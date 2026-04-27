Series Recap: Missed Opportunity as VandyBoys Drop Series to No. 4 Texas

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic

Game 1 Recap: Texas 11, Vanderbilt 4

It was all Texas Longhorns from the middle innings on, as they powered past the Vanderbilt Commodores 11–4 to open the series.

The game stayed quiet early before Aiden Robbins finally broke through in the 3rd. His solo homer just barely scraped over the wall down the line, but it was enough to bust the seal open scoring-wise. From there, Texas took control. They added three more in the 4th, highlighted by Robbins’ second homer, and then blew things open with a five-run 5th inning. Adrian Rodriguez added a two-run shot in the 6th as part of a four-homer night for the Longhorns as he exclaimed “I’m back” all the way around the bases.

The Story on the Mound

This one starts with left-hander Dylan Volantis.

Volantis was dominant, going 6.0 innings and allowing just 1 run on 4 hits while striking out 11. He commanded the zone, got ahead consistently, and kept Vanderbilt hitters uncomfortable all night. By the time he exited, the game was already firmly in Texas’ control.

The bullpen wobbled briefly, as Max Grubbs allowed three runs in two-thirds of an inning, but Sam Cozart closed things out with 2.0 scoreless innings and 3 strikeouts.

On the other side, this was a burn-the-tape outing for Vanderbilt starter Connor Fennell. He was tagged for 9 runs on 12 hits over 5.0 innings, as Texas consistently found barrels once the lineup turned over. The 4th and 5th innings in particular got away from him quickly and ultimately decided the game.

Nate Taylor allowed two more runs in relief, while Tristan Bristow and Jacob Faulkner combined for 3.0 scoreless innings to at least stop the bleeding late.

Late Life from the Bats

Vanderbilt showed some fight late. Colin Barczi drove in a run in the 6th, and the 7th inning brought a spark with Korbin Reynolds’ two-run homer followed by a solo shot from Mike Mancini. The Mancini homer may be the furthest ball I’ve seen hit at Hawkins Field in my time in Nashville, as Mike easily cleared the netting.

But the deficit was simply too large.

Key Takeaways

Texas took control with big innings in the 4th and 5th

Dylan Volantis dominated with 11 strikeouts in 6 innings

A burn-the-tape start for Fennell as Texas piled up runs early

Late homers from Reynolds and Mancini provided a small bright spot

Game 2 Recap: Vanderbilt 6, Texas 0

A complete response from the Vanderbilt Commodores, and arguably their best game of the season.

After getting run out of the ballpark in Game 1, Vanderbilt flipped the script in a big way, shutting out Texas 6–0 behind dominant pitching and timely early offense.

What makes it even more impressive is the context. In SEC games not started by Fennell or Nadeau, Vanderbilt had been allowing over 13 runs per game. Yet somehow, in a game that entered the day as a TBA on the mound, the Commodores delivered their first SEC shutout of the season.

The tone was set immediately in the 1st inning. Brodie Johnston got things started with an RBI triple into the gap, and Braden Holcomb followed with a two-run homer to give Vanderbilt a quick 3–0 lead. Unlike Game 1, Vanderbilt never gave Texas a chance to breathe.

They added on in the 3rd with a pair of runs, highlighted by Ryker Waite’s RBI triple, stretching the lead to 5–0 and putting Texas on its heels early.

The Story on the Mound

This was a clinic from the Vanderbilt staff, and easily their most impressive pitching performance of the year.

Aiden Stillman set the tone with 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out six. He worked around a couple of walks but never let Texas generate any real momentum.

From there, Luke Guth took over and was sharp, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts to earn the win. Tyler Baird closed it out with a dominant three-inning save, striking out four and allowing just two hits.

In total, Vanderbilt pitching held Texas to 5 hits and struck out 14, completely shutting down the lineup that exploded the night before.

On the other side, Texas starter Ruger Riojas never settled in. He was tagged for 5 runs on 8 hits in just 3.0 innings, putting the Longhorns in an early hole they never climbed out of.

Balanced Offensive Attack

Vanderbilt’s offense didn’t rely on the long ball this time, instead putting together quality at-bats throughout the lineup.

Braden Holcomb led the way with 2 hits and 2 RBIs, including the early homer

Mike Mancini reached base three times and scored twice

Ryker Waite added 2 hits and an RBI, continuing a strong weekend

The Commodores tacked on an insurance run in the 7th, taking advantage of a Texas error to make it 6–0.

