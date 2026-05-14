Series Preview: VandyBoys Host South Carolina with Hoover Looming

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After another brutal weekend away from Hawkins Field, the VandyBoys return home with their postseason hopes all but on life support. Vanderbilt dropped 2 of 3 at Missouri, a series it simply could not afford to lose, and has now lost 5 of its last 6 road games at the worst possible time.

The result leaves Vanderbilt sitting at 11-16 in SEC play, staring at a losing conference record with one regular-season series remaining. Any realistic at-large NCAA Tournament hopes have essentially slipped away, barring a massive run in Hoover. At this point, the focus shifts from building a résumé to trying to salvage whatever is left of the season.

Now, the schedule brings Vanderbilt back to The Hawk, where the VandyBoys will have one final regular-season chance to show some fight before the SEC Tournament. Returning home should provide some comfort, but comfort only goes so far when the margin for error has already disappeared.

That is what makes this weekend so important. It is no longer just about winning a series. It is about pride, momentum, and proving this group still has something left before heading to Hoover. Can the VandyBoys finish the regular season with a response, or did the Missouri series officially confirm that this season has slipped too far away?

Team Record (SEC) RPI Strength of Schedule Vanderbilt 29–24 (11-16) 74 41 South Carolina 22-31 (7-20) 119 17

Thursday (5/14)

TV: SECN+

SECN+ Radio: 102.5 The Game

102.5 The Game Time: 6:00 pm

6:00 pm Weather: 80°, Clear Skies

80°, Clear Skies Location: Hawkins Field

Hawkins Field Pitching Matchup: Connor Fennell vs. Amp Phillips

Connor Fennell vs. Amp Phillips Opponent Pitcher Profile : Amp Phillips Throws: R Class: Jr. Starts: 13 Record: 3-7 ERA: 3.93 WHIP: 1.34 Innings: 66.1 Strikeouts: 69 Walks: 34 Snapshot: Amp Phillips has been a steady weekend arm for South Carolina in 2026 after transferring in from USC Upstate, where he put together a strong 2025 season. The junior right-hander has started all 13 of his appearances this year and has given the Gamecocks a reliable option on the mound, even if his 3-7 record does not fully reflect how solid he has been. Phillips does not have overwhelming strikeout numbers, but he has still missed bats at a respectable rate with 69 strikeouts across 66.1 innings. Opponents are hitting just .223 against him, which is right in line with the .212 mark he allowed last season at USC Upstate. The issue has been command, as his 34 walks have pushed his WHIP to 1.34 and created extra traffic on the bases.

: Amp Phillips

Friday (5/15)

TV: SECN+

SECN+ Radio: 102.5 The Game

102.5 The Game Time: 6:00 pm

6:00 pm Weather: 73°, Clear Skies

73°, Clear Skies Location: Hawkins Field

Hawkins Field Pitching Matchup: Tyler Baird vs. Alex Valentin

Tyler Baird vs. Alex Valentin Opponent Pitcher Profile : Alex Valentin Throws: L Class: Jr. Starts: 7 Record: 1-4 ERA: 4.98 WHIP: 1.34 Innings: 47.0 Strikeouts: 55 Walks: 21 Snapshot: Alex Valentin has been used in a bit of a hybrid role for South Carolina in 2026, making 20 appearances with 7 starts after transferring in from Texas State. The junior left-hander has not been dominant, but he has given the Gamecocks some flexibility on the mound and has been one of their more frequently used arms. Valentin does bring some swing-and-miss ability, with 55 strikeouts across 47.0 innings, which makes him capable of getting out of trouble when he is in rhythm. Opponents are hitting just .233 against him, nearly identical to the .230 mark he allowed last season at Texas State. The concern has been run prevention and command, as his 21 walks have helped push his WHIP to 1.34, while his ERA sits just under 5.00.

: Alex Valentin

Saturday (5/16)

TV: SECN+

SECN+ Radio: 102.5 The Game

102.5 The Game Time: 1:00 pm

1:00 pm Weather: 82°, Partly Cloudy

82°, Partly Cloudy Location: Hawkins Field

Hawkins Field Pitching Matchup: TBA vs. TBA

Keys to the Series

🔑 1. Finish the Regular Season with Some Pride

At this point, Vanderbilt is not exactly playing to strengthen its NCAA Tournament résumé. After dropping 2 of 3 at Missouri and falling to 11-16 in SEC play, the VandyBoys are now trying to stop the bleeding before heading to Hoover.

