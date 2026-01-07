Vanderbilt STAR Randon Fontenette Entering the Transfer Portal

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a free year of The Athletic

Vanderbilt STAR Randon Fontenette has informed On3 he is entering the transfer portal.

BREAKING: Vanderbilt safety Randon Fontenette is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



He’s totaled 124 tackles, 13 PD, 3.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 INT, and 1 TD through 2 seasons



1 year of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/BupupMRCl6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 7, 2026

After transferring from TCU, Fontenette totaled 124 tackles, 13 PD, 3.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 INT, and 1 TD through 2 seasons as a Commodore. While those stats are impressive, Fontenette’s production did dip significantly during the 2025 season. Fontenette went from 72 total tackles in 2024 to 52 in 2025 and 3.5 sacks in 2024 to 0 sacks in 2025. Regardless of the production dip, this is a big loss for a Vanderbilt defense that was banking on Fontenette’s athleticism and experience being a staple of the 2026 group.

This is the second major loss for Vanderbilt this transfer portal cycle. 2 days ago Wide Receiver Tre Richardson entered the transfer portal.

Thank you Vandy. Excited for what’s next pic.twitter.com/bEfK6QgJYA — Tre Richardson (@Trerich20) January 5, 2026

Richardson was Vanderbilt’s leading receiver after the ReliaQuest Bowl, catching for a team-high 806 yards during the 2025 season. The Commodores now have some unexpected catching up to do at some key positions during this portal cycle.

