Preview: Commodores Set for the 2026 D1 Men's Golf Championships

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Dates: May 29-June 3

Tee Times: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/243252/scoring/tee-times

TV:

June 1 (final strike play round): 4:30-9:30pm Golf Channel

June 2 (Team Match Play-Quarters/Semis): 5-9pm Golf Channel

June 3 (Team National Championship): 5-9PM Golf Channel

Live Scoring: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/243252/scoring/team

Format

A 30-team field first plays 54 holes of stroke play. The field is then cut to the top 15 teams and 9 individuals for a final 18-hole round, after which the 72-hole individual national champion is crowned. The top 8 teams advance to a match-play bracket to determine the team national champion.

Course: Omni La Costa Resort & Spa

Teams

Arizona

Arizona State

Arkansas

Arkansas State

Auburn

BYU

Chattanooga

Duke

Florida

Florida State

Georgia

Louisville

LSU

Memphis

Mississippi State

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

Ole Miss

Pepperdine

Purdue

San Diego

Stanford

Tennessee

Texas

Texas A&M

UCLA

USC

Vanderbilt

Vandy Roster

Will Hartman

Wells Williams

Jon Ed Steed

Ryan Downes

Michael Riebe

Chase Nevins

How We Got Here

The Commodores started hot, winning the Carmel Cup (sweeping all three rounds) and claiming titles at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational and The Bryson Invitational. They also posted solid finishes like 4th at The Invitational at the Honors Course and T-5th/T-1st at Ben Hogan. Strong showings included 2nd at Watersound Invitational (with individual success), 3rd at Linger Longer, and 2nd at the Mason Rudolph Championship. They finished 3rd at Mossy Oak Collegiate. Ranked No. 11/10, they placed 14th/15th in stroke play (rounds of 278-271-294, +3 total) and missed the match play cut. Senior Wells Williams led individually (T-17th at -5). No. 13 Vanderbilt dominated, winning the regional with a record-setting effort (finishing at -28). They set program NCAA Regional records, moved into first after Round 2, and secured the title. Will Hartman earned co-medalist honors. This advanced them to the NCAA Championships.

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