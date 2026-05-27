Kickoff Times and TV Info Announced for Vanderbilt Football’s First Three Games
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Vanderbilt football officially has kickoff times and television information for the first three games of the 2026 season, with the Commodores opening the year at night inside FirstBank Stadium.
Vanderbilt will begin the season at home against Austin Peay on Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+/SEC Network+.
The Commodores will remain in Nashville the following week when Delaware visits FirstBank Stadium on Sept. 12 for a 3:15 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network.
Vanderbilt then closes out its three-game homestand with one of the more intriguing nonconference games on the schedule, hosting NC State on Sept. 19 at 11:45 a.m. CT on SEC Network.
Unlike last season, when Vanderbilt played two of its first three games away from home, the Commodores will now open the year with three straight opportunities in front of the home crowd.
Following the departure of Heisman runner-up QB Diego Pavia, this also means Vanderbilt fans will have the opportunity to see the newest Commodore Quarterback in person.
Will five-star freshman Jared Curtis immediately take control of the offense and make his debut in black and gold? Or will veteran Blaze Berlowitz secure the starting job entering the season? I think readers already know my answer to that question.
That battle will likely dominate much of the conversation surrounding Vanderbilt football throughout the summer.
Similar to last season, the SEC and ESPN/ABC will announce kickoff windows for the remainder of the 2026 schedule in June.
2026 Vanderbilt Football Kickoff Times — Weeks 1-3
(All Times Central)
- Sept. 5 vs. Austin Peay — 6 p.m. (ESPN+/SEC Network+)
- Sept. 12 vs. Delaware — 3:15 p.m. (SEC Network)
- Sept. 19 vs. NC State — 11:45 a.m. (SEC Network)
Stay tuned to TheDoreReport.com throughout the summer and fall for the latest Vanderbilt football developments, practice coverage, recruiting news, and quarterback battle updates.
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