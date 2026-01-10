Vanderbilt Beats LSU 84-73 Despite Second Half Struggles

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a free year of The Athletic

Vanderbilt survived a contentious matchup with LSU that got too close for comfort down the stretch. Vanderbilt won by a final score of 84-73 with Tyler Tanner leading them as he put up 20 points and 3 steals. Tyler Nickel also recorded his first ever double double with 19 points and 10 boards. The ‘Dores’ 16-0 start ties the best in Vanderbilt’s history.

The Tigers put up an admirable fight considering they were without point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. and forward Jalen Reed. Max Mackinnon set a new career high with 27 points.

Game Recap

The ‘Dores got off to an extremely hot start as they opened up a 14-7 lead in the first 5 minutes behind Tyler Nickel and Jalen Washington 3s. The ‘Dores kept their foot on the pedal and opened up a 39-19 lead with 7 minutes left in the first half as Tyler Nickel kept hitting 3s, Duke Miles got to the free throw line, and Tyler Tanner kept scoring in the paint. LSU stayed in the fight, though, as they managed to hit 3 three pointers in a row and cut it to a single digit lead in the next few minutes. The teams went into the half with Vanderbilt up 52-38.

The second half was a very different story, with Vanderbilt not being able to throw a beach ball into the ocean. Vandy scored just 6 points over the first 7 minutes of the 2nd half due to some broken offense and improved defense by LSU. The Tigers also found much more success in the paint as Vandy seemingly let their foot off the gas and lowered their defensive intensity. The teams went back and forth for a bit, with LSU getting the game within 7 but not being able to close the gap any more. Down the stretch, though, Tyler Tanner, Tyler Nickel, and Jalen Washington closed out the game with paint scoring and defense. The ‘Dores eventually won the game 84-73.

Takeaways

There was a letdown, just not the one we expected

There was an expectation that Vandy may come out slow against LSU after such a big win on Wednesday after Alabama and have to claw their way back, but that’s not what happened. Vandy came out scorching hot and put up over 50 in the first half for the first time in over 5 years. It was in the second half that Vandy’s effort and performance took a significant dip. Fortunately for Mark Byington’s squad, they had built up a sizable lead in the first half and were able to pull things together in the end. Once again, this team proved that they can win even if their shooting isn’t elite, but they have to keep their focus and effort up.

Defense continues to force chaos

Especially in the first half, Vandy’s defense was forcing many turnovers as their guards got up in the point guard-less Tigers. Vandy still doesn’t have elite interior defense but their guards and propensity to force turnovers is as much key to this team’s success as their offensive talent. It is worth noting that in the 2nd half the guards’ effort seemed to dip a bit and LSU was then able to exploit the lack of elite rim protection (especially when Washington is off the court). It is impressive how the defense has fared even without Frankie Collins. When he returns Vandy’s defense will probably help them win as many games as their offense, especially in the guard-dominated SEC.

Foul troubles

This is now the second game that Vandy has had some serious foul trouble. Devin McGlockton, Duke Miles, and AK Okereke all had 4 fouls by the end of the game, even though it was not an overly physical game. Those 3 can’t get into the habit of being hampered by fouls late in games, especially since Byington has begun to cut his rotation down to just 8 or 9.

Stats

