Vanderbilt Dominates High Point, Reaches Second Round for First Time Since 2013

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Hosting an NCAA tournament for the first time since 2012, the #2 seeded Vanderbilt women’s basketball team did exactly what they needed to against #15 High Point Saturday night. The Commodores jumped out to a quick 16-2 lead and cruised to a 102-61 victory against the Panthers in a game that was never in doubt.

While the Commodores technically won a First Four playoff game against Columbia in the 2024 NCAA tournament, this first round win over High Point advances Vandy to the second round of the tournament for the first time since 2013 and continues the upward trajectory for the program under head coach Shea Ralph.

Vandy also broke individual and program records in the win. Mikayla Blakes broke the Vandy single season scoring record with her 19th point in the first half. Blakes finished with a game high 30 points putting her season total at 867 – ahead of the previous record holder Wendy Scholtens in 1989-90 season. Vandy’s 102 points were also a program record high in the NCAA tournament.

After Blakes, the Commodores had four additional Commodores finish with double figure scoring. Aubrey Galven finished with 17 points, 6 assists, and 4 steals. Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda and Sacha Washington both finished with double-doubles — Mwenentanda with 10 points, 11 rebounds and Washington with 10 points and an impressive game-high 17 rebounds. Freshman Ava Black had 12 points off the bench – most of which came late in the fourth quarter when the starters were on the bench.

Overall, Ralph sounded pleased with the team’s effort after the game.

“We play with great chemistry, great energy” she said after the game. “We had an amazing environment with our community, our family and friends today, which gave us extra energy. I really loved the full team effort, especially after a couple of weeks off.”

The Panthers were led by junior guard Macy Spencer who dazzled the crowd early in the game when she seemingly couldn’t miss from three. Fortunately for Vandy, she cooled off a bit in the second half and finished 7-16 from three and a team high 27 points – almost accounting for half High Point’s total.

Vandy shot 49% from the field, 32% from three, and 85% from the line. The Commodores dominated High Point on the glass, outrebounding the Panthers 56-26, including 23 offensive rebounds for Vandy.

The Panthers shot just 37% from the field, 33% from three, and 70% from the free throw line.

Vandy will get a much stiffer test Monday against Illinois, who held off Colorado in the second game 66-57.

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