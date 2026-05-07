Series Preview: VandyBoys Face Must-Win Road Series at Last-Place Missouri

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After a disastrous weekend in Tuscaloosa, the VandyBoys enter this series with their postseason hopes hanging by a thread. Vanderbilt was swept by Alabama in a series that did serious damage to its NCAA Tournament résumé, leaving little room for anything other than wins down the stretch.

Now, the schedule gives Vanderbilt a chance to respond. The VandyBoys head to Missouri to face the last-place team in the SEC standings, making this a series they simply cannot afford to let slip away. At this point, winning the series feels like the bare minimum, and a sweep may be what Vanderbilt needs to truly keep its postseason hopes alive.

The series also comes after a week of frustration surrounding Tim Corbin’s decision to pull Connor Fennell after just 70 pitches in his start against Alabama, a move that became one of the major talking points from the sweep. Corbin appears to have addressed that situation, and Vanderbilt did manage to bounce back with a midweek win over Louisville.

Now comes the real test. Can the VandyBoys turn that response into a full weekend of winning baseball, or will the Alabama sweep prove to be the moment that pushed their season too far off track?

Team Record (SEC) RPI Strength of Schedule Vanderbilt 28–22 (10-14) 68 30 Missouri 21-26 (4-20) 123 51

Friday (5/8)

TV: SECN+

SECN+ Radio: Unlisted

Unlisted Time: 6:00 pm

6:00 pm Weather: 70°, 60% Chance of Rain

70°, 60% Chance of Rain Location: Taylor Stadium

Taylor Stadium Pitching Matchup: Connor Fennell vs. Josh McDevitt

Connor Fennell vs. Josh McDevitt Opponent Pitcher Profile : Josh McDevitt Throws: R Class: Jr. Starts: 12 Record: 3-5 ERA: 3.84 WHIP: 1.19 Innings: 65.2 Strikeouts: 84 Walks: 33 Snapshot: Josh McDevitt has been one of the few bright spots for Missouri in 2026, developing into a legitimate weekend starter after struggling badly during his first two seasons in Columbia. The junior right-hander entered the year with a career ERA over 10.00, but he has taken a massive step forward this season, lowering that number to 3.84 while starting all 12 of his appearances. McDevitt brings real swing-and-miss ability to the mound, with 84 strikeouts across 65.2 innings, making him a much more dangerous arm than Missouri’s overall record might suggest. Opponents are hitting just .192 against him, a major improvement from the .348 and .319 marks he allowed in 2024 and 2025. The one concern has been the walks, as his 33 free passes have kept his WHIP at 1.19 and given opponents chances to extend innings. For Vanderbilt, this is not a matchup to take lightly. Missouri may sit at the bottom of the SEC standings, but McDevitt has clearly been their most reliable starter and has the strikeout stuff to punish a lineup if the VandyBoys get too aggressive.

: Josh McDevitt

Saturday (5/9)

TV: SECN+

SECN+ Radio: Unlisted

Unlisted Time: 4:00 pm

4:00 pm Weather: 82°, Partly Cloudy

82°, Partly Cloudy Location: Taylor Stadium

Taylor Stadium Pitching Matchup: Aiden Stillman (projected) vs. Brady Kehlenbrink

Aiden Stillman (projected) vs. Brady Kehlenbrink Opponent Pitcher Profile: Brady Kehlenbrink Throws: L Class: So. Starts: 12 Record: 3-8 ERA: 6.68 WHIP: 1.31 Innings: 62.0 Strikeouts: 83 Walks: 19 Snapshot: Brady Kehlenbrink has remained a regular part of Missouri’s weekend rotation in 2026, starting all 12 of his appearances after logging nine starts as a freshman. The sophomore left-hander has still had his struggles, carrying a 6.68 ERA and an 3-8 record, but he has also shown clear signs of growth from his first season in Columbia. The biggest jump has come in his ability to miss bats. After striking out 40 hitters in 34 innings last season, Kehlenbrink has already racked up 83 strikeouts across 62 innings this year. He has also done a better job limiting free passes, keeping his walk total at 19 after issuing the same number in far fewer innings as a freshman. Still, the results have been inconsistent. Opponents are hitting .256 against him, and he has allowed 48 runs in 62 innings, which points to a pitcher who can get strikeouts but has still been vulnerable to damage. For Vanderbilt, the key will be making him work, avoiding chase situations, and forcing him to prove he can limit hard contact over multiple trips through the order.



