Top 15 Showdown: Vanderbilt vs Alabama Quick Preview
Date: January 7, 2026
Time: 8:00pm CST
TV: ESPN2
Radio: 94.9 FM
Spread: Vandy -4.5 O/U 178.5
AP Rank
Bama – 13
Vandy – 11
Kenpom Rank
Bama – 14
Vandy – 6
Net Rank
Bama – 13
Vandy – 5
Analytics
Adjusted Offensive Efficiency:
- Alabama: 128.6
- Vanderbilt: 126.1
Adjusted Defensive Efficiency:
- Alabama: 102.7
- Vanderbilt: 95.2
Adjusted Tempo:
- Alabama: 73.8
- Vanderbilt: 71.4
Average Possession Length:
- Alabama: 14.8
- Vanderbilt: 15.7
Effective FG%:
- Alabama: 56.5%
- Vanderbilt: 59.8%
Turnover %:
- Alabama: 13.3%
- Vanderbilt: 14%
Offensive Rebound %:
- Alabama: 33.6%
- Vanderbilt: 33%
FTA/FGA:
- Alabama: 33.3
- Vanderbilt: 35.7
What to Expect:
This is going to be the first premier SEC game of 2026 and of this season. Coach Byington was on Jon Rothstein’s podcast this week and said “this is a team you don’t stop, you just hope to contain” and that perfectly encapsulates the Crimson Tide experience. This team gets down the floor and runs sets at a speed the Commodores haven’t seen this year. For Vandy to come out victorious they will need an exceptional effort defensively to get stops against this offense. The Commodores should be able to successfully run offense, but will require shot making to come out of this game victorious.
Chef Miller’s Predicted Score: Vandy 94 Bama 87
