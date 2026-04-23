Tough Back Nine Drops Vanderbilt Behind Cut Line at SEC Championship

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Explaining Scoring

The first two days of the event are stroke play, where you have five players compete and take the top four scores of those players. After the two days the top eight teams move on the stroke play bracket, where you have your 1-5 play the opponents 1-5 straight up.

Team Leaderboard

1)Ole Miss (-15)

2)Oklahoma (-14)

T3) Auburn (-11)

T3) Texas (-11)

T3) Florida (-11)

6)Mississippi State (-9)

T7) South Carolina (-8)

T7) Alabama (-8)

9)Texas A&M (-6)

T10) LSU (-5)

T10) Missouri (-5)

12)Arkansas (-3)

T13) Vanderbilt (-2)

T13) Tennessee (-2)

15)Georgia (E)

16)Kentucky (+5)

Vanderbilt’s Performance

Wells Williams (-6)

Will Hartman (-1)

Chase Nevins (+2)

Jon Ed Steed (+3)

Ryan Downes (+4)

The Commodores started the day on the back nine in the morning, and things were looking up for the Dores at this point. Making the turn Vandy was sitting at -7 as a team after Wells Williams fired off an impressive 30 to start his campaign. Three of the five Vandy golfers turned at under par before the then stagnant wind picked up and the front proved too much to bear for the Dores. Williams was the only Commodore to shoot under par on the front, and only one of two (Will Hartman) to finish under par for the round.

Big Second Round Incoming

To move on in the tournament into stroke play, we will have to see the Commodores ease a six shot deficit. Vandy will need to see big performances across the board and can’t afford to have anyone over par tomorrow, look for a double digit red number beside the Commodores name after stoke play is all said and done.

Taking in Sea Island during Round 1 of the 2026 SEC Championship



⚓️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5dkE3wj0cC — Vanderbilt Men's Golf (@VandyMGolf) April 22, 2026

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