Sunday (5/10)

TV: SECN+

SECN+ Radio: Unlisted

Unlisted Time: 1:00 pm

1:00 pm Weather: 69°, 50% Chance of Rain

69°, 50% Chance of Rain Location: Taylor Stadium

Taylor Stadium Pitching Matchup: Wyatt Nadeau vs. Keyler Gonzalez (projected)

Wyatt Nadeau vs. Keyler Gonzalez (projected) Opponent Pitcher Profile: Keyler Gonzalez Throws: R Class: Jr. Starts: 1 Record: 3-1 ERA: 4.94 WHIP: 1.31 Innings: 23.2 Strikeouts: 30 Walks: 7 Snapshot: Keyler Gonzalez is the projected starter for Missouri, given that he started last weekend and appears to have worked his way into a larger role on the staff. The junior right-hander has made nine appearances this season, but only one start, so Vanderbilt could be looking at a different type of matchup compared to Missouri’s more established weekend arms. Gonzalez has been solid in a limited sample, posting a 4.94 ERA with a 3-1 record across 23.2 innings. He has also shown some swing-and-miss ability, striking out 30 batters while walking just seven, which gives him one of the better strikeout-to-walk profiles on the Missouri staff. The question is how deep he can go in a starting role. Gonzalez has allowed 24 hits and opponents are batting .253 against him, so there should be opportunities for Vanderbilt if they can get traffic on the bases early. For the VandyBoys, the key will be forcing him to work, testing his ability to navigate the lineup multiple times, and getting into a Missouri bullpen that has been heavily taxed throughout the season.



Keys to the Series

🔑 1. Fennell Needs to Bounce Back

After the frustration of last weekend, all eyes will be on Connor Fennell when he takes the mound. He was pulled after just 70 pitches against Alabama, a decision that became one of the biggest talking points of the weekend, but this is the perfect opportunity for him to reset and give Vanderbilt the kind of start they desperately need.

That becomes even more important because he will likely be matched up against Josh McDevitt, Missouri’s top arm. McDevitt has been one of the few bright spots for the Tigers this season, so Vanderbilt cannot afford to fall behind early in that matchup. If Fennell can attack the zone, limit traffic, and work deep enough into the game, it would go a long way toward setting the tone for the entire weekend.

🔑 2. Score Early and Set the Tone

Against a struggling Missouri team, Vanderbilt cannot afford to let the Tigers hang around. This is a series where the VandyBoys need to come out aggressive, put pressure on Missouri early, and immediately make it clear that they are the better team.

Early runs would do more than just build a lead. They would take pressure off the pitching staff, force Missouri to play from behind, and help erase some of the frustration from the Alabama sweep. Vanderbilt needs to treat this series with urgency from the first inning on, because at this point in the season, there is no room to ease into games.

🔑 3. String Hits Together

The VandyBoys do not need to rely only on the long ball this weekend. What they really need is consistent offensive pressure. That means stacking quality at-bats, moving runners, and turning singles and walks into crooked numbers.

Too often this season, Vanderbilt has had moments where the offense shows life but fails to fully cash in. Against Missouri, that cannot happen. The VandyBoys need to string hits together, extend innings, and avoid letting Missouri pitchers escape trouble with minimal damage. If Vanderbilt can keep the pressure on throughout the lineup, they should have a strong chance to take care of business.

VandyBoys Season Overview

Vanderbilt’s season has been defined by a strange disconnect between its overall talent level and its week-to-week results. The VandyBoys have looked dangerous at times, especially offensively, but they have struggled to turn that talent into consistent SEC weekends. That has left them in a difficult spot entering the final stretch of the regular season.