Key Takeaways

Vanderbilt’s best overall performance of the season, especially on the mound

First SEC shutout of the year, despite entering with a TBA starter

Pitching staff dominated with 14 strikeouts and just 5 hits allowed

Early offense set the tone and never let Texas back into the game

Game 3 Recap: Texas 4, Vanderbilt 3 (10 innings)

A tough one to swallow for the VandyBoys.

With a chance to secure the series, Vanderbilt instead fell 4–3 in 10 innings to Texas in a tightly contested rubber match.

Vanderbilt struck first in the 3rd inning. Braden Holcomb came through with a two-run double to left center, giving the Commodores a 2–0 lead and early momentum.

But Texas responded quickly in the 4th. RBI hits from Adrian Rodriguez and Ethan Mendoza evened the game at 2–2, and from there it turned into a grind.

Back-and-Forth Late

The game stayed deadlocked into the late innings before Texas took a 3–2 lead in the 8th on a sacrifice fly from Mendoza.

Vanderbilt answered immediately, and the way they did it was textbook execution.

Tommy Goodin worked a walk to get things started, then was pinch run for by Cade Sears. With Sears on first, Tim Corbin put on a hit and run, and Rustan Rigdon delivered, ripping a double down the line that allowed Sears to score all the way from first to tie the game at 3–3.

The Deciding Moment

In the 10th, things unraveled in a brutal way for Vanderbilt.

Every Texas baserunner reached via a free pass, either a walk or hit by pitch, and the go-ahead run was ultimately walked in. It was a tough top half of the inning, especially in a game that had been so tightly played throughout.

Tyler Baird started the inning but was pulled after allowing a hit by pitch and a walk. Jacob Faulkner entered and issued the bases-loaded walk that forced in the winning run.

Vanderbilt still had a golden opportunity to respond in the bottom half.

After a balk from Sam Cozart moved runners into scoring position, the Commodores had runners on second and third with one out. Korbin Reynolds stepped to the plate in a big spot, but despite his struggles in SEC play, Tim Corbin opted not to go to the bench. Reynolds struck out on three pitches, and Will Hampton was unable to deliver behind him, ending the game and the series.

The Story on the Mound

Wyatt Nadeau gave Vanderbilt exactly what it needed in a rubber match, going 6.0 innings and allowing just 2 runs while keeping Texas off balance.

From there, the bullpen had its moments but ultimately couldn’t hold the line. Control issues resurfaced late, and they proved costly in extras.

Baird was charged with the loss, while Faulkner allowed the deciding run to score via walk.

Texas used a mix of arms before turning to Sam Cozart late, who tossed 3.0 innings and allowed just 1 run while striking out 5 to earn the win and close out the series.

Key Takeaways

A brutal 10th inning defined by free passes decided the game

Vanderbilt had a prime chance in the bottom half but couldn’t capitalize

Strong start from Nadeau kept them in position to win

Execution in big moments ultimately decided the series

The Bottom Line

It was a frustrating weekend for the VandyBoys, but one that still showed the kind of team they can be.

On one hand, they showed exactly what they are capable of. Game 2 was their best performance of the year, especially on the mound, proving they can compete with and even dominate elite teams. They also did what they had to do by picking up one win and keeping their postseason hopes alive.

On the other hand, the missed opportunity looms large. Vanderbilt had a real chance to steal a series against Texas and couldn’t quite close it out. The difference came down to execution in key moments, something that has defined their SEC play.

At 10–11 in conference, nothing is decided yet.

With series remaining against Alabama, Missouri, and South Carolina, the path is still there. It is not easy, but it is clear. Take care of business against teams you can beat, and this team will be playing in the NCAA Tournament.

The margin for error is gone, but the opportunity is still fully in their hands.

See you all on Tuesday against Middle Tennessee State (weather pending).

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic

TDR Hats BACK IN STOCK

Click Here to go to TDR’s all new store

TDR Collabs

NIL Store

Visit Nil.Store/DOREREPORT15 and use code DOREREPORT15 at checkout for 15% off your order

Great NIL gear from your favorite Vanderbilt athletes

Rhoback

Click Here to shop for Vanderbilt gear on Rhoback.com

Use Code VAN20 for 20% off your first order