Vanderbilt Track and Field Reaches New Heights Under Althea Thomas

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The 2025–26 academic year at Vanderbilt may be at an end, but if you thought Commodore athletics were finished for the year, you would be mistaken.

If you haven’t been paying attention to the women’s track and field program, now would be a good time to start. Vanderbilt athletes are heading to Eugene, Oregon, with unprecedented momentum and a legitimate opportunity to make noise on the national stage at the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The national championships will take place June 10–13 at the iconic Hayward Field, widely regarded as the premier venue in collegiate track and field.

Since taking over as director of track and field and cross country in 2021, Althea Thomas has led the program through a steady ascent that has culminated in new heights this season. Vanderbilt qualified a program-record group of athletes for the NCAA Championships after an impressive showing at the NCAA East First Round in Lexington, Kentucky. The Commodores advanced 10 competitors across eight events to Eugene, marking the largest national championship contingent of Thomas’ tenure and further highlighting the program’s rapid growth.

“It just really sums up a lot of the focus we’ve been having from day one, just coming in and saying it, believing what we can do at Vanderbilt. It’s more than just being participators in the NCAA, but being contributors,” Thomas said in a press release following the East Regional in Kentucky. “Year by year, piece by piece, season by season, it has really permeated the ladies from the ones who graduated, who moved the needle forward so that the incoming group can start at a higher level, have a higher expectation, and have that support behind them from the alum before them.”

Athletes to watch include senior heptathlete Marta Sivina, who enters the meet after winning the SEC heptathlon title and setting a school record with 5,935 points. Senior hurdler Falon Spearman broke her own program record with a time of 12.89 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles and also qualified for the 400-meter hurdles.

Also earning two spots in Eugene was Madyson Wilson, who will join Spearman in the 100-meter hurdles. Wilson will also run as part of Vanderbilt’s deep and talented 4×400-meter relay team alongside Faith Franklin, Joy Moorer, and Josie Donaldson.

Sophomore Lily Kriegel will represent the Commodores in the distance events, competing in the 5,000 meters. In the field events, Mackenzie Dagrosa and Cali Bryant will compete in the high jump, while Lena Gooden will participate in the long jump.

Commodore fans should keep an eye on these hard-working athletes as they represent Vanderbilt on one of the sport’s biggest stages. Bringing home one or more national championships from Eugene would provide the perfect exclamation point to a banner year for Vanderbilt athletics.

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