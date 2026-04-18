What We Heard: Clark Lea, Transfers, and QB Competition After Vanderbilt’s Spring Game

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Vanderbilt wrapped up spring practice with its spring game earlier today, and afterward, Clark Lea and several players met with the media.

From the “quarterback competition” to a wave of new transfers adjusting to the program, there was plenty to talk about on the final day of spring football.

Full media availability below

HC Clark Lea

Key Takeaways

Spring game wasn’t overly significant – Lea emphasized the entire spring as the real evaluation period

QB competition still wide open – no decision coming anytime soon

Jared Curtis shows elite physical traits, but needs to continue developing command of the offense

shows elite physical traits, but needs to continue developing command of the offense Emphasis moving forward: decision-making, rhythm, and operating the offense pre- and post-snap

Lea made it clear: this team won’t try to replicate Diego Pavia – different identity moving forward

– different identity moving forward Transfer-heavy roster still coming together, but overall progress and team spirit stood out

Highlighted Payne Daniel as spring MVP and one of the most consistent players on the team

as spring MVP and one of the most consistent players on the team TE room is developing – growth from Walt Taylor and others, but still a work in progress

and others, but still a work in progress WR room gaining depth and identity with multiple contributors emerging

Overall message: progress made, but still a lot of ground to cover before fall

Notable Quotes

“I think we have a long way to go… but I am pleased with the progress we made.”

“I’m not going to make a quarterback decision.”

“Time is going to give him the opportunity to grow into the system.” (on Curtis)

“You can’t prepare four people to play in a game… this will be a process of elimination.”

“This team is not going to be about trying to replace Diego Pavia.”

TE Walter Taylor

WR Ja’Cory Thomas

DL Talan Carter

EDGE Edwin Kolenge

Final Thoughts

This Vanderbilt team still has questions to answer, but the direction coming out of spring is clear. There’s more competition across the roster, more transfer talent in key spots, and a staff that believes it can bring it all together before Week 1 this fall.

More key takeaways from spring practice and the spring game available on TDR’s Premium Message Board -> Behind Closed Dores

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