Vanderbilt Takes an Upside Swing on Western Kentucky Lefty Dominic Monaco

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Vanderbilt has added another arm from the transfer portal, landing Western Kentucky left-hander Dominic Monaco. Monaco is a 6’3” sophomore from Arrington, Tennessee, and he brings Vanderbilt something that will always be worth monitoring closely: a projectable left-handed pitcher with real bat-missing ability.

This is not a clean statistical pickup. Monaco finished the 2026 season at Western Kentucky with a 7.20 ERA across 20 innings, and the command concerns are obvious. He walked too many hitters, hit too many batters, and allowed too much damage when he did get hurt.

But this is also not a profile that should be dismissed by ERA alone. Monaco missed bats at a high rate, limited hits, generated more ground balls than fly balls, and had some encouraging advanced indicators that suggest the raw ingredients are much more interesting than the surface line.

Monaco on the mound and we’re underway at The Nick 😎 pic.twitter.com/wCkA6JaTwj — WKU Baseball (@WKU_Baseball) February 21, 2026

The Surface Numbers Show the Risk

Monaco’s 2026 season at Western Kentucky was a mixed bag at best.

In 12 appearances and 6 starts, he threw 20 innings, allowing 14 hits, 16 earned runs, 18 walks, 6 hit batters, and 5 home runs. He finished with a 7.20 ERA, 7.16 FIP, 1.60 WHIP, and a 1.61 K/BB ratio.

That is the concern with this pickup. Vanderbilt is not adding a finished product. Monaco is not coming in with a long track record of clean run prevention or consistent strike throwing. He is coming in as an upside arm with some very real developmental work still needed.

The walks are the biggest issue. Monaco’s 19.0% walk rate in 2026 is simply too high, especially for a Vanderbilt staff that already struggled to consistently throw strikes last season. When you combine the walks with 6 hit batters in only 20 innings, the free-base problem becomes hard to ignore.

That is the downside case. The arm talent is interesting, but the strike throwing absolutely has to improve.

The Bat-Missing Ability Is the Selling Point

The reason this pickup makes sense (to a degree) is pretty simple: Monaco can miss bats.

The arsenal gives Vanderbilt something to work with, too. Monaco features a four-seam fastball, two-seam fastball, slider, curveball, and changeup, with the fastball reportedly reaching 95 mph.

Despite the inflated ERA, Monaco struck out 29 batters in 20 innings for Western Kentucky in 2026. That gave him a 31.0% strikeout rate and 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings. For a left-handed pitcher with a 6’3” frame, that is the kind of foundation Vanderbilt is likely betting on.

The swing-and-miss ability also showed up outside of the spring season. In 2025 with Lakeshore, Monaco struck out 23 batters in 23.2 innings. In 2026 with Lakeshore, he struck out 22 batters in just 13.2 innings.

Across his 2026 spring and summer innings combined, Monaco struck out 51 batters in 33.2 innings. That does not happen by accident. There is real bat-missing ability here.

The problem is that the walks have followed him too. Monaco walked 18 batters in 20 innings at Western Kentucky in 2026, then walked 10 more in 13.2 summer innings so far with Lakeshore. In 2025, he walked 6 in 4.2 innings at Western Kentucky and 16 in 23.2 summer innings.

So the profile is fairly easy to understand. Monaco has the stuff to get hitters out, but he has not yet consistently shown the strike-throwing ability needed to let that stuff fully play.

The Advanced Numbers Make This More Interesting

The 64 Analytics numbers make Monaco more interesting than the ERA alone.

His FIP sits at 7.16, which is only in the 24th percentile nationally. That lines up with the obvious concerns. A pitcher who walks hitters, hits batters, and gives up home runs is going to be punished by FIP, and Monaco allowed 5 home runs in only 20 innings.

But the expected metrics paint a better picture. Monaco’s xFIP was 4.71, and his SIERA was 3.88. Even more importantly, that SIERA ranked in the 79th percentile nationally, which is probably the most encouraging number in his entire profile.

That does not mean Monaco was secretly dominant. It means the profile is more complicated than the ERA. SIERA tends to reward strikeouts, walks, and batted-ball profile in a way that can be more predictive than ERA over small samples. Monaco’s walk rate was a real problem, but his strikeout rate, hit suppression, and batted-ball tendencies help explain why the SIERA number is much more favorable.

