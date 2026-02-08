Vanderbilt Falls to Oklahoma 92-91

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a complimentary year of The Athletic

Coming off the bye week, Vanderbilt started sluggishly and was immediately blitzed by Tae Davis and the Sooners. After another game without guards Frankie Collins and Duke Miles against Ole Miss last week, the lack of ball handlers hadn’t been much of an issue. That was not the case today, as an injured Tyler Tanner was the only player who consistently looked capable of driving to the basket. Tanner finished with 37 points, 9 assists, 5 steals, and 3 rebounds. AK Okereke and Tyler Nickel also scored in double figures. For Oklahoma, all five starters reached double digits, along with Forsythe off the bench.

Once again, this game turned into the Tyler Tanner show, but his heroics weren’t enough to overcome poor play from the rest of the Commodores. Nickel, Okereke, and James struggled defensively throughout the game, while Okereke and James found themselves in early foul trouble that further limited their impact. The defensive issues were evident from the opening tip and never let up, as the now 12–12 (2–9) Sooners shot 53.4% from the field and 43% from three.

Game Recap

Similar to how Vanderbilt jumped out early against Kentucky a few weeks ago, Oklahoma returned the favor in this one, racing out to a 26–10 lead. Tae Davis led the charge, scoring 14 points in the first seven minutes. Vanderbilt responded by settling in offensively and cutting the deficit to three with about five minutes left in the first half. However, things quickly unraveled again for the Commodores, particularly on the defensive end. Byington’s group surrendered 18 points over the final five minutes of the half, sending the teams into the break with Oklahoma ahead 48–34.

After halftime, the Sooners showed no signs of slowing down, scoring eight points in the first two minutes of the second half. Although Vanderbilt held Davis scoreless after the break, the rest of Oklahoma’s offense stepped up, with Nijel Pack and Xzayvier Brown leading the charge, pushing the lead to 21 with about ten minutes remaining. With just over three minutes left and the score at 82–63, the game appeared out of reach, until Vanderbilt finally began to put things together on both ends of the floor.

AK Okereke, who had struggled for much of the game, knocked down what initially seemed like an inconsequential three-pointer, but it proved to be a turning point. From that point on, Tyler Nickel and Tyler Tanner carried most of the scoring load, with Okereke adding another key three and an and-one. Vanderbilt mounted a furious comeback, capped by Tanner hitting a 10-foot jumper to cut the deficit to five. On the ensuing possession, Tanner recorded a steal and was fouled, calmly knocking down both free throws.

After a strong defensive stand forced an Oklahoma turnover with 25 seconds remaining, Vanderbilt had a chance to tie the game. Tanner inbounded the ball, but after several seconds of Okereke backing down his defender, the ball was turned over. Vanderbilt was forced to foul on the next inbound. Oklahoma made one of two free throws, but Tanner had the ball knocked out driving to the hoop on the next possession. Oklahoma was once again fouled and made one of two free throws, but this time Tanner answered by drilling a deep three to cut the lead back to two.

The Sooners then successfully inbounded the ball, made both free throws, and effectively iced the game. Tanner hit another impressive three at the buzzer, but it was too little too late, as Vanderbilt fell 92–91 in a stunning upset at the hands of Oklahoma.

Vanderbilt drops a game it likely should have won, but for Commodore fans, this loss is simply part of the grind of SEC basketball. The Dores will look to bounce back on the road next week when they take on Auburn on Tuesday night.

