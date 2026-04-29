Vanderbilt Lands Northwestern State Transfer Vernell Atamah, Bolsters Frontcourt Depth

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Shea Ralph and Vanderbilt have landed their second transfer of the portal cycle in Vernell Atamah from Northwestern State. Atamah joins the ‘Dores after a historically great sophomore season for the Lady Demons that saw her put up an eye-popping 19.6 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 40.9% shooting and 39.2% from 3. She was named to the Southland Conference First Team and was Northwestern State’s first conference player of the year since the 2003-4 season.

NEWS: Northwestern State transfer Vernell Atamah has committed to Vanderbilt.



The 6-0 sophomore averaged 19.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg and 1 spg.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/m8hXW8vcbI — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 29, 2026

With this addition, Vanderbilt’s frontcourt will consist of forwards Atamah and freshman Jhai Johnson as well as centers Mia Woolfolk, Aiyana Mitchell, and Aalyah Del Rosario. This gives Vanderbilt at least two serviceable options at the 3, 4, and 5 spots (assuming incoming freshman Olivia Jones can be placed at the 5), which is by far the best frontcourt depth Shea Ralph has had at Vanderbilt.

Beyond being the most accomplished transfer (in terms of accolades) that Vanderbilt has gotten before, Atamah fills a positional need for Vanderbilt. She is a sharpshooting forward who is also a solid rebounder. While only 6’0, her style of play and shooting skills make her one of the best Justine Pissott replacements in the portal. Beyond her elite shooting, Atamah will likely be an upgrade in the paint compared to Pissott who did the vast majority of her damage beyond the arc. Her addition will immediately improve Vanderbilt’s outside shooting and depth in the frontcourt. She will likely contend for a starting spot in Vanderbilt’s lineup with freshmen Olivia Jones and Jhai Johnson.

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