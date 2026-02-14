Vanderbilt Cruises Past Texas A&M Behind Big Performances from Nickel and Okereke

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic

Vanderbilt was once again without guards Frankie Collins and Duke Miles. Miles has now missed 5 consecutive game, but he seems to be on track to return to action soon. Without Miles and Collins, if I told you Vanderbilt’s star and leading scorer Tyler Tanner would end the game with just four points, you likely would not expect Vanderbilt to win, much less win by double-digits. Vanderbilt did exactly that, defeating Texas A&M 82-69 on Valentine’s Day by finding other ways to score, some from unexpected places.

Both teams started out struggling to score the basketball. A game expected to be a high scoring affair, both teams love to push the pace and shoot threes. That did not materialize in the first half. Vanderbilt scrapped their way to a 36-32 lead at halftime despite shooting just 35% as a team from the field.

Vanderbilt jumped out to an 11-point lead early in the second half, 50-39, behind multiple three-pointers from Tyler Nickel and one from Chandler Bing. The Commodores continued to play stifling defense while controlling the pace of the game, and getting good looks on the offensive side of the court. Despite foul trouble from Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt never allowed the Aggies to get truly back into the ball game, holding a double-digit lead basically the entire second half. Texas A&M was able to cut the lead to 7 points with just 6:33 remaining, but a Tyler Nickel and-one put the Commodores back into the driver’s seat. Vanderbilt closed out the game and picked up their 21st win of the season, and 8th win in conference play, beating Texas A&M 82-69.

Box Score

Tyler Tanner had his worst scoring performance of the season. That does not mean he played a bad game, there are simply going to be nights when the shots aren’t falling and the defense is able to take your star out of his rhythm. I am not concerned by the lack of production from Tanner, in fact, I am encouraged by how guys like AK Okereke, Tyler Nickel, Devin McGlockton, and Chandler Bing stepped up. AK Okereke was outstanding. On top of being the team’s second leading scorer, he was also able to successfully handle the ball and get the Commodores into their offense against Texas A&M’s full-court pressure. Tyler Nickel was an offensive juggernaut, what a pleasure it is to watch Nickel score the basketball. His offensive game is massively expanded from last season. Chandler Bing was once again really damn solid. Played 31 minutes and put up 11 points. Had a really good game defensively and rebounding the basketball. Tyler Harris once against could not find his shot or get into a rhythm. Mike James was once again a non-factor.

Overall, a phenomenal team win that should encourage players within that locker room and Vanderbilt fans outside of it.

