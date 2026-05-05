Ep. 365: Pavia to Ravens, Corbin Questions + VandyBoys’ Postseason in Jeopardy

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan are back for Episode 365.

The guys open the show with updates on Vanderbilt players in the NFL, including Diego Pavia signing a UDFA deal with the Baltimore Ravens and what it means for his opportunity going forward. They also break down Vanderbilt’s new quarterback addition from Utah and how he fits into the room.

Next, Will and Trevor briefly touch on Vanderbilt men’s basketball and the current state of the roster before shifting to baseball.

The guys then dive into a brutal weekend for the VandyBoys, who were swept by Alabama, and what it means for their postseason chances. Is this the end of the streak? And is it time to start asking real questions about Tim Corbin?

They close the show by answering premium message board questions.

Let’s have ourselves a Tuesday

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Pending

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🚨 EP. 365 IS HERE 🚨



Pavia to Ravens + VandyBoys’ Postseason in Jeopardy



-New TDR Presenting Sponsor 👀

-Diego Pavia Signs UDFA Deal

-Vanderbilt NFL Updates

-MBB Roster Check-In

-VandyBoys Swept by Bama

-Corbin Questions



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🟢 Spotify… pic.twitter.com/BO8rTuuo8l — The Dore Report (@TheDoreReport) May 5, 2026

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