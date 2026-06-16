Vanderbilt Track and Field Caps Historic Season With All-America Honors

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Vanderbilt track and field capped off a memorable two days at the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, with standout performances that resulted in all nine participating student-athletes earning All-America honors. Four Commodores earned Second Team All-America recognition, while four others received Honorable Mention honors.

One of the highlights of the meet came in the 4×400-meter relay, where the quartet of Josie Donelson, Faith Franklin, Joy Moorer, and Madyson Wilson delivered a historic performance. The group crossed the finish line in 3:30.39, setting a new Vanderbilt program record and securing Second Team All-America recognition for all four athletes. Unfortunately, despite their record-breaking time, the Commodores finished 11th overall, narrowly missing qualification for the finals.

Wilson added another impressive performance individually, competing in the 400-meter hurdles semifinal. The senior finished in 57.81 seconds to place 20th nationally and earn Honorable Mention All-America honors. Teammate Falon Spearman also represented Vanderbilt well on the track, clocking a 13.09-second performance in the 100-meter hurdles semifinals. Her 15th-place finish earned her Second Team All-America status.

In the middle-distance events, Jayden Hill competed in the 800-meter semifinal and finished 19th overall with a time of 2:02.78. The performance earned Hill Honorable Mention All-America recognition.

In the heptathlon, senior Marta Sivina put the finishing touches on an outstanding Vanderbilt career. The Latvia native completed the 100-meter hurdles in 13.55 seconds, the seventh-fastest time in program history. She followed that with a personal-best time of 24.46 seconds in the 200-meter dash.

Sivina continued her strong performance on the second day of competition, recording another personal best in the javelin throw at 34.65 meters. She also finished in the top 10 in both the long jump and the 800-meter run. Sivina placed 11th overall with 5,778 points, earning Second Team All-America honors.

Vanderbilt also made its presence felt in the field events. Elizabeth Bailey delivered one of the team’s top performances by recording a javelin throw of 50.12 meters, good for 15th place nationally and Second Team All-America honors. Meanwhile, Lena Gooden posted a leap of 5.92 meters in the long jump competition, earning Honorable Mention All-America recognition.

Vanderbilt Director of Track and Field Althea Thomas appeared pleased with the team’s showing in Eugene.

“Being out here and performing the way they have all season, then coming here and competing with pride, throwing with pride, jumping with pride, and running with pride, it just says a lot about who we are as Commodores,” Thomas said after the meet.

The Commodores entered the national championships with one of their strongest groups in recent years, and their performances in Eugene reflected the program’s continued growth. Vanderbilt’s collection of All-America honors and its record-breaking relay performance highlighted a season filled with progress while establishing a strong foundation heading into 2027.

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