina a few weeks ago, which makes the matchup between her and Vanderbilt’s own freshman sensation Aubrey Galvan especially intriguing. Beers, meanwhile, is the model of consistency, a true double-double threat nearly every night and a steady presence for the Sooners.

Oklahoma is a very good team, but they do have their weaknesses. The Sooners rank in the bottom half of the SEC in both two-point and three-point shooting percentage, and they turn the ball over frequently, sitting 15th out of 16 SEC teams in turnovers per game. However, they make up for their shooting inefficiency and turnover issues with elite rebounding. Despite not having a player taller than 6’3 playing major minutes, Oklahoma ranks second in the SEC in rebounds per game.

This is a fascinating matchup for both teams. I really like Vanderbilt’s chances if they can limit Oklahoma’s second-chance points. On the other side, if Chavez and Vann can make life difficult for Blakes by cutting off driving lanes and switching effectively on screens, Oklahoma can limit a Commodore offense that has leaned heavily on Blakes over the past few games (even more than usual).

The biggest key for Vanderbilt will be getting everyone involved. We expect Blakes and Galvan to score and create offense, but getting Justine Pissott quality looks will be crucial. Additionally, Shea Ralph will need Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda and Aiyana Mitchell to step up. Mwenentanda has not scored in either of the last two games, and Mitchell struggled against Strack and McMahon in her previous matchups. Getting production from both will be vital, and using their size advantage on the glass will be critical if Vanderbilt wants to walk out of Memorial still undefeated at home.

Another huge matchup, come support Ralph and the ranked Commodores. See you in Memorial!