The BABIP number also puts some of the profile into perspective. Monaco had a .250 opponent BABIP, which ranked in the 91st percentile nationally. That tells you hitters were not consistently beating him on balls in play. Pair that with a .203 opponent batting average, and the case becomes pretty clear: Monaco was not getting crushed by constant contact. His problems came from free passes and damaging mistakes.

The rest of the profile follows that same split. Opponents finished with an .882 OPS against Monaco, so the damage was real when he missed his spots. His 20.00 pitches per inning also points to the inefficiency created by the walks and deep counts. At the same time, his 1.60 WHIP, 1.61 K/BB ratio, and 2.47 wRAE suggest the profile was not quite as one-sided as the ERA alone makes it look.

The wRAE number is interesting because 64 Analytics uses it as a context-adjusted run-prevention metric. For Monaco, a 66th-percentile wRAE suggests his overall run-prevention profile was viewed more favorably than the ERA/FIP line alone would indicate. Is wRAE the best way to evaluate this guy? I’m honestly not sure.

Again, none of that erases the walks. But it does explain why Vanderbilt would be willing to take the chance.

There Are Some Real Positives in the Batted-Ball Profile

One of the better parts of Monaco’s profile is that hitters did not exactly light him up for base hits.

In 2026, opponents hit just .203 against him with a .250 BABIP. He allowed only 14 hits in 20 innings, and he generated 17 groundouts compared to 10 flyouts. His groundout-to-airout ratio was 1.70.

That is important because it suggests Monaco was not simply getting squared up every time he entered the game. The issue was more about free bases and damaging mistakes. Opponents had a .404 OBP against him despite the low batting average, which tells you almost everything you need to know. Hitters were not always beating him with contact. Monaco was often giving them opportunities himself.

The slugging damage is still a concern. Opponents posted a .478 slugging percentage and .882 OPS against him, largely because of the 5 home runs. But when you combine the low opponent average, the strong strikeout rate, the 91st-percentile BABIP, the 79th-percentile SIERA, and the ground-ball lean, you can see why there is something to work with if the command improves.

The Summer Ball Track Record Shows the Same Pattern

Monaco’s summer numbers tell a similar story.

In 2025 with Lakeshore, he made 7 appearances and 6 starts, throwing 23.2 innings with a 3.80 ERA. He allowed 17 hits, 10 earned runs, 16 walks, and 23 strikeouts. That remains the most encouraging overall run-prevention stretch on his stat sheet, especially because he did not allow a home run.

In 2026, also with Lakeshore, the strikeout rate jumped, but the run prevention dipped. He has thrown 13.2 innings, allowing 7 hits, 9 earned runs, 10 walks, and 22 strikeouts with a 5.93 ERA.

The same themes keep showing up. The hits were limited. The strikeouts were there. The walks remained the issue.

That makes Monaco a pretty straightforward developmental bet. Vanderbilt knows exactly what it is getting: a lefty with swing-and-miss ability who needs to throw more strikes.

The Bottom Line

Dominic Monaco is a projectable left-handed arm with legitimate bat-missing ability, but he comes with clear command concerns.

The ERA is ugly. The FIP is not much better. The walks and hit batters are a real issue. For a Vanderbilt staff that already struggled to throw strikes, this still feels like a tough pickup on paper.

But there is also a reason Vanderbilt made the move. Monaco struck out 29 batters in 20 innings at Western Kentucky, posted a 31.0% strikeout rate, held opponents to a .203 batting average, and added 22 more strikeouts in 13.2 summer innings. His 3.88 SIERA ranked in the 79th percentile nationally, his .250 BABIP ranked in the 91st percentile, and his 66th-percentile wRAE from 64 Analytics suggests there may be more to the profile than the surface numbers.

This is an upside bet. If Scott Brown and Tim Corbin can help Monaco find the zone more consistently, there is something to work with. If the command does not improve, the same issues that hurt him at Western Kentucky could follow him to the SEC.

For now, Monaco looks like a high-variance portal arm. The stuff is interesting, but… the strike-throwing has to get better. Vanderbilt is betting it can unlock the former while fixing the latter.

Side note: This guy has practically no highlights on X. Here is a 3 run homer he hit in High School.

Dominic Monaco with a 3-run BLAST to give BA the 8-2 lead in the 4th! pic.twitter.com/UYQNWPIfWQ — Brentwood Academy Athletics (ESBN) (@ESBN_BA) May 3, 2024

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