That makes this weekend about more than just the standings. Vanderbilt needs to show it still has some fight left. Returning home to Hawkins Field should help, but the VandyBoys cannot come out flat after another disappointing road weekend. If this team wants any kind of momentum entering the SEC Tournament, it has to start by playing with urgency from the first inning of this series.

🔑 2. Make South Carolina’s Starters Work

South Carolina’s rotation is not untouchable, but the Gamecocks do have arms capable of making life difficult if Vanderbilt lets them settle in. Amp Phillips has done a good job limiting hits, while Alex Valentin brings some swing-and-miss ability from the left side.

The key for Vanderbilt is patience. Both Phillips and Valentin have had issues with walks, so the VandyBoys need to avoid chasing, force deeper counts, and create traffic on the bases. This cannot be a weekend full of quick innings and empty swings. Vanderbilt needs to make South Carolina’s starters earn every out.

🔑 3. Turn Traffic into Runs

The biggest thing for Vanderbilt is not just getting runners on base. It is actually cashing in when those chances come. Too often this season, the VandyBoys have created opportunities but failed to turn them into the kind of crooked numbers that change a game.

Against South Carolina, it has to change. Vanderbilt needs timely hits, productive outs, and better execution with runners in scoring position. Whether it comes from the top of the order setting the table or the middle of the lineup finally delivering the big swing, the VandyBoys have to turn offensive pressure into runs. At this stage of the season, missed chances are not just frustrating. They are season-defining.

VandyBoys Season Overview

Vanderbilt enters the final weekend of the regular season at 11-16 in SEC play, and the conference numbers paint a pretty clear picture of how the VandyBoys got here. This has not been a team without talent, but it has been a team defined by inconsistency, especially on the mound.

Offensively, Vanderbilt has been respectable, but not dominant enough to consistently overcome its pitching issues. In SEC play, the VandyBoys rank 11th in the league with a .252 batting average, while sitting closer to the middle of the pack with 177 runs, 49 home runs, and a .455 slugging percentage. There has been real production from Mike Mancini, Braden Holcomb, Brodie Johnston, and others, but the lineup has also struck out 296 times, one of the higher totals in the conference.

The biggest problem has been run prevention. Vanderbilt ranks last in the SEC with a 7.07 ERA in conference play, allowing 204 runs across 27 league games. The VandyBoys have also walked 157 batters and hit 45 more, creating far too much free traffic for opposing offenses. In a league as unforgiving as the SEC, those extra baserunners have repeatedly turned into big innings.

That has been the story of the season. Vanderbilt has had enough offense to be competitive, but the pitching staff has too often put the team in difficult spots. Even when the lineup produces, the margin for error has been small because of walks, hit batters, and crooked numbers allowed.

The result is an 11-16 SEC record and a season that has fallen well short of Vanderbilt’s standard. The VandyBoys have shown flashes, but the overall profile is that of a team that has not been able to play complete baseball often enough.

VandyBoys Players to Watch

Mike Mancini, 2B

Mancini continues to be one of Vanderbilt’s most important offensive pieces, slashing .306/.434/.622 with 15 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases. His ability to get on base, hit for power, and create pressure on the bases makes him a difficult matchup. This weekend could also be the final time Mancini plays at Hawkins Field, so his at-bats near the top of the order will carry even more weight.

Braden Holcomb, LF

Holcomb has been Vanderbilt’s most complete offensive weapon, slashing .346/.430/.630 with 14 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 17 doubles. He has been one of the few bats Vanderbilt can consistently rely on to produce, and the VandyBoys will need him to drive in runs this weekend. Like Mancini, this could be Holcomb’s final series at The Hawk, making him an obvious player to watch.

Colin Barczi, DH

Barczi has brought serious power to the Vanderbilt lineup, slashing .264/.346/.591 with 11 home runs and 27 RBIs in just 29 games. When he connects, the ball can leave the yard in a hurry, which matters for a Vanderbilt offense that needs to turn traffic into runs. This could also be Barczi’s final time playing at Hawkins Field, adding another layer to an already important weekend.

Connor Fennell, RHP

Fennell remains the most important arm for Vanderbilt, carrying a 5.09 ERA across 74.1 innings with 90 strikeouts and just 18 walks. The overall numbers are not perfect, but the strikeout-to-walk profile still shows the stuff and command are there. This could also be the final time Vanderbilt fans see Fennell pitch at Hawkins Field, as he is draft eligible after the season, and the VandyBoys need him to set the tone with a strong start.

Luke Guth, RHP

Guth is another pitcher to watch closely, especially because there is reason to believe he can bounce back at home. His overall ERA sits at 4.94 across 31.0 innings, but he has been much better at Hawkins Field with a 1.49 ERA at home. Like Fennell, this may also be the final time Vanderbilt fans see Guth pitch at The Hawk, as he is draft eligible after the season, and his role could be huge if Vanderbilt finds itself in a tight game.

