Ep. 364: Vanderbilt NFL Draft Recap, Diego Pavia Controversy & VandyBoys Miss Major Opportunity

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back for Episode 364.

The guys open the show by breaking down the NFL Draft, including Eli Stowers being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles and Diego Pavia going undrafted. They also dive into the reaction surrounding Pavia, including the role of sports media, selective outrage, and the growing trend of clickbait-driven narratives.

From there, Will and Trevor update where the rest of the Commodores landed following the draft, including UDFA signings and rookie minicamp invites.

Next, the conversation shifts to Vanderbilt men’s basketball, where the guys break down the latest transfer portal additions and how the roster is shaping up heading into next season.

They then turn to Vanderbilt baseball, discussing the weekend series loss to No. 4 Texas, what it showed about this team, and what still needs to happen for the VandyBoys to make a push for the NCAA Tournament.

The episode closes out with premium message board questions.

Let’s have ourselves a Tuesday

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🚨 EP. 364 IS HERE 🚨



NFL Draft Recap, Pavia Controversy + VandyBoys Miss Major Opportunity



-Clicks > Facts

-Eli Stowers is an Eagle

-Diego Pavia Undrafted

-UDFA Deals & Rookie Minicamp Invites

-MBB Transfer Portal & Roster Breakdown

-VandyBoys Let One Slip vs. Texas



📺… pic.twitter.com/t3fImB7Om6 — The Dore Report (@TheDoreReport) April 28, 2026

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