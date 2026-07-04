Vanderbilt Adds Fantastic Freshman Lefty Shane Brinham

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Vanderbilt added another arm to its pitching staff with the addition of Shane Brinham, a freshman left-hander from Michigan. Brinham comes to West End after a strong first college season in Ann Arbor, giving the Commodores a young pitcher with real starting experience, postseason success and a statistical profile that looks better the deeper you dig.

Brinham is a 6-foot-1 left-handed pitcher from North Vancouver, Canada, who immediately became an important piece for Michigan as a freshman. For a Vanderbilt staff looking to add both present innings and long-term upside, Brinham checks a lot of boxes.

A Strong Freshman Season at Michigan

Brinham’s traditional stat line was already impressive for a freshman. He finished the 2026 season 6-4 with a 3.88 ERA across 18 appearances and 10 starts. Over 65 innings, he allowed 60 hits, 30 runs, 28 earned runs and struck out 61 batters while holding opponents to a .245 batting average.

Michigan freshman lefthander Shane Brinham is in the portal after pitching to a 3.88 ERA with 61 strikeouts to 35 walks over 65 innings in 2026. Sits 90-91 up to 95 with ride. Strong feel for spin. pic.twitter.com/0vgHM4Xi9c — Jacob Rudner (@JacobRudner) June 8, 2026

The workload stands out as much as the production. Brinham was not simply used in a limited freshman role. Michigan trusted him to start games, finish games and handle important innings. He threw two complete games, recorded two shutouts and also picked up one save.

That is a pretty rare mix for a first-year arm. Vanderbilt is not just getting a lefty with a decent ERA. The Commodores are getting someone who has already been asked to carry innings, turn over lineups and pitch deep into games.

The one clear development point is the walk total. Brinham issued 34 walks in 65 innings, which is the number Vanderbilt will likely want to trim. Still, for a freshman left-hander to post a sub-4.00 ERA, strike out nearly a batter per inning and handle that kind of role, there is plenty to build on.

The Numbers Held Up in Big Ten Play

One of the more encouraging parts of Brinham’s profile is that his production held up in conference play. Against Big Ten opponents, he went 4-3 with a 4.00 ERA across nine appearances and eight starts.

In those 45 conference innings, Brinham allowed 44 hits, 22 runs, 20 earned runs and struck out 40 hitters while holding opponents to a .256 batting average. He also threw one complete game and recorded one shutout in conference play.

That is very intriguing to me because most of his workload came against Big Ten lineups. Eight of his 10 starts and 45 of his 65 total innings came in conference play. This was not a freshman protected by non-conference matchups or used only in short, low-pressure outings. Michigan leaned on him once the schedule got tougher.

LHP Shane Brinham

2025, @NorthShoreTwins @umichbaseball commit



Brinham was dominant in his three innings of work today, racking up seven punchouts while allowing no hits and one walk.



Plenty of eyes on Brinham today, a top #MLBDraft arm in BC.



FB 88-91 T92

SL 79-80

CH 81… pic.twitter.com/eP5ZuDopAH — Prep Baseball BC (@PrepBaseballBC) April 30, 2025

Again, the walks show up as the area to clean up (though they got better as the year went on), with 21 free passes in 45 conference innings. But the overall line is solid. A 4.00 ERA, 40 strikeouts and a .256 opponent average across that much conference work gives Vanderbilt a pitcher with legitimate starting experience and a clear developmental path.

The Advanced Profile Looks Even Better

The deeper numbers make Brinham even more intriguing. Opponents hit just .245/.346/.335 against him, good for a .681 OPS. He allowed only three home runs all season, which helps explain why his run-prevention metrics graded out so well.

According to 64 Analytics, Brinham’s .681 opponent OPS ranked in the 85th percentile nationally. His 3.74 FIP ranked in the 86th percentile, while his 1.98 wRAE ranked in the 91st percentile. Those are strong marks for any pitcher, much less a freshman left-hander throwing 65 innings in a power conference.

The efficiency numbers also help the profile. Brinham averaged 15.32 pitches per inning, which ranked in the 80th percentile. His 1.46 WHIP ranked in the 72nd percentile, while his RA/AB mark of 0.12 ranked in the 77th percentile. He also posted a 4.37 SIERA, which ranked in the 65th percentile.

In other words, most of the run-prevention indicators were comfortably above average. The one number that lagged behind the rest was his 1.74 K/BB, which ranked in the 58th percentile. That is not a bad mark, especially for a freshman, but it does show where the next jump needs to come from.

