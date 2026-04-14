Spring Practice Takeaways: Quarterbacks Shine, Depth Stands Out for Vanderbilt

Publisher Note – A little miscommunication between Trevor and myself. This article was supposed to be published on Saturday, Aprill 11th, but got lost in the shuffle

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Saturday’s scrimmage gave us a lot to talk about, and honestly there was more good than bad.

Blaze Berlowitz and Jared Curtis both had good days at quarterback, and Junior Sherrill continues to look like the clear WR1 on this roster. Cole Adams has been catching my eye too. I think he’s going to be a real weapon for this offense. Walt Taylor’s progression at tight end over the last three weeks has been genuinely impressive, and Lyndon Cooper has been exactly what you want out of a center. Jamezell Lassiter didn’t get a ton of pub today, but he’s been giving good reps at running back and deserves a mention.

The offensive line is still working through some procedural stuff, though it was cleaner than last week. Depth there is still something to keep an eye on going forward.

On defense, I really like what I’m seeing from the edge rushers. The cornerbacks have looked solid in coverage too. They’ve been competing. Austin Howard has quietly made a case for defensive newcomer of the year, and I don’t think that’s a stretch.

Whit Muschamp has been sliding down my QB board lately, and that trend continued Saturday. Evan Hampton is a name to watch at running back, but he hasn’t really popped yet. Some of that may just be limited touches. Let’s see what he does with more opportunity.

The bigger picture takeaway from this spring? This Vanderbilt roster has depth at most position groups that I honestly don’t think I’ve seen from this program before. There are real bodies and real competition up and down the depth chart, and that alone should have Commodore fans feeling good about where this thing is headed. If Saturday’s Black and Gold game is any indication, I think the fan base is going to like what they saw.

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