The offense has been the strength of the team for most of the year. Vanderbilt ranks 6th in the SEC with a .290 batting average, has scored 390 runs, and sits among the league’s top power teams with 100 home runs and a .534 slugging percentage. When this lineup is at its best, it can score in a hurry and put real pressure on opposing pitching staffs. The combination of power, on-base ability, and lineup depth has kept Vanderbilt competitive even when the pitching has struggled.

The issue is that the offense has often had to do too much. Vanderbilt’s pitching staff has been the clear weakness, particularly in conference play. Overall, the VandyBoys rank 15th in the SEC with a 5.32 ERA, but that number jumps to 7.25 in SEC play, which sits last in the league. Missouri is 15th in conference ERA at 6.51, so this weekend features two staffs that have had a very difficult time limiting damage against SEC lineups.

For Vanderbilt, the frustrating part is that the staff has not been completely without positives. The VandyBoys have struck out 490 hitters and opponents are batting just .240 against them overall, which points to a group with real stuff. The problem has been everything around that. Vanderbilt has walked 235 batters, hit 79 more, and too often allowed innings to snowball because of free baserunners.

That imbalance has shaped the entire season. Vanderbilt has had weekends where it looked like a postseason-caliber team, most notably the sweep of Tennessee at Hawkins Field, but those highs have been followed by stretches of inconsistency. The VandyBoys have shown they can beat quality teams, but they have not shown they can sustain that level long enough to feel secure in the postseason picture.

VandyBoys Players to Watch

Brodie Johnston, 3B

One of the most complete hitters in the SEC, Johnston is slashing .347/.429/.643 with 14 home runs and 42 RBIs. He has been the engine of this lineup all season, combining power with consistency and rarely giving away at-bats. When Vanderbilt is rolling offensively, it almost always starts with him setting the tone near the top.

Mike Mancini, 2B

Mancini continues to be one of Vanderbilt’s most important offensive pieces, slashing .302/.435/.611 with 13 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases. His ability to get on base, hit for power, and create pressure on the bases makes him a difficult matchup. In a series where Vanderbilt needs to score early, Mancini’s at-bats near the top of the order will be critical.

Ryker Waite, SS

Waite has quietly been one of Vanderbilt’s most valuable hitters, slashing .298/.450/.491 with five home runs and 34 RBIs. His team-best on-base percentage makes him a major part of the lineup’s ability to extend innings and flip things over. Against a Missouri staff that has struggled to limit traffic, Waite’s patience could play a huge role.

Connor Fennell, RHP

Fennell is the arm to watch this weekend after the frustration surrounding his shortened start against Alabama. The junior right-hander owns a 5.48 ERA across 67.1 innings, but his 82 strikeouts to just 16 walks show why Vanderbilt still needs him to be a stabilizing presence. With Missouri likely throwing Josh McDevitt, Fennell bouncing back could set the tone for the entire series.

Tyler Baird, RHP

Baird has become one of Vanderbilt’s more important arms because of his ability to respond after rough outings. The freshman right-hander has a 4.78 ERA with 46 strikeouts in 37.2 innings, and while there have been some freshman bumps, he has repeatedly shown the ability to bounce back and give Vanderbilt competitive innings. In a series where the VandyBoys need to avoid bullpen chaos, Baird could be a key piece late in games.

Missouri Season Overview

Missouri’s season started with some promise, but SEC play has exposed the Tigers in a major way. After building a strong early record against non-conference competition, Missouri has struggled badly once the schedule tightened, leaving them at the bottom of the SEC standings entering this weekend.

The overall record is a little misleading because Missouri opened the year by stacking wins against teams like New Haven, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, North Dakota State, Illinois-Chicago, and Southern Indiana. At one point, the Tigers were 15-3 before SEC play truly got rolling. Since then, things have gone in the opposite direction. Missouri was swept by Auburn to open conference play, dropped two of three at Tennessee, was swept by Texas A&M, got swept by South Carolina, got swept again at Oklahoma, lost two of three to Arkansas, and was most recently swept at Georgia.

