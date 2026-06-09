Vanderbilt Lands Wofford Outfielder Niko Brini as First Transfer Addition

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Vanderbilt has its first transfer portal commitment of the offseason.

Niko Brini, a left-handed hitting outfielder from Wofford who just completed his senior season, has committed to the VandyBoys after a strong 2026 season. Brini hit .353 with a .426 on-base percentage, .606 slugging percentage and 1.032 OPS. He also added 18 doubles, 7 triples, 8 home runs, 53 RBIs, 60 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.

That is a pretty solid offensive profile, and it is easy to see why Vanderbilt was so interested.

Brini is not just a batting average addition. He brings contact ability, athleticism, gap power and defensive value. The most encouraging part of his profile may be how often he puts the ball in play. In 2026, Brini struck out just 28 times in 263 plate appearances, good for a 10.6% strikeout rate. For his career, that number sits at just 9.8%.

NIKO BRINI WITH A 💣 TO RIGHT FIELD!!!!



B5 | WOF 5, NIU 0@SoConSports | @NCAABaseball pic.twitter.com/yNYmjG3El4 — Wofford Baseball (@WoffordBaseball) February 22, 2026

That matters for a Vanderbilt lineup that could use more consistent at-bats. Brini is not a player who built his production by selling out for power and accepting a ton of swing-and-miss. He made contact, controlled his strikeouts and still found a way to do real damage.

The power production is worth noting, too. Brini finished 2026 with a .253 ISO, which was an improvement from his already solid .226 mark in 2025. He also raised his slugging percentage from .530 to .606 and his OPS from .909 to 1.032. That is a pretty clear step forward.

The extra-base hit total backs that up. Brini had 33 extra-base hits in 2026, including 18 doubles, 7 triples and 8 home runs. The triples are especially interesting. That usually speaks to a player who can drive the ball into both gaps and run well enough to take the extra base. He is not necessarily coming in as a pure home run bat, but he has more than enough gap power to create real offensive value.

Niko Brini BOMB 💣 and Wofford leads VMI 11-0 👀 pic.twitter.com/YaNWMtmIOn — Carolina Curveball (@CarolinaCurveBB) April 2, 2026

His advanced numbers tell the same story. Brini posted a .460 wOBA and 139 wRC+ in 2026, both significant jumps from his 2025 season. For his career, he owns a .429 wOBA and 123 wRC+, which suggests this was not just a one-year player suddenly appearing out of nowhere. He was good in 2025, then became one of Wofford’s best hitters in 2026.

The batted-ball profile is also interesting. Brini hit line drives at a 20.6% rate and fly balls at a 49.4% rate in 2026, while cutting his ground-ball rate to 30.0%. That is a pretty appealing shape for a player with his speed and gap power. He was not just beating out ground balls or living off singles. He was elevating the baseball, driving balls into the outfield and producing extra-base damage.

Defensively, there is plenty to like as well. Brini played center field for Wofford in 2026 after spending time in left field in 2025, and the available defensive numbers suggest he handled the move well. He finished with 8.04 defensive runs saved, with most of that value coming from 7.63 runs saved on outfield fly balls. He also added 0.42 outfield arm runs.

That part of the profile is very intriguing as well. Vanderbilt is not just adding a left-handed bat. The VandyBoys are adding someone who has shown he can handle center field, cover ground and provide real defensive value. Even if he does not end up as the everyday center fielder, having another player capable of playing there gives Vanderbilt more flexibility.

WHAT A CATCH NIKO BRINI🤯🤯

pic.twitter.com/MZ1fFJ6SvM — Carolina Curveball (@CarolinaCurveBB) April 1, 2026

The Outfield Defender ⚔️



Niko Brini earns himself an All-Defensive team selection!! King of the Centerfield😁#ConquerandPrevail #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/J2meuVzhQo — Wofford Baseball (@WoffordBaseball) May 19, 2026

From a roster standpoint, Brini fits in nicely. He should come in and battle rising sophomore Collin Brightwell for a starting spot, while also giving Vanderbilt another player who can challenge in center field if needed. Rustan Rigdon still feels like one of the first names to watch there, and he is a very strong defender himself. Brightwell is also a strong defender, so this is not a situation where Brini has to come in and save the outfield.

Instead, Vanderbilt added real competition. That is what makes this move appealing. Brini gives the VandyBoys another experienced option in an outfield room that should have multiple capable defenders. He brings a different offensive look as a left-handed bat, and his production at Wofford gives him a real case to push for playing time immediately.

Of course, the biggest question is the jump in competition. Going from Wofford to the SEC is not easy, and Brini will have to prove that his offensive production can translate against much deeper pitching. The Southern Conference is not the SEC, and there will be an adjustment period.

Still, the contact rate gives you a reason to believe. Players who put the ball in play, run well and defend usually have more ways to help a team even if the bat takes some time to adjust. Brini’s profile is not built on one loud tool. He does a lot of things well, and that gives him a pretty useful floor.

For Vanderbilt’s first portal pickup of the offseason, this makes a lot of sense. Brini checks several boxes. He is left-handed, athletic, experienced, productive and capable of playing a premium defensive position. He may not be the flashiest possible portal addition, but he is the type of player who can make a roster better.

It's too easy for Niko Brini



T4 | WOF 14, VMI 0 pic.twitter.com/Ds50h0oqgE — Wofford Baseball (@WoffordBaseball) April 2, 2026

Bottom Line

I like this one a lot. Esposito is wrapping up his first year in Nashville, but based on the small sample size, he really thrives with athletic guys with solid pop in his bat (Mancini and Waite come to mind), so I’d go as far to say that I love this pick up. Niko Brini is a strong first transfer addition for Vanderbilt. He should come in and immediately compete for a starting outfield spot, while giving the VandyBoys another capable center field option behind or alongside Rustan Rigdon. The SEC jump will be the obvious test, but Brini’s contact skills, gap power, speed and defensive profile make this a very reasonable pickup to begin Vanderbilt’s portal class.

This is not a guaranteed star addition, but it is a solid one. Vanderbilt added an experienced, productive college hitter who can defend and run. That is a good place to start.

🚨WARNING🚨



Niko Brini CLEARS the BASES!!



T2 | WOF 4, SAM 5 pic.twitter.com/nQRNQxwncu — Wofford Baseball (@WoffordBaseball) May 14, 2026

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