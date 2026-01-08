Vanderbilt Defeats Alabama 96-90, Commodores Remain Only Unbeaten Team in SEC

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a free year of The Athletic

On a packed and steamy night in Memorial Gymnasium, the Vanderbilt Commodores faced their biggest test of the season taking on the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide. After missing the previous matchup against South Carolina with a knee injury, Duke Miles returned to action and had a huge impact on the game. Vanderbilt jumped out to an early lead and with less than 8 minutes remaining in the first half led by 13 points. Alabama battled back and took the lead 43-41 on an Amari Allen layup with 8 seconds remaining on the clock. Tyler Nickel quickly matched and the score was tied 43-43 going into halftime. Despite the tie score, it felt like Alabama had built some serious momentum to close out the half.

The second half of this ball game was an absolute ref show. Vanderbilt’s offense stagnated to start the second half. The Commodores trailed 54-50 with 14 minutes remaining before the game turned into an all out free throw battle. Foul trouble plagued both teams throughout the game, but some key baskets from Tyler Tanner and an unexpectedly clutch 3 from Mike James gave Vanderbilt a 74-65 lead headed into the under 8 minute TV timeout. Vanderbilt maintained an 8 to 12 point cushion until late in the game when Alabama turned up the pressure. With Duke Miles fouled out of the game, the Commodores struggled with the Crimson Tide’s pressure and allowed Alabama to close the margin to just 4 points with 36 seconds remaining after a made Amari Allen three. A couple Tyler Tanner free throws and key stops on the defensive end allowed Vanderbilt to hold on and defeat Alabama 96-90.

Vanderbilt now sits at 15-0, one of only 6 unbeaten teams in the country. Let’s take a look at the stats from a whacky college basketball game.

Tyler Tanner was once again outstanding and Duke Miles showed how key he is to this team’s success against high quality competition. Jalen Washington and Devin McGlockton’s effort was great on the inside. Tyler Harris struggled to shoot the ball but contributed on the glass and hit a key 3-pointer late in the second half. Tyler Nickel was relatively quiet but struggled with foul trouble a good portion of the game, preventing him from getting in a normal rhythm.

Speaking of foul trouble – Vanderbilt and Alabama were in foul hell the entire game. This officiating crew decided the packed house in Memorial Gym showed up to watch them blow their whistles for 40 minutes. 5 Commodores either fouled out or had 4 personal fouls. The 2 teams combined to shoot 88 free throws and 64 fouls were called throughout the game. I have watched a lot of college basketball – that was one of the worst officiated games I have EVER seen.

Outside of the officiating, that was a huge win for this Vanderbilt basketball team that legitimizes them on a national level. Alabama now has 4 losses on the season, all 4 to teams inside the Kenpom top 6. Turns out this Vanderbilt team is damn good, despite not playing any “real, real good teams”. Great crowd inside of Memorial tonight and a phenomenal showing from the student section.

Vanderbilt hosts LSU in Memorial Gym this Saturday at Noon. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

