Vanderbilt Punches Sweet 16 Ticket with 75-57 Win Over Illinois, First Since 2009

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR 50% OFF + a complimentary year of The Athletic

The #2 seeded Vanderbilt women’s basketball team defeated #7 seed Illinois Monday evening 75-57, punching their ticket to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2009.

Emotions were high before the game even tipped off, with senior Sacha Washington visibly in tears as she was announced in the starting lineup for the last time at Memorial Gym. It was reflected in the team’s play early, at least offensively as the team had trouble gaining traction through most of the first half.

Fortunately, the defense was stifling, keyed in large part by Aiyana Mitchell coming off the bench with just under 3 minutes left in the first quarter and Vandy leading 12-6. After a pair of free throws for Illinois, they would not score again in the quarter. The defense also sparked 13-0 flurry for the Commodores — the only real offensive highlight of the first half. This was enough to give Vandy a 21-8 lead that would not be seriously challenged the remainder of the game.

The second quarter remained a rock fight, but the Commodores managed to go into halftime with a 36-25 lead.

With just over five minutes to go in the third quarter, Vandy would finally put the hammer down. Leading 45-35, freshman Aubrey Galvan was fouled on a three-point attempt. Galvan, an 80% free throw shooter, uncharacteristically missed two of the three shots. After a bucket by Illinois guard Maddie Webber cut the deficit to 46-37, Galvan drilled a three-pointer the next possession. Then Mikalya Blakes drilled a three-pointer after a turnover. After an Illinois miss, Justine Pissott got in the action drilling a three-pointer. And after a layup by Illinois forward Cereah Parchmant, Blakes would hit another three-pointer for good measure.

The flurry of threes, good for a 12-2 run, was the defining moment of the game to put the Commodores up 58-39 and effectively put the contest to bed.

Blakes finished the game barely missing a triple double, scoring a game high 25 points to go with 10 rebounds, 9 assists, and 4 steals. Galvan finished with 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists in the second NCAA tournament game of her career. Senior Justine Pissott closed out her last home game in style, scoring 18 points and hitting some big shots when the offense was struggling. Mitchell scored just 4 points off the bench but made a huge impact with 9 rebounds and 4 blocks.

“I’m so proud of my team” coach Shea Ralph said after the game. “They have been through a lot here. They came here to make a difference. They came here to do something that hadn’t been done before, and we’re on that path. Tonight was a big step forward, and we’re going to celebrate it.”

For the game, the Vandy defense held Illinois to just 30% from the field and 13% from three. The teams were even at 45 rebounds each, but 15 offensive rebounds for the Fighting Illinois helped keep the Commodores from completely burying them earlier. Illinois star Berry Wallace had a team high 18 and 9 rebounds, but the defense held her to just 7-20 from the field and 2-9 from three.

With the win, Vandy finishes 18-0 at home for the season. Up next for the Commodores is #6 seeded Notre Dame at 1:30 Friday in Fort Worth for a spot in the Elite Eight after the Irish upset #3 seed Ohio State earlier in the day.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR 50% OFF + a complimentary year of The Athletic

TDR Hats BACK IN STOCK

Click Here to go to TDR’s all new store

TDR Collabs

NIL Store

Visit Nil.Store/DOREREPORT15 and use code DOREREPORT15 at checkout for 15% off your order

Great NIL gear from your favorite Vanderbilt athletes

Rhoback

Click Here to shop for Vanderbilt gear on Rhoback.com

Use Code VAN20 for 20% off your first order