South Carolina Season Overview

South Carolina enters the final weekend of the regular season at 7-20 in SEC play, and the conference numbers show why the Gamecocks have spent most of the season near the bottom of the league. Like Vanderbilt, this is a team that has struggled to put together complete weekends, but South Carolina’s biggest issue has been much more obvious: the offense has not produced enough.

In SEC play, South Carolina ranks last in the conference with a .206 batting average, a .282 on-base percentage, and just 104 runs scored across 27 league games. The Gamecocks have shown some power, hitting 30 home runs, but there has not been enough consistent traffic on the bases for that power to fully matter. They have also struck out 311 times, the second-highest total in the SEC, which has made it difficult to string together rallies.

The pitching staff has been more competitive than the lineup, but still not good enough to consistently carry the team. South Carolina ranks 7th in the SEC with a 5.50 ERA, which is respectable compared to the bottom half of the league, but the Gamecocks have still allowed 162 runs in conference play. They have also walked 124 batters and allowed 40 home runs, so while the staff has had some solid individual arms, it has not been dominant enough to overcome the offensive struggles.

That combination has defined South Carolina’s season. The Gamecocks have had weekends where the pitching gave them a chance, including a sweep at Missouri and a series win over Kentucky, but the offense has too often disappeared. They were shut out twice at Florida, shut out again at LSU, and have scored three runs or fewer in a large number of SEC games.

The result is a 7-20 SEC record and a season that has fallen well short of expectations. South Carolina has enough arms to make individual games difficult, but the overall profile is that of a team that has struggled to hit, struggled to create pressure, and struggled to turn competitive pitching performances into wins.

South Carolina Players to Watch

KJ Scobey, SS

Scobey is one of the main bats to watch in the South Carolina lineup, slashing .266/.317/.478 with 9 home runs, 15 doubles, and 34 RBIs. He has not been a huge on-base threat, but the power is real, especially for a shortstop. If Vanderbilt makes mistakes in the zone, Scobey is one of the Gamecocks most capable of doing damage.

Will Craddock, 1B

Craddock has been a solid freshman bat for South Carolina, slashing .263/.354/.480 with 9 home runs, 10 doubles, and 25 RBIs. The strikeouts are high, with 63 on the season, but he has shown enough power to be dangerous if Vanderbilt gives him pitches to drive. For a South Carolina offense that has had its struggles, Craddock is one of the bats Vanderbilt cannot let get comfortable.

Talmadge LeCroy, C

LeCroy brings experience and consistency to the Gamecocks lineup, slashing .262/.372/.429 with 8 home runs and 28 RBIs. He has also drawn 29 walks, giving South Carolina one of its better on-base threats. Vanderbilt’s pitchers will need to be careful with him, because he can extend at-bats and create traffic even when he is not driving the ball out of the park.

Cooper Parks, RHP

Parks has been one of South Carolina’s better bullpen arms, carrying a 2.61 ERA across 31.0 innings with 23 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting just .204 against him, and he has been able to keep runs off the board more consistently than most of the Gamecocks’ staff. If South Carolina has a lead or needs to keep the game close in the middle innings, Parks could be one of the first arms Vanderbilt sees.

Zach Russell, RHP

Russell is another important piece in the South Carolina bullpen, posting a 2.28 ERA over 23 appearances. He has allowed just 19 hits in 27.2 innings, holding opponents to a .196 batting average, but the 18 walks are something Vanderbilt should try to take advantage of. If the VandyBoys stay patient, Russell can give them free baserunners, but if they chase, he has been good enough to escape trouble.

The Bottom Line

This is a matchup between two teams limping into the final weekend, but Vanderbilt still has more to prove and more talent to lean on. South Carolina has struggled badly in SEC play, especially offensively, ranking last in the league in batting average, on-base percentage, and runs scored. If there was ever a weekend for Vanderbilt’s pitching staff to stabilize, this should be it.

For the VandyBoys, the equation is simple: play clean baseball, throw strikes, and make South Carolina’s offense earn everything. Vanderbilt’s postseason hopes are all but gone without a run in Hoover, but this series still matters. It is the final regular-season series at Hawkins Field, potentially the last home weekend for several key players, and a chance to enter the SEC Tournament with at least some momentum.

Vanderbilt cannot undo the damage of the last few weeks, but it can still finish the regular season the right way. Against a South Carolina team sitting at 7-20 in SEC play, anything less than a series win would be another disappointing blow in a season already full of them.

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