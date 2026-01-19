Vanderbilt Holds On Against Top-10 Michigan, Remains Unbeaten

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR 50% OFF + a complimentary year of The Athletic

Against a top 10 opponent, you need your all-world superstar to step up big time. Except Vandy’s didn’t. Mikayla Blakes had arguably her worst game of the year, scoring only 14 points on 5-14 shooting while turning the ball over 5 times and committing 4 fouls. Despite that, the often overlooked supporting cast had an outstanding showing and led Vanderbilt to their 19th consecutive win.

Aubrey Galvan had the best scoring game of her young career, putting up a career high 20 points to go along with 3 assists and 2 steals. Justine Pissott also had a hot hand early which helped her add 14 points while going 4-10 from 3. Notably, Pissott had what may have been her best-ever game when it came to helping the team outside of scoring as she had 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks. Aiyanna Mitchell continued her run of strong play with 7 points, 6 boards, and 2 assists in 23 strong minutes.

Michigan’s Syla Swords led the Wolverines in scoring with 16 points. Olivia Olson was right behind her with 15. Shockingly, the 5’7 guard Brooke Quarles-Daniels led both teams in rebounding with 10 total with most of them (SIX!!!) coming on the offensive end. Her efforts on the glass were a large part of why Michigan stayed in the game and then made it very close late.

Game Recap

It was a close game for the first 5 minutes as both teams went on mini 5-0 runs to start and then traded baskets until it was 10-8 Vandy. Then Vandy got hot from deep. Aubrey Galvan scored 5 straight (including an absolute circus shot from deep as the shot clock expired) and Justine Pissott hit 2 threes in a row to open up Vanderbilt’s lead to 21-15.

In the second quarter Mikayla Blakes converted on a 3 point play, Galvan made two free throws, and Ndjakalenga Menentanda hit a corner 3 to put Vandy up 31-17 and it looked like the Commodores might just run away with this one. Michigan’s Kendall Dudley was able to stop the Vandy run but the teams just traded buckets for the next 8 minutes which was not what the wolverines needed. Vanderbilt got scoring contributions from Galvan, Aiyanna Mitchell, Sacha Washington, and Jada Brown over that final frame as Vandy went into the half up 47-30.

The third quarter was where things started to get dicey for the ‘Dores. Vandy got up by 19 two minutes into the 2nd half, but then Michigan found its groove on offense. Syla Swords hit two 3s and Olivia Olson found her touch in the paint and around the rim. Those two singlehandedly cut the ‘Dores lead down to 10 and then a Brooke Quarles-Daniels layup made it a single digit game for the first time in over 15 minutes of gameplay. The 8 point vandy lead would hold into the 4th quarter, which started at 61-53. Of note, Vanderbilt did not score in the final 3:48 of the 3rd quarter.

The Commodore offense looked just as anemic to start the 4th quarter. Vandy got a quick early bucket, but did not score again until 4:41 was left in the game. That’s right, Vanderbilt scored just 2 points over 9 minutes and 7 seconds. In that time, Michigan capitalized on poor rebounding efforts, utterly silly turnovers, and defensive gaffes to narrow the gap to just 2. Shea Ralph elected to use a timeout once it got to a 1 score game. Finally, Mikayla Blakes steadied things for the ‘Dores as she drew a foul and hit two free throws to open the lead back up to 4. The two teams traded buckets until Aiyanna Mithcell hit a rare jumper and Aubrey Galvan splashed an extremely clutch 3 after a Mikayla Blakes offensive rebound. It looked like Vandy had things fully under control again as they were up 4 with under a minute left, but Mikayla Blakes got stripped and Michigan scored a wide open layup in transition to make it 71-69. Vanderbilt’s next trip down the floor came up empty as Mwenentanda missed a layup (although replay showed her arm getting quite the hack). Michigan had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead with 13 seconds left. Out of a timeout they got a phenomenal look from three, but Olivia Olson missed it. Galvan would go 1-2 from the line after Michigan fouled her and Syla Swords would miss a fading 3 from the right corner as time expired.

Takeaways

Vanderbilt Proves Themselves… Again

Vandy already had a top 10 win on the season and was undefeated in mid-January, but there are still a large number of skeptics around the country and even in the SEC. The result today should continue to silence even the most pessimistic observer. This is a Michigan team that blew out Notre Dame by 40, has several ranked wins, and took UCONN to the wire in November. The ‘Dores are a legit elite 8 level team with real aspirations to go even further. That much is pretty certain now.

The Supporting Cast Carries

This really isn’t something that has been able to be said much over the last 2 years. Last year Vandy truly needed at least 20 points from both Mikayla Blakes and Khamil Pierre to hope to beat a top 25 level team, and this year’s squad had not yet had to face an elite squad while Blakes was having an off night. Well, today they proved that not only can Vandy survive without Blakes, they can compete at a very high level. Frankly, Mikayla Blakes was one of the worst players in a Vanderbilt uniform today. Michigan totally shut her down both on and off the ball, and when Vandy tried to run the offense through Blakes it was very rarely successful. Aubrey Galvan’s clutch shooting and handling abilities came up massively in this game, along with Justine Pissott’s true 3&D impact. The size and skill of Vandy’s role players and the breakout of Aubrey Galvan has as much to do with their success as Mikayla Blakes.

Aubrey. Galvan.

If you don’t already know the name, you should (seriously, she’s already been a star). We’ve officially surpassed the “wow she’s a flashy freshman tearing up poor competition” phase and as she settles in she appears to be breaking out as a true star. She has gotten better as the lights have shined brighter this year and deserves to be recognized as an elite player. Despite her small stature, she is an outstanding all-around guard. She’s an elite ball-handler, has outstanding vision, is an efficient scorer, and doesn’t shy away from big moments. Buy stock early, folks, it looks like it’s only going to go up from here.

