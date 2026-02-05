Top 20 Matchup: Vanderbilt Back on the Road Against Kentucky

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic

Date: February 5, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM CST

TV: SECN+

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 61.1% in favor of Kentucky

AP Rank

Kentucky – 16

Vanderbilt – 7

Net Rank

Kentucky – 16

Vanderbilt – 8

Statistics

Strength of Schedule:

Kentucky: 21

Vanderbilt: 20

Points Per Game:

Kentucky: 77.3

Vanderbilt: 84.7 (10th in Nation)

Opponent Points Per Game:

Kentucky: 57.3

Vanderbilt: 61.3

Effective FG%:

Kentucky: 51.3%

Vanderbilt: 55.1%

Top Players:

Kentucky: Tonie Morgan: 14.7 PPG; 3.5 RPG; 8.6 APG; 1.2 SPG Clara Strack: 16.2 PPG; 10.4 RPG; 1.8 APG; 1.4 SPG; 2.7 BPG Teonni Key: 11.3 PPG; 6.7 RPG; 1.2 APG; 0.9 SPG; 1.3 BPG Jordan Obi: 10.7 PPG; 6.7 RPG; 1.2 APG; 0.5 SPG; 0.7 BPG Amelia Hassett: 10.4 PPG; 5.8 RPG; 1.7 APG; 0.9 SPG; 1.5 BPG Asia Boone: 10.1 PPG; 3.0 RPG; 2.0 APG; 0.7 SPG

Vanderbilt: Mikayla Blakes: 25.1 PPG; 3.9 RPG; 4.6 APG; 3.1 SPG Aubrey Galvan: 11.7 PPG; 3.1 RPG; 6.1 APG; 2.9 SPG Sacha Washington: 9.9 PPG; 7.5 RPG; 1.4 APG; 1.2 SPG; 0.8 BPG Justine Pissott: 11.5 PPG; 4.6 RPG; 2.6 APG; 0.5 SPG; 0.8 BPG Aiyana Mitchell: 7.2 PPG; 4.8 RPG; 1.1 APG; 1.0 SPG; 1.1 BPG Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda: 7.7 PPG; 3.1 RPG; 1.0 APG; 1.0 SPG



Analysis

Vanderbilt and Kentucky both enter this matchup coming off much-needed “get right” wins on Sunday. Vanderbilt dropped back-to-back games against ranked opponents South Carolina and Ole Miss before returning to Memorial Gymnasium and taking care of Florida, 82–66, despite a rough first half. Kentucky, meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak to Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Georgia with a win over Arkansas.

Both teams have their sights set on making a deep postseason run, which makes this a big game for each side and a great opportunity to prove they can contend in the SEC.

Kentucky presents a difficult matchup for Vanderbilt. The Wildcats are an experienced, upperclass(wo)men-heavy team that runs a balanced offense, with six players averaging double figures. Everything starts with senior guard Tonnie Morgan, who ranks second in the nation in assists per game and will pose serious problems for Vanderbilt’s defense. However, the biggest matchup issue for the Commodores may be Clara Strack. The 6’5” center will be a tough cover for Sacha Washington in the paint. Because of that, I’d expect Shea Ralph to lean more heavily on Aiyanna Mitchell in this one, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Mitchell and Washington share the floor, especially given how strong Kentucky is on the glass.

Given Kentucky’s balance and Strack’s rim protection, Vanderbilt will likely rely heavily on mid-range jumpers and three-point shots, which has been a big part of their identity all season. That said, the Commodores will need to shoot the ball far better than they have in recent games. While Vanderbilt put together strong second halves against Florida and Ole Miss, their slow starts have been an issue. Against Florida, Vandy managed just 10 points in the first quarter and shot 32% from the field in the first half, yet still found a way to win. A similar start proved too much to overcome against Ole Miss, and it would likely be the same story against Kentucky. If Vanderbilt wants to win this game, starting fast will be critical…

With that said, I don’t think there’s anyone more up to the task than Mikayla Blakes. If Blakes can get going early, Galvan and Pissott are likely to follow. This is the first of seven straight games against ranked opponents for the Dores; if you haven’t tuned in yet, now’s the time.

