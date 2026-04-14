Ep. 362: Portal Problems, Spring Game Preview + VandyBoys Pitching Concerns

Will Byrum and Trevor Hulan return for Episode 362 of The Dore Report.

The guys begin with Vanderbilt men’s basketball, discussing the lack of movement in the transfer portal, potential concerns around roster construction, and the overall quiet stretch of news surrounding the program. They also touch on recent Vanderbilt women’s basketball transfer portal entries and what it could mean moving forward.

Next, Will and Trevor dive into Vanderbilt football, breaking down their takeaways from Saturday’s spring practice, including 11-on-11 action inside FirstBank Stadium. They also preview the upcoming spring game, highlighting key players and position groups to watch.

After a quick cocktail break, the show shifts to baseball as Trevor takes a closer look at the VandyBoys’ ongoing issues on the mound and what it means for the team moving forward.

The episode closes with premium message board questions.

Let’s have ourselves a Tuesday.

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in progress

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🚨 EP. 362 IS HERE 🚨



Portal Problems, Spring Game Preview + VandyBoys Pitching Concerns



-Portal Problems?

-WBB Portal Movement

-Spring Practice Takeaways

-Spring Game Watch Guide

-Trouble on the Mound



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