Offensively, Missouri has been one of the weaker teams in the league. The Tigers rank 14th in the SEC with a .263 batting average and have scored 292 runs, which sits near the bottom of the conference. They also lack the same type of power that Vanderbilt brings into the series, ranking 14th in the SEC with 45 home runs and a .412 slugging percentage. Missouri has shown the ability to score in spurts, but against SEC pitching, the lineup has had a hard time producing consistently.

The pitching has not been much better. Overall, Missouri ranks last in the SEC with a 5.43 ERA, and in conference play, the Tigers sit 15th at 6.51. They have allowed 274 runs, walked 229 batters, and given up 62 home runs, which has made it difficult for them to keep games under control. The Tigers do have a few arms capable of causing problems, led by Josh McDevitt, but as a staff, they have struggled to avoid big innings.

That combination has made Missouri a difficult team to trust over a full weekend. The Tigers have had a few bright spots, including a road series win at Kentucky and a win over Arkansas, but those moments have been buried under too many sweeps and lopsided losses. Since taking two of three at Kentucky, Missouri has gone through a brutal stretch in SEC play, with series losses piling up and very little consistency on either side of the ball.

Missouri Players to Watch

Jase Woita, 1B

Woita is Missouri’s top offensive threat, slashing .311/.422/.553 with 11 home runs and 44 RBIs. He brings the most proven power in the Tigers’ lineup and is the one hitter Vanderbilt cannot afford to let beat them. If Missouri is going to generate offense this weekend, there is a good chance Woita is involved.

Kamden Durnin, SS

Durnin has been one of Missouri’s most productive all-around bats, slashing .313/.412/.523 with seven home runs and 19 RBIs. He gives the Tigers a strong mix of average, on-base ability, power, and speed with nine stolen bases. For Vanderbilt pitchers, keeping him off base will be key to limiting Missouri’s bigger innings.

Tyler Macon, 1B

Macon has been a steady presence in the lineup, hitting .324 with a .439 on-base percentage and 26 RBIs. He does not bring much home run power, but he consistently reaches base and has shown extra-base ability with seven doubles and two triples. In a lineup that has struggled for consistency, Macon is one of Missouri’s more reliable bats.

Sam Rosand, RHP

Rosand is one of the more reliable bullpen options Vanderbilt could see this weekend, posting a 4.67 ERA across 27 innings with 27 strikeouts and just seven walks. The freshman right-hander has made 16 appearances with two saves, giving Missouri a usable late-game arm if they are able to keep things close. His ability to throw strikes makes him important for a staff that has struggled with free passes.

Juan Villarreal, RHP

Villarreal has been one of Missouri’s better relief arms, carrying a 3.63 ERA over 22.1 innings while holding opponents to a .185 batting average. The walks are an issue, with 17 free passes, but he has limited hits and shown the ability to get out of trouble. If Vanderbilt lets Missouri hang around into the later innings, Villarreal is one of the arms that could be asked to bridge the gap.

The Bottom Line

This is as close to a must-win series as Vanderbilt has had all season. After getting swept by Alabama, the VandyBoys no longer have much room to talk about moral victories, encouraging signs, or being close. They need wins, and Missouri is the opponent they have to take advantage of.

On paper, this is the most manageable SEC matchup Vandy has had all year. Missouri sits at the bottom of the conference standings, ranks near the bottom of the league offensively, and has struggled badly on the mound in SEC play. Vanderbilt’s offense should have chances to score, especially if the VandyBoys can jump on Missouri early and avoid letting the Tigers build confidence.

But Vanderbilt’s own pitching issues make nothing automatic. The VandyBoys enter the weekend with the worst ERA in SEC play, so even against a struggling Missouri lineup, they still have to throw strikes, limit free passes, and avoid the big innings that have defined too many weekends.

The path is simple: win the series at minimum, and realistically, push for the sweep. If Vanderbilt wants to keep its postseason hopes alive, this is the kind of weekend where it has to stop talking about potential and start stacking wins.

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