Vanderbilt at Arkansas Game Preview, Analytics Deep Dive
The Commodore look to get back on track against No. 20 Arkansas following two straight losses after starting the season 16-0. Vanderbilt travels on the road to take on John Calipari and the Razorbacks in Bud Walton Arena. TDR’s very own analytics expert Trevor Hulan gives a full preview of the game and dives deep into the analytics of the matchup.
Time: 8pm CST
TV: ESPN
Location: Bud Walton Arena | Fayetteville, AR
Gambling Lines (per BetMGM)
Arkansas -1.5
Over/Under 173.5
Watch Preview
