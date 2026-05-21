Vanderbilt Men’s Golf Wins NCAA Regional, Advances to Championships

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After 54 holes of nearly perfect weather at UGA Golf Club in Athens, Georgia, the Vanderbilt Commodores emerged victorious. With the regional win, Vanderbilt officially punched its ticket to the NCAA Championships at Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California.

Not only did Vanderbilt win the team title, but Will Hartman also captured the individual championship, finishing the tournament at 14-under par with a three-round total of 199.

The Commodores found themselves tied for second place after day one following a 7-under performance as a team. Hartman and Jon Ed Steed led the way at 4-under apiece.

Day two is where the ‘Dores truly separated themselves from the field, firing a blistering 14-under 269. All four scoring Commodores finished at par or better, led by Hartman’s bogey-free 63, good for 8-under on the day.

Entering the final round with both the regional lead and a comfortable cushion for advancement, Vanderbilt still had unfinished business after its disappointing finish at the SEC Championship in Sea Island. The urgency showed. Every scoring Commodore finished under par in the final round, led once again by Hartman and Ryan Downes at 2-under each. Vanderbilt was able to hold off the rest of the field and officially secure its spot at the NCAA Championships.

For the 12th-Straight Season the Dores punch their ticket to the NCAA Championship



Vandy wins its fourth NCAA Regional event



⚓️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/afLQqZ0JDg — Vanderbilt Men's Golf (@VandyMGolf) May 20, 2026

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