Shane Brinham (@BaseballCANJNT '25) made his collegiate debut last weekend, earning a win out of the bullpen on Friday and a save on Sunday for @umichbaseball.



Brinham struck out 6️⃣ over three innings against #MLBDraftLeague All-Stars last June. pic.twitter.com/mtavEr8c0B — MLB Draft League (@mlbdraftleague) February 20, 2026

Brinham already limited damage, avoided barrels and kept the ball in the yard. If Scott Brown and the rest of the Vanderbilt staff can help him cut the walks and sharpen the strike-throwing, the rest of the profile has a chance to play up in a big way.

Oregon Start Showed the Ceiling

One of Brinham’s best regular-season outings came in April against Oregon. The left-hander threw seven shutout innings, allowing just three hits while striking out seven and walking nobody. He threw 96 pitches, faced 24 batters and filled up the zone with 66 strikes.

Michigan with a 10 nothing run-rule shutout over Oregon to take the opener🔥🔥



Shane Brinham with a CG shutout on 3 hits and 7 Ks pic.twitter.com/sphcTiSfqH — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) April 2, 2026

That start is a great snapshot of what makes him intriguing. When the command is there, the profile looks different. The walks disappear, the pitch efficiency improves and the run prevention goes from solid to dominant.

A freshman left-hander throwing seven scoreless innings with no walks against a quality Big Ten lineup is not something to brush past. It was one of those outings that showed what the next version of Brinham could look like.

His Big Ten Tournament Performance Was the Headliner

As good as the Oregon start was, Brinham’s biggest moment came in the Big Ten Tournament against Ohio State.

With Michigan needing a big performance, Brinham delivered a complete-game shutout. He threw all nine innings, allowed just five hits and struck out 11. He walked three, but he worked through traffic, faced 35 batters and finished the day on 124 pitches.

THE FRESHMAN SHANE BRINHAM. 125 PITCH COMPLETE GAME SHUTOUT. 🔥🔥🔥



Michigan eliminates Ohio State and is heading to B1G quarterfinals vs Nebraska pic.twitter.com/uAho3VLvE7 — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 22, 2026

That is the type of game that changes how you view a player. Brinham was not just putting up solid freshman numbers in the regular season. He was trusted with the ball in a postseason setting and responded by shutting out Ohio State for nine full innings.

For Vanderbilt, that outing is probably the clearest example of the upside. It showed his ability to hold stuff deep into games, compete in a high-pressure spot and give a staff real length. You do not see many freshmen throw complete-game shutouts in tournament play, especially with 11 strikeouts.

It also gives the rest of his statistical profile a defining performance. The 3.88 ERA, 3.74 FIP, 85th-percentile opponent OPS and 91st-percentile wRAE are already strong. The Ohio State start puts a face on those numbers.

What Vanderbilt Is Getting

Brinham feels like one of the best additions of the offseason because he brings both floor and upside. The floor comes from the fact that he has already thrown 65 college innings, made 10 starts, handled conference lineups and pitched in big postseason moments. Vanderbilt is not guessing on whether he can get college hitters out.

The upside comes from the left-handedness, the age and the gap between the run-prevention numbers and the strikeout-to-walk profile. Brinham was already effective, but he was not a finished product. His K/BB and walk rate leave room for growth, and that is where Vanderbilt will hope to unlock another level.

The Commodores have struggled to consistently find strike-throwing on the mound in recent years, so the walk total is worth mentioning. Brinham walked 34 hitters in 65 innings, and that cannot simply be ignored. But even then, I am probably nitpicking the walks more than anything because he would have been one of Vanderbilt’s better strike-throwers in 2026, likely slotting in right behind Connor Fennell. Add in a .681 opponent OPS, only three home runs allowed, an 86th-percentile FIP and a 91st-percentile wRAE, and there is just not much to dislike about this pickup.

That is a strong foundation.

Vanderbilt is adding a young lefty who has already won games, logged real innings and shown he can dominate quality lineups when the command is right. Brinham should immediately enter the weekend rotation conversation alongside Connor Fennell, assuming he returns, Austin Nye, Matthew Shorey, Aiden Stillman, Connor Hamilton and any other freshman or returner who has improved from last year.

This is exactly the type of arm Vanderbilt needed to add, and Corbin got him. Brinham gives the Commodores proven innings, left-handed upside and a real chance to become an important piece of the pitching staff. There is just not much to dissect here. Corbs absolutely nailed this portal addition.

He’s the reigning Big Ten Pitcher and National Pitcher of the Week for a reason!



Another great start for freshman Shane Brinham!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Ra4S86jRuk — Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 12, 2026

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