Top 25 Matchup: Vanderbilt Battles Alabama in Final Home Game

Date: February 26, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM CST

TV: SECN+

ESPN Matchup Predictor: 77.7% in favor of Vanderbilt

AP Rank

Alabama – 24

Vanderbilt – 5

Net Rank

Alabama – 26

Vanderbilt – 7

Statistics

Strength of Schedule:

Alabama: 25

Vanderbilt: 20

Points Per Game:

Alabama: 71.0

Vanderbilt: 84.8 (8th in Nation)

Opponent Points Per Game:

Alabama: 60.0

Vanderbilt: 64.5

Effective FG%:

Alabama: 51.8%

Vanderbilt: 54.6%

Top Players:

Alabama: Jessica Timmons: 16.6 PPG; 4.5 RPG; 2.5 APG; 1.0 SPG Karly Weathers: 9.7 PPG; 6.0 RPG; 3.3 APG; 1.7 SPG Ta’Mia Scott: 9.5 PPG; 3.4 RPG; 1.3 APG; 1.0 SPG; 0.9 BPG Essence Cody: 11.5 PPG; 4.5 RPG; 0.6 APG; 1.2 SPG; 1.1 BPG Diana Collins: 8.4 PPG; 3.0 RPG; 2.6 APG; 1.1 SPG

Vanderbilt: Mikayla Blakes: 26.6 PPG; 3.8 RPG; 4.6 APG; 2.9 SPG Aubrey Galvan: 12.8 PPG; 3.2 RPG; 5.9 APG; 2.8 SPG Sacha Washington: 10.0 PPG; 7.4 RPG; 1.6 APG; 1.0 SPG; 0.7 BPG Justine Pissott: 11.7 PPG; 4.5 RPG; 2.4 APG; 0.5 SPG; 0.8 BPG Aiyana Mitchell: 6.4 PPG; 4.5 RPG; 1.0 APG; 0.9 SPG; 0.9 BPG Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda: 7.4 PPG; 3.2 RPG; 1.0 APG; 1.1 SPG



Analysis

After a thrilling victory over Kentucky this past weekend, Vanderbilt will once again host a ranked opponent in Memorial as No. 24 Alabama comes to Nashville fresh off a get-right win over Florida on Sunday. Alabama had dropped three straight prior to that, losing to Texas A&M, Oklahoma, and South Carolina. They will be looking to build momentum heading into the final stretch.

Alabama is an experienced squad built around upperclassmen, led by senior Jessica Timmons. Timmons is an extremely effective scorer, especially when she gets downhill and into the paint, similar to Mikayla Blakes in that regard. She took over in Alabama’s last game against Florida, pouring in 34 points on 11 of 17 shooting, including a ridiculous 7 of 10 from three. Vanderbilt will also have its hands full with 6’4″ forward Essence Cody, who averages 11.5 points per game and provides a real interior presence. Another major factor is guard Karly Weathers. At 5’11”, she leads the team in rebounds per game while also averaging just under 10 points. Weathers has been one of the better 3 and D players in the conference, even if she has been relatively quiet in her last few outings.

For Vanderbilt, you already know the blueprint. Mikayla Blakes, the best player in the country, will look to assert herself early. Aubrey Galvan, who is not just one of the best freshmen in the country but one of the best point guards in general, will look to create offense and ease some of the burden on Blakes. Together, they might be the best backcourt in the country. Shea Ralph referred to them as “Batman and Robin”, but honestly, they are more like “World’s Finest.” If you do not get that comic book reference, go ahead and Google it, you’ll likely agree.

Another key for Vanderbilt is getting Justine Pissott going offensively again. She scored just eight points in both matchups against Kentucky this season, and much of that had to do with Kentucky’s defensive game plan, which opened things up for Galvan. To her credit, Pissott was phenomenal defensively in the most recent game, proving she belongs on the floor even if her shot is not falling. But if her perimeter scoring returns, this offense reaches another level.

One of the most impressive parts of the Kentucky win was doing it without Sacha Washington. Sacha is one of the best centers in the country, and beating Kentucky and Clara Strack without her was seriously impressive. But let’s be clear, this team is better with Sacha on the floor. If she is healthy enough to go, this feels like a matchup where she could have a big impact against Alabama’s frontcourt.

It is setting up to be another great night in Memorial. This is the final regular season home game, and if you can be there, you should. This is a phenomenal team with one of the most entertaining duos in the country, chasing an undefeated home season. Do not miss your chance to see it in person. See you in Memorial.

Say 👋 to your 5-Time SEC Player of the Week Award Winner@mikaylablakes sets the Vanderbilt record for most SEC POTW selections in a season



⚓️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/swqKYFqjIS — Vanderbilt WBB (@VandyWBB) February 24, 2026

