Vanderbilt Men’s Golf Set for SEC Championship at Sea Island

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When: Wednesday, April 22 – Sunday, April 26

Format: 54 holes of stroke play (18 holes each on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday), Match Play quarterfinals and semifinals (Saturday), Match Play finals (Sunday)

Where: Sea Island Golf Club – Seaside Course (Saint Simons Island, Ga.)

Course Par and Yardage: Par-70; 7,005 Yards

SEC Men’s Golf Tournament Central: https://www.secsports.com/championships/mens-golf

Television (Saturday semifinals): SEC Network+ (Noon CT)

Television (Sunday finals): SEC Network (7 a.m. CT)

Live Scoring (Stroke Play):https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/244176/scoring/team

Live Scoring (Match Play):https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/244177/scoring/team

Tournament Notes

Dores in the Polls: The Commodores are No. 11 in the latest Scoreboard powered by Clippd rankings and No. 10 in the most recent Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches poll.

Vanderbilt in Conference Championship Play: The Commodores have won the SEC Championship three times. Vanderbilt captured its first title in 2017, then won back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022. The Dores have advanced to the SEC Championship match in each of the last four seasons.

Vandy looks to get back to match play at the SEC Championship after missing last season. The Commodores placed 13th at the 2025 SEC Championship with a score of 4-over 844. The Dores have advanced to match play seven times since the SEC moved to that format in 2016-17.

The Tourney Field: The 16-team field at the SEC Championship includes (rankings reflect the latest Scoreboard powered by Clippd poll on April 15): No. 1 Auburn, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Florida, No. 7 Arkansas, No. 8 LSU, No. 11 Vanderbilt, No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 15 Tennessee, No. 16 Oklahoma, No. 18 Alabama, No. 25 Georgia, No. 29 Texas A&M, No. 38 South Carolina, No. 41 Mississippi State, No. 53 Kentucky and No. 89 Missouri.

Dores in Mississippi: Vanderbilt men’s golf team had four golfers post a top-20 finish at the 2026 Mossy Oak Collegiate, as the Commodores wrapped up their final regular-season tournament in third place with a 54-hole total of 10-under 854.

Vandy carded under par in all three rounds at the Mossy Oak Collegiate. Senior Wells Williams, who was playing in his hometown for the first time at the collegiate level, led the Dores in his homecoming, as he tied for seventh with a 54-hole score of 4-under 212. It is the senior’s seventh top-10 finish of the season. Junior Chase Nevins posted his second top-15 finish of the 2025-26 campaign, as he tied for 11th. The Great Falls, Virginia, native went 3-under 213, as he scored 1-under 71 in all three rounds.

Vanderbilt Lineup:

1) Wells Williams, Sr.

2) Jon Ed Steed, Fr.

3) Chase Nevins, Jr.

4) Ryan Downes, So.

5) Will Hartman, Fr.

Sub) Michael Riebe, Fr.

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