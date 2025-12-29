Vanderbilt vs New Haven Quick Preview

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DORE REPORT TODAY – CLICK HERE AND JOIN FOR JUST $1 + a free year of The Athletic

Date: December 29, 2025

Time: 6:00PM CST

TV: SEC Network+

Radio: 94.9 The Fan

Gambling Line (per BetMGM)

Vanderbilt -41.5

Over/Under 143.5

Rankings

Vandy – AP: 11 | KenPom: 8 | NET: 6

New Haven – AP: NR | KenPom: 348 | NET: 325

What We Know

We’ve had some real heartwarming stories about non-Division I teams jumping up and competing right away. However, New Haven isn’t one of those teams. The Chargers are 5-7 with three of their wins coming against non-Division I teams. New Haven will look to play slow, sitting 337th in adjusted tempo. Defense is also the strength of the Chargers’ attack. They rank 283rd in defensive efficiency and force turnovers at an 18% clip.

They do the little things well, ranking top-125 in defensive rebounding rate and KenPom’s FTA/FGA metric.

The Commodores are terrific on both ends of the floor. They’ll aim to push the pace, ranking 44th in adjusted tempo.

They’re one of the best teams in the country in both offensive and defensive efficiency, ranking in the top 15 in both categories. The Commodores emphasize shooting, attempting 3s on 46% of their field goals while connecting on 37% of them.

The ability to space the floor and drill shots also allows Vanderbilt to hit 62% from inside the arc.

Mark Byington has a three-headed monster in the backcourt to lead the offense. Duke Miles is the worst shooter of the three, but shooting 35% is nothing to sneeze at. He’s an elite driver and gets to the foul line a ton and leads Vandy with 17.5 points per game.

The duo of Tyler’s are the two most important players on the squad. Tyler Tanner is a small guard who defends at an elite level and averages 15.4 points a night. Meanwhile, Tyler Nickel is one of the best shooters in the country.

Also, Vanderbilt will be short-handed for the foreseeable future with Frankie Collins suffering a meniscus injury.

Miller’s Prediction: Vanderbilt 95 New Haven 52

