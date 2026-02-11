Vanderbilt Earns 20th Win with 84–76 Road Victory at Auburn

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic

Reeling from a home loss to the Oklahoma Sooners, who were previously 1-9 in SEC play, the Commodores were looking for a bounce back performance against the Auburn Tigers. Auburn entered the matchup coming off of two hard-fought losses to Tennessee and Alabama, desperate for a win to right the ship. Vanderbilt was still without guards Frankie Collins and Duke Miles, entering the matchup as a 3.5 point underdog. Despite a late Auburn surge, the Commodores came out of Neville Arena with a hard fought 84-76 win. Tyler Tanner and Jalen Washington led the way scoring with 25 and 22 points, respectively.

Vanderbilt got the game started the right way, jumping out to a 9-2 lead in the first three minutes thanks to five Tyler Nickel points, including a three on the first possession of the game.

Auburn fought their way back, eventually taking the lead 19-18 on two Keyshawn Hall free throws with 9:25 remaining in the first half. Auburn briefly held the lead before Jalen Washington buried his second three-pointer in the last minute-and-a-half, retaking the lead 21-19 in favor of the Commodores. While Auburn tied the game up a couple of times, they never held the lead again. Vanderbilt closed out the half strong, fueled by buckets from Devin McGlockton, Tyler Nickel, and Jalen Washington. Vanderbilt went into the half with a 42-31 lead. Unexpectedly, Jalen Washington and Devin McGlockton led the Commodores in scoring with 12 points each in the first half. Vanderbilt only allowed Auburn to score 6 points in the paint throughout the entire first half.

Vanderbilt continued to play extremely high-effort basketball in the second half, maintaining a cushion of about 10-15 points over Auburn until the Tigers made their inevitable run. With foul trouble mounting for the Commodores, Auburn went on an 8-0 run, cutting the Vanderbilt lead from 68-54 to just 68-62 with 4:24 remaining in the game.

After a missed Tyler Nickel three-pointer, Jalen Washington came through in a big way once again, yanking down an offensive rebound and putting it back in for two, ending the Vanderbilt scoring drought. Auburn continued to fight, cutting the lead to just 4 points, 70-66, on a Tahaad Pettiford layup with 2:42 remaining. AK Okereke hit a key corner three to give Vanderbilt a nine-point lead with 1:48 remaining. Despite a stressful last minute-and-a-half, Vanderbilt was able to handle the Tiger pressure and knock down their free throws. Vanderbilt emerged with a much-needed road victory over Auburn, 84-76. Incredible effort from start to finish from the Commodores, something fans desperately wanted to see after the lackluster performance against Oklahoma.

Box Score

Vanderbilt shot 87% from the free throw line as a team, a beautiful sight to Commodore fans (and me). Despite getting the win, Vanderbilt was outrebounded by the Tigers 36-27, and trailed Auburn, 14-7, in points off turnovers.

Individually, Jalen Washington was outstanding, scoring a career-high 22 points and controlling the paint. Tyler Tanner once again led the team in scoring despite not having his most efficient offensive performance. Despite struggling with foul trouble, Devin McGlockton looked like the player of 2024-25. He was a presence in the paint and found his rhythm shooting the ball from behind the arc. AK Okereke was okay, made some solid plays on the offensive end and hit a key three, but missed a couple wide open three-point opportunities on back-to-back possessions about halfway through the second half. Tyler Nickel didn’t have his best shooting game despite 5 points early, ending with only 10 on the night. Chandler Bing continues to contribute despite his limited offensive game. Bing hit two big free throws late to help close out the game for the Commodores. Tyler Harris and Mike James were